Morning Report: Michael Bisping: ‘If you’re gonna beat Nate Diaz, you have to be special’
Nate Diaz’s potential last appearance in the UFC could be one to remember. Next weekend at UFC 279 in Las Vegas, Diaz finishes out his contract by facing rising undefeated superstar Khamzat Chimaev in a welterweight headliner. To a vast majority of those within the MMA community, this is a true case of someone being fed to the wolves, pun intended.
‘I want to show I’m more than just a stupid fighter’: Julia Avila happy with UFC fighter pay, but hopes to see more implemented
UFC bantamweight fighter Julia Avila wants to set the record straight. Days before UFC 278, Avila took to Twitter and opened up about her career as a UFC fighter, mentioning a few different things that were on her mind — including the fact that she had to take a job “to make ends meet and have insurance to cover my pregnancy,” as she’ll become a mom in October.
UFC Paris results: Nassourdine Imavov unleashes all weapons against Joaquin Buckley to win a unanimous decision
Nassourdine Imavov was clearly fired up fighting in front of a home audience at UFC Paris as he put on a complete performance to beat Joaquin Buckley by unanimous decision. Some bad blood between the middleweights saw a few nasty exchanges but Imavov displayed superior striking and grappling while also staving off a late comeback attempt to walk away with the victory. The judges scored the fight 29-28, 29-28 and 30-27 with Imavov picking up his third consecutive win in a row.
UFC Paris post-fight bonuses: Ciryl Gane vs. Tai Tuivasa war wins ‘Fight of the Night’
Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa brought the house down at UFC Paris, and for their efforts they were rewarded “Fight of the Night.”. The heavyweights each took home an additional $50,000 for a back-and-forth firefight that ended in the third with a vicious combination of punches from Gane, who bounced back from a title unifier against champ Francis Ngannou at UFC 270. Tuivasa may have been defeated by knockout, but his post-fight celebration with Gane won over the hostile crowd at Accor Arena.
UFC Paris results: Robert Whittaker batters Marvin Vettori with dynamic striking attack to win unanimous decision
Robert Whittaker showed once again why he remains the top contender in the middleweight division with an absolutely masterful performance to beat Marvin Vettori in the UFC Paris co-main event. Following a close opening round, Whittaker just took over with a devastating striking game that probably would have finished anybody...
Francis Ngannou’s head coach provides injury update, welcomes Jon Jones in early 2023: ‘That’s the fight we all want’
For Francis Ngannou head coach Eric Nicksick, preparing for Jon Jones would scratch every imaginable competitive itch. The heavyweight title picture is in an interesting place with Ngannou’s future unknown and the potential return and heavyweight debut of Jon Jones. Then there are top contenders Stipe Miocic and Curtis Blaydes, and the winner of the UFC Paris main event between Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa. But if Nicksick has his druthers, the opponent he wants to see is hands down Jones.
Anderson Silva granted boxing license to fight in Arizona
Is Anderson Silva one step closer to fighting Jake Paul?. MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck confirmed with the Arizona State Boxing and Mixed Martial Arts Commission that Silva has received a boxing license to fight in Arizona, following an initial report from MMA Junkie. An opponent and date has not yet been announced for the former UFC middleweight champion’s next fight, but MMA Fighting previously confirmed that a bout between Silva and Paul is in the works for an October date.
UFC Paris post-fight show: Reaction to Ciryl Gane’s chaotic knockout win over Tai Tuivasa
Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa left it all inside the octagon during the main event of UFC Paris. The former interim heavyweight champion came through after overcoming adversity and pulled off a huge win. MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Alexander K. Lee, and Jed Meshew react to the incredibly chaotic battle...
UFC Paris live blog: Robert Whittaker vs Marvin Vettori
This is the UFC Paris live blog for Robert Whittaker vs Marvin Vettori, the middleweight co-main event taking place on Saturday in Paris. Whittaker most recently competed in February, losing a unanimous decision in his rematch with middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. That loss puts Whittaker in a difficult position as the former champion has now twice fallen short against the current title holder, with no clear path back to the belt. A win over Vettori would secure his status as the second-best 185er in the world and be the first step in a long road back to the title.
UFC newcomer Gabriel Miranda explains how previous losses helped ready him for Paris debut
Gabriel Miranda once hoped to sign with the UFC in his late 20s, while he was on a long winning streak. But now, he understands that a twisting road to the octagon can prove to be an advantage. Miranda, 32, makes his first walk to the UFC cage on Saturday...
