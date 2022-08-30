“They will ask who has the most titles, not why Djokovic wasn’t vaccinated,” John McEnroe gives his take on the GOAT debate

Read full article on original website
Serena Williams Honors Sister Venus in Tearful Speech After U.S. Open Loss
"I wouldn't be Serena if there wasn't Venus," Williams said after the loss. "So, thank you, Venus. She's the only reason Serena Williams ever existed."
Tiger Woods, Simone Biles and LeBron James react as Serena Williams bids farewell to tennis
Tiger Woods called Serena Williams “literally the greatest” after she bowed out of professional tennis with a third-round defeat at the US Open.The 23-time grand slam singles champion produced a memorable second-set fightback in a raucous atmosphere inside Arthur Ashe Stadium, but succumbed 7-5 6-7 (4) 6-1 to Ajla Tomljanovic.Williams’ appearance at Flushing Meadows was set to be her career swansong and her defeat led to an outpouring of support and affection from across the sporting world..@serenawilliams you’re literally the greatest on and off the court. Thank you for inspiring all of us to pursue our dreams. I love you...
Who Is Roger Federer's Wife? All About Mirka Federer
Roger Federer met his wife Mirka long before his first major sigles win. Both tennis players, the couple met while representing Switzerland at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney. After nine years of dating, Roger and Mirka tied the knot in 2009 and have since welcomed two sets of identical twins.
Nadal survives self-inflicted injury as Serena loses in doubles at US Open
Rafael Nadal overcame a freak injury scare when he accidentally hit himself with his own racquet to reach the US Open third round on Thursday as Serena Williams saw one chapter of her epic tennis journey close. For the first time since 2018, Serena and Venus Williams revived a partnership which has brought them 14 doubles titles at the majors.
Radio Host Getting Crushed For What He Said About Serena Williams
Serena Williams had a vintage performance on Wednesday night, defeating Anett Kontaveit in a three-set thriller. Following Williams' victory at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Eric Bickel of 106.7 The Fan fired off a controversial tweet about the 23-time Grand Slam champion. "Serena was often a sore sport and a very ungracious...
Serena Williams Shuts Down Reporter’s Question With Smooth Response After Advancing at U.S. Open
Twenty-three-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams gave a classy response after a reporter asked her if she was surprised by her performance at the U.S. Open on Aug. 31 in New York. Williams announced that she was retiring from tennis sometime after the tournament during an interview with Vogue on...
Anett Kontaveit leaves her press conference in tears after Serena Williams US Open loss and admits the raucous Arthur Ashe crowd was 'very difficult'... as the Estonian journalist who asked the last question insists 'it wasn't my intention'
Annett Kontaveit left her media obligations with tears in her eyes following the second-round loss to Serena Williams at the US Open on Wednesday night. The Estonian world No. 2 couldn't contain her emotions any longer, beginning to cry when asked a question by a reporter in her native tongue.
John McEnroe blasts journalist over claims he criticised Rafael Nadal 'legacy'
John McEnroe has angrily lashed out at a journalist who accused him of claiming Rafael Nadal had ‘stained’ his legacy by accepting preferential treatment from umpires. Following Nadal’s US Open first round win over Rinky Hijikata, a journalist told him that during TV commentary McEnroe had commented that Nadal does not get punished like other players for violating the serve-clock rule.
Venus and Serena Williams became great through unity. A shared farewell was perfect
Serena Williams often says there would be no her without Venus. So if this was indeed their last tournament together, it is fitting that they went out in the doubles on Thursday night in the same manner as they arrived more than two decades ago: as a team – The Williams sisters.
Watching Tiger Woods watch Serena Williams, we saw something special
This spring, Serena Williams’ tennis career was at a crossroads. She hadn’t competed since June 2021, when she withdrew with an injury in a first-round match at Wimbledon. But now she felt the court calling. She knew who to turn to for advice: Tiger Woods. “I said, ‘I...
US Open: Rafael Nadal overcomes early struggles to beat Fabio Fognini
Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September. Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app. Rafael Nadal overcame a shaky start - and later hitting himself in the face...
Serena Williams loses to Tomljanovic in US Open farewell
NEW YORK (AP) — Leave it to Serena Williams to not want to go quietly, to not want this match, this trip to the U.S. Open, this transcendent career of hers, to really, truly end. Right down to what were, barring a change of heart, the final minutes of...
US Open 2022 order of play: Day 5 schedule including Serena Williams, Andy Murray and Nick Kyrgios
Serena Williams and Andy Murray will look to extend their runs at the US Open as the third round gets underway today.Excitement is building in New York after Williams defeated the world No 2 Anett Kontaveit in a sensational three-set victory on Wednesday.It sets up one more match at least as the 23-time grand slam champion continues on what is expected to be her final tournament, as the 40-year-old faces the Australian Ajla Tomljanovic.Murray, who is through to the third round of grand slam for only the second time since 2017, faces the Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini in what...
Rafael Nadal Suffers Bizarre Injury With His Own Racket
The 22-time Grand Slam champion ended up winning his four-set second round match despite the injury.
Nadal's nose bloodied by own racket at US Open in victory
NEW YORK — (AP) — Rafael Nadal cut himself on the bridge of his nose with his own racket when it ricocheted off the court on the follow-through from a shot, leaving himself bloodied and dizzy during his second-round victory at the U.S. Open. Play was delayed for...
US Open 2022 order of play: Day 4 schedule including Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek and Cameron Norrie
The US Open continues today with Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek and Cameron Norrie all in second-round action in New York.British No 1 Norrie is among the contenders for the men’s title in Flushing Meadows and the Wimbledon semi-finalist will look to build on his impressive win over Benoit Paire against Joao Sousa. Dan Evans is also in action against the Australian James Duckworth.Nadal survived an early scare on Tuesday to improve his grand slam record this season to 20-0 with a 4-6 6-2 6-3 6-3 win over Rinky Hijikata. The Spaniard now faces Fabio Fognini, who beat Nadal at...
US Open: Draper retires injured against Khachanov, Murray beaten
We're going to take a breather but we'll be back at 00:00 BST, when Serena Williams continues her remarkable New York run. You can catch up on all the action from Andy Murray and Jack Draper's exploits thanks to Jonathan Jurejko's report. You can also keep an eye on the...
