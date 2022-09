The Bruins will kick off their 2022 season against an unfamiliar opponent. For the first time in program history, UCLA football will host a Mid-American Conference team when it welcomes Bowling Green to the Rose Bowl on Saturday. The Bruins and Falcons have never met on the gridiron, and it will be the first time the blue and gold faces a school from the MAC since 2009.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO