troytrojans.com
Women’s Golf to Open 2022-23 Schedule at USA Intercollegiate
TROY, Ala. – The Troy University women's golf team is set to open the 2022-23 schedule this weekend when they travel to Mobile, Ala., to participate in the USA Intercollegiate hosted by South Alabama. The Trojans are rolling out a young group this season as the 2022-23 version of...
troytrojans.com
Troy Sees Two Top-10 Finishes Foothills Invitational
OXFORD, Ala. – Troy started the cross-country season with two top-10 finishes by the men's and women's teams at the JSU Foothills Invitational in Oxford, Ala, Friday night. In the Women's 4000-meter run, the Trojans placed seventh after totaling 203 points, whereas the men placed 10th in the 5000- meter run with 271 points.
troytrojans.com
Troy Drops Season Opener at No. 21 Ole Miss
TROY, Ala. – Troy fought back to outgain No. 21 Ole Miss in the second half of the season opener, but a three-drive spurt in the middle of the opening 30 minutes was enough for the Rebels to come away with a 28-10 victory Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Troy...
troytrojans.com
Trojan’s Fall on Day One of Tiger Challenge
BATON ROUGE, La. – It was a tough start to the Tiger Challenge for the Trojans as they dropped both games of the tournament to LSU (14-25, 15-25, 13-25) and Penn State (18-25, 21-25, 16-25) on Friday from the Maracvich Assembly Center. Troy (2-3) struggled on offense as Julia...
troytrojans.com
Nia Wilson Helps Claim Home Opener Against Mercer
TROY, Ala. – Despite battling through harsh weather conditions and weather delays, Troy women's soccer secured the home opener victory on Thursday night, 1-0, off a goal from Nia Wilson at the Troy Soccer Complex. The Trojans (2-2-1) extend their unbeaten streak to three as they hand the Bears...
