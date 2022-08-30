ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AccessAtlanta

Visiting Atlanta, or just recently moved? Here are 10 things you need to know about the city

There’s plenty to love about Atlanta. It’s the capital of Georgia with just under 500,000 residents in the city proper, and is the eight-largest metropolitan area in the United States. It’s a beautiful city in a forest with lots of nature surrounding it, and it’s a quirky city full of history, culture and tradition. In many ways, the city feels like a small town disguised as a big city. Recently, many companies have either relocated to Atlanta or opened regional offices, and the city has been exploding in popularity amongst both tourists and new residents.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Historic Buckhead mansion demolished despite efforts to save it

The nearly century-old Whispering Pines mansion on Buckhead’s West Paces Ferry Road has been torn down despite efforts by residents and preservationists to save it. Buckhead.com first reported the news of the demolition on Aug. 23. The demolition followed the sale of the property by Atlanta-based The Macallan Group to a newly formed Athens-based company, […] The post Historic Buckhead mansion demolished despite efforts to save it appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Atlanta’s Stunning Bridgerton Experience Is Closing Its Ballroom Doors Soon

It’s no secret that The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience has been the talk of the Ton since it opened in July. This luxurious ball, which immerses guests in the iconic Shondaland hit series on Netflix, has been a dazzling spectacle in cities across the United States and Canada, including Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Montreal, and of course, Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Where in the World is Officer Gray? ￼

A police officer was a pillar in the Bankhead and Grove Park communities until, one day, he vanished IT WAS A SIMPLE QUESTION. At a Grove Park Neighborhood Association meeting earlier this year, residents voiced their concerns about the turnover rate for the Atlanta Police Department (APD) officers in the area. Coupled with the concern […] The post Where in the World is Officer Gray? ￼ appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Business
Local
Georgia Business
Georgia State
Georgia Real Estate
Atlanta, GA
Real Estate
State
Georgia State
City
Druid Hills, GA
City
Buckhead, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta Housing breaks ground on affordable housing village

Atlanta Housing broke ground on a new project that will create 108 affordable units in the Adamsville neighborhood. “All 108 of these units are affordable. And we’re proud to be able to collaborate with Invest Atlanta, the City of Atlanta and the Georgia Department of Community Affairs in creating these vitally needed senior units,” said […] The post Atlanta Housing breaks ground on affordable housing village appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Restaurant Report Card: Wings on Wheat fails with a 42; Margaritaville receives 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Mt. Zion Parkway in Jonesboro, Wings on Wheat located next to the Shell gas station scored 42-points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says a black substance was found on the ice scoop. Plus, raw fish and chicken wings were at unsafe temperatures. And there were live and dead roaches seen throughout the facility.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

Georgia-Based Skincare Brand Ranks Nationally Among Independent Companies

Douglasville, Georgia-based skincare company Herb’N Eden recently received national recognition by being included on Inc. magazine’s Inc. 5000 list, which highlights the best independent companies in America. Georgia-Based Skincare Line Makes National List. The company is owned by Quinton and Terran Lewis, who founded the company in 2015....
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Eater

The Ethos Behind This Award-Winning Marietta Restaurant Is to Keep It Simple

Welcome to Industry Talks, where Eater shines the spotlight on Atlanta chefs, bartenders, sommeliers, and restaurant owners to provide a behind-the-scenes glimpse into their world. Food has always been important to Spring chef and co-owner Brian So and his family. “My grandmother lived with us her whole life and she...
ATLANTA, GA
buckhead.com

3340 Stillhouse Road SE

Everyday will feel like a getaway at this 4.5-acre stream-side sanctuary in Vinings! Just steps from the vibrant heart of Vinings Village is a very special dead-end street called Stillhouse Road. This tiny lane, with a mix of eclectic cottages and gated estates, will make you feel as if you have entered a mountain community and been transported back in time. Two hundred yards in, you arrive at the gated entrance of 3340 Stillhouse Road, a property that is full of surprises. The newly-built custom home features plenty of space for family living and entertaining, but it is what surrounds the home that makes it so special.
VININGS, GA
CBS 46

Abrams blames Kemp for impending hospital closure in Atlanta

Police identify man accused of stabbing employee in Macy’s at Mall of Georgia. Man found shot dead in street, Atlanta police looking for shooter. Man found shot dead in street, Atlanta police looking for shooter. Police officer shoots burglary suspect at Mall of Georgia. Updated: 4 hours ago. Police...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Black Churches#Real Estate Brokerage#Atlanta Beltline#Baptist Churches#Affordable Housing#Business Industry#Linus Business#Paradise Baptist Church
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta's unpaid auto bills could delay your 911 call

ATLANTA - There is currently a shortage of Atlanta police cars. Sources say this is because City Hall has not yet paid the repair bills to get them out of an auto shop. Police officers told Mayor Dickens last January that the availability of a working patrol car is a chronic headache for them. Especially in Zone 1 on the West side.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Housing
The Georgia Sun

Are you ready for the 2022 North Georgia State Fair?

September is here, which means it is fair season in Georgia. The North Georgia State Fair will kickoff Sept. 22 in Cobb County. As the largest fair in metro Atlanta, the North Georgia State Fair, presented by Superior Plumbing attracts more than 350,000 people every year from north Georgia and neighboring states.
COBB COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy