Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Florida Man Is Going to Court To Fight a $116 Ticket Received for Using an Umbrella on an Exclusive BeachToby HazlewoodPinellas County, FL
Local Dunedin bar plays host to feature filmRose BurkeDunedin, FL
5 Things to Do in Clearwater BeachBecca CClearwater, FL
AfroCAN Fest Returns to Tampa Bay this Labor Day WeekendAloha MelaniSaint Petersburg, FL
5 Affordable Weekend Getaways in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
ospreyobserver.com
Fishhawk Youth Sports Association Alumni Pitches In Perfect Game National Showcase At Tropicana Field
Mack Estrada, a 17-year-old Valrico native, pitched in with the Perfect Game National Showcase at Tropicana Field at the end of July. The right-hander was the only ballplayer selected from Polk County to play in the event and struck out six batters in his two innings on the bump. “The...
ospreyobserver.com
HCC’s New Brandon Campus President Set For Today’s Challenges
The road from law to academia has been a seamless one for Deborah Kish Johansen, who in January started her job as president of Hillsborough Community College’s (HCC) Brandon campus and is chair-elect for the Greater Brandon Chamber of Commerce. Licensed to practice corporate law, Johansen said she entered...
ospreyobserver.com
Volunteers Needed For Mobile Hospital Coming To Tampa
Liberty and Health Alliance will hold a free mobile hospital and clinic for the community, offering medical, dental and vision care at the Tampa Convention Center on Thursday and Friday, September 15-16. Volunteers and support are needed to help with this Christian-sponsored event, which is being held in a region that the state has identified as an area of critical health need.
ospreyobserver.com
Eye On Business; Bloomingdale/FishHawk, September 2022
Annual Teacher Of The Year Program Celebrates Local Early Childhood Educator. Goddard Systems Inc. (GSI), the franchisor of the Goddard School, a leading premium childcare and early education provider, is pleased to present Amanda Cervetti from The Goddard School of Lithia (FishHawk) with a 2022 Teacher of the Year Award.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ospreyobserver.com
HCC Addresses Nursing Shortage With First-ever Bachelor’s Degree Offering
The first bachelor’s degree offering in the 54-year history of Hillsborough Community College (HCC) is new this fall with online classes for registered nurses seeking to earn a Bachelor of Science in nursing (BSN) degree. Also offered at HCC is an associate degree in nursing, which provides an entry-level...
ospreyobserver.com
Beatles Tribute Band, Garage Sale, A Kitten Place & More
Your Next Step is the Cure 5K run in Lithia will be taking place on Saturday, October 1. You can either run the easy 5K route from Park Square in Lithia or sign up for the new virtual option, which is especially helpful to encourage family and friends who do not live locally to sign up. All monies raised goes directly to the Melanoma Research Foundation.
ospreyobserver.com
Youth Zone Renovation Grant & More At Campo Family YMCA
Campo Family YMCA was founded based on the core character values of caring, honesty, respect and responsibility. It continues to flourish because those values are as relevant to today’s world as they were in 1844, when a young drapery clerk named George Williams sought to develop a wholesome place for young people to escape the immorality of the London streets during the Industrial Revolution and founded the first YMCA.
ospreyobserver.com
Soar To New Heights When Urban Air Brandon Opens This Fall
Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park, the ultimate indoor adventure park, is scheduled to open in the early fall on the southeast corner of Bloomingdale Avenue and John Moore Road in the space formerly occupied by Winn-Dixie. The 47,195 sq. ft. venue features attractions for kids of all ages and is the perfect place for kids’ birthday parties and other special events.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ospreyobserver.com
Next Level Church Partners With Gibsonton Elementary For Backpack Drive
Every year, Next Level Church in Riverview gives back to local schools and teachers through various initiatives. This year, the church partnered with Gibsonton Elementary School to gather much-needed school supplies and backpacks for students. Walter Robbins, executive assistant at Next Level Church, explained that the church became aware of...
ospreyobserver.com
Local Military Brat And College Student Writes Book For Military Teens
A local college student and military brat’s desire to help other children of active-duty military personnel cope with constant change associated with military life inspired him to write a book. Valrico resident Shanon Hyde, a junior at Penn State University majoring in aerospace engineering, drew from his own experiences...
ospreyobserver.com
Creative Colors International Of Tampa — It Can Fix That
There isn’t much that Creative Colors International of Tampa can’t fix. It is a local expert in leather repair. Creative Colors International Inc. was founded in July 1991 through its affiliate J&J’s Creative Colors Inc., a company that had been in business since 1980. Much like J&J’s Creative Colors, it provides the services of restoring, dyeing and repairing many types of material.
ospreyobserver.com
Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful Hosts Hillsborough River & Coastal Cleanup
For anyone wanting to help out the local environment and make it nicer to look at and spend time in, Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful (KTBB) is holding its Hillsborough River & Coastal Cleanup (HRCC) this month as part of the Ocean Conservancy’s International Coastal Cleanup. The HRCC will be...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ospreyobserver.com
Entertainment Is Better Than Ever At The 2022 Hillsborough County Fair
Fall is the perfect time in Florida to enjoy the outdoors, and what better way than to visit the 2022 Hillsborough County Fair? The theme of this year’s fair, ‘Homegrown Fun,’ is just a glimmer of all the fair has to offer, which includes an expanded carnival with spectacular midway rides and new kiddie rides, free entertainment for high-speed thrill seekers and motor enthusiasts, a cattlewomen’s beef cook-off, beauty pageants for all ages and lots of discounts for the entire family.
ospreyobserver.com
Caregivers Support Group, Elvis Fundraiser, Community Yoga And More!
Drs. Arthur and Susan Bailyn surprised a group of Our Lady’s Pantry volunteers recently on a Saturday morning when they arrived with an unsolicited donation of $2,500 given by the Tomiak Foundation. Last year, the foundation donated $10,000, which the pantry used toward operating expenses, including the repair of...
ospreyobserver.com
YouthBuild Assists Young Adults With Education And Life Skills
A local nonprofit organization is helping break the cycle of poverty by unleashing the intelligence and positive energy of low-income, out-of-school young adults to rebuild their communities and their lives. YouthBuild at Tampa Housing Authority helps participants build the skill sets and mindsets that lead to lifelong learning, livelihood and leadership.
ospreyobserver.com
White Oak Cottage Adds Bistro And Becomes A Must-visit Destination
Are you looking for a place where you can drink, dine and shop? If so, a new local restaurant called the White Oak Cottage Bistro is the place for you. Created by Shaunessey Dobish and her business partner, Melanie Bentley-Montanaro, this new restaurant aims to create an immersive experience for all visitors.
ospreyobserver.com
Relax And Rejuvenate At Vitality Booth Wellness Center
Brandon resident Christa Delgado, who was one of Vitality Booth Wellness Center’s first clients and has a silver membership, couldn’t be happier with the benefits she’s witnessed from her sessions. “I have been in the wellness industry for 10 years and thought this would be an excellent...
ospreyobserver.com
THORN Ministries Helps Feed Local Homeless
Riverview resident Anita ‘Mama Thorn’ DeBiase was driving on U.S. Hwy. 301 20 years ago when she heard the Lord’s voice say, “Feed my sheep.”. Even though she was caring for Carl, her sick husband, she was determined to follow the prompting. “Even though I was...
ospreyobserver.com
Kids ‘R’ Kids Of Valrico Offering Quality Child Care And Early Education For 20 Years
Twenty years ago, in the Eye On Business column on page 17 of our September 2002 FishHawk edition, the Osprey Observer published news about Kids ‘R’ Kids Learning Academy of Valrico breaking ground later that month, later opening around July 2003. Franchisee co-owners Ben Fernandes and Keith Balot created the academy because they saw a need for quality child care and early education. They later opened a Lithia location in 2011.
ospreyobserver.com
Pass-A-Book Program Needs Book Donations To Keep Students Reading
The Pass-A-Book Program has been serving the community of young readers since Ruskin’s Heather Hindman launched the initiative to collect and donate books in 2016. Through community donations of children’s books, Hindman has been able to distribute over 4,500 books to schools, teachers and students in just eight years.
Comments / 0