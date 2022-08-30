Benoit Saint Denis was the first local fighter to compete at UFC Paris, and he made sure to deliver for his hometown crowd. Saint Denis took on debuting fighter Gabriel Miranda on the preliminary card of Saturday’s event at Accor Arena. “God of War” nearly got Miranda out of there in the first round before the horn sounded. But as soon as the action kicked back off in the second, Saint Denis continued the onslaught, dropping Miranda for the third time in the fight before pouncing for the TKO finish 16 seconds into the middle frame.

UFC ・ 14 HOURS AGO