Ciryl Gane flattens Tai Tuivasa with devastating third-round knockout after crazy war in UFC Paris main event
Ciryl Gane has already been an interim heavyweight champion, but he arguably had his star-making moment on Saturday with a knockout win in the UFC Paris main event. With a raucous crowd on his side at Accor Arena, Gane engaged in an incredible back-and-forth war with Tai Tuivasa that delivered in every possible way. After he was nearly finished in the second round, Gane came back to punish Tuivasa to the body with a series of kicks that set up a devastating combination of punches that finally put a stop to the fight.
Marvin Vettori hopes Israel Adesanya ‘goes out on another oxygen mask” against Alex Pereira
UFC middleweight Marvin Vettori spoke to reporters about his UFC Paris fight with ex-champ Robert Whittaker, his place in the middleweight division, a third fight with Israel Adesanya, his thoughts on Adesanya’s title defense against Alex Pereira and prediction for the fight, and more. Check out Vettori’s full pre-fight...
UFC Paris results. William Gomis survives last second comeback attempt to beat Jarno Errens by majority decision
William Gomis nearly saw his victory slip away after a late submission attempt from Jarno Errens nearly caught him slipping but the French featherweight managed to escape to survive and win a majority decision at UFC Paris. Throughout all three rounds, Gomis showed strong wrestling and ground control to keep...
UFC Paris video: Abus Magomedov hits monster front kick to set up 19-second knockout
Abus Magomedov waited a long time to get his first UFC fight. He didn’t wait long to finish it. The debuting middleweight landed an incredible front kick that led to a 19-second knockout of Dustin Stoltzfus in the featured preliminary bout of UFC Paris on Saturday. According to the broadcast, it was the fourth-fastest debut by a fighter in the history of the UFC’s 185-pound division.
John Dodson felt disrespected by ‘journeyman’ label after UFC release
John Dodson was stunned when he received word that he was being released from the UFC. Two years later, he still doesn’t understand the move. Despite facing a murderer’s row of opposition at both bantamweight and flyweight, the two-time title challenger was unceremoniously dropped from the promotion after a single loss to Merab Dvalishvili, who is now ranked as one of the best fighters in the world at 135 pounds.
UFC Paris preview show: Tai Tuivasa’s upset chances vs. Ciryl Gane, Robert Whittaker vs. Marvin Vettori stakes, more
Ciryl Gane looks to bounce back from his title fight loss to Francis Ngannou in a historic hometown main event, while Tai Tuivasa looks to defy the odds once again and potentially earn a championship opportunity in his own right. The promotion’s first trip to the City of Light goes...
UFC Paris video: Benoit Saint Denis thrills home crowd with destruction of Gabriel Miranda
Benoit Saint Denis was the first local fighter to compete at UFC Paris, and he made sure to deliver for his hometown crowd. Saint Denis took on debuting fighter Gabriel Miranda on the preliminary card of Saturday’s event at Accor Arena. “God of War” nearly got Miranda out of there in the first round before the horn sounded. But as soon as the action kicked back off in the second, Saint Denis continued the onslaught, dropping Miranda for the third time in the fight before pouncing for the TKO finish 16 seconds into the middle frame.
Georges St-Pierre answers how he’d fare against Leon Edwards, Kamaru Usman, and Khabib Nurmagomedov
Georges St-Pierre still knows how to analyze and break down the best fighters in the world, even in retirement. The former two-division UFC champion held court at a fan Q&A on Friday ahead of UFC Paris, where he was asked how he’d stack up against three of the most successful fighters of this generation: Current welterweight champion Leon Edwards, former welterweight champion and top-ranked Pound-for-Pound fighter Kamaru Usman, and lightweight great Khabib Nurmagomedov.
UFC Paris weigh-in results: Ciryl Gane gives up nearly 20 pounds to Tai Tuivasa on scale
Ciryl Gane will be the smaller man when he steps into the cage on Saturday according to an official reading of the scale. The former interim UFC heavyweight champion weighed in at 247 pounds at Friday’s official weigh-ins for UFC Paris, 19 pounds lighter than main event adversary Tai Tuivasa, who came in at 266 pounds (the maximum limit for a non-title heavyweight bout). This is nothing new for Gane, who weighed in at 247 pounds for a third straight fight and typically gives up a double-digit weight advantage to his opponents.
UFC Paris predictions
We’re about to learn a lot about Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa. While on paper, the two heavyweight contenders couldn’t be more different, they both find themselves facing a potential reality check at UFC Paris on Saturday: Is Gane a champion-in-waiting who simply faltered in his first shot at Francis Ngannou? Is Tuivasa a legitimate threat to win a UFC title or is he just on a thrilling win streak that is destined to end just short of its destination?
