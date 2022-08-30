Read full article on original website
NHL
Toronto Maple Leafs fantasy projections for 2022-23
Matthews ranked third in NHL, linemate Marner among top 20. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Toronto Maple Leafs. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE: Top...
NHL
All the Kings Men Podcast | Behind The Scenes w/ Trevor Rabone
Trevor Rabone joins Jesse Cohen and Zach Dooley to give some insight into his dual roles as Kings PA Announcer and member of the video production team. Rabone reveals some of the preparation work that goes into announcing a game and shares his perspective on both roles within the organization.
NHL
Three questions facing Tampa Bay Lightning
Hagel producing offensively, Sergachev handling larger role among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Tampa Bay Lightning. [Lightning 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Can Brandon Hagel produce...
NHL
Former Jet Stempniak turns focus to player development
39-year-old explains how two former Jets helped shaped his career. Lee Stempniak's time in Winnipeg was short, but that doesn't mean the city - and those who played in it - didn't have an impact on him. Yes, he still thinks about the goal he scored in Game 3 against...
NHL
Miller agrees to seven-year, $56 million contract extension with Canucks
Forward could have become unrestricted free agent after this season. J.T. Miller agreed to a seven-year, $56 million contract extension with the Vancouver Canucks on Friday. It has an average annual value of $8 million. The 29-year-old forward has one season remaining on a five-year, $26.25 million contract ($5.25 million...
NHL
Three questions facing Toronto Maple Leafs
Ability of Murray, Samsonov in goal, development of Robertson among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Toronto Maple Leafs. [Maple Leafs 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Can...
NHL
Fantasy hockey top 10 bounce-back candidates
Eichel, Chabot, Barzal can return to form in 2022-23; season preview podcasts. NHL.com identifies the top 10 fantasy hockey bounce-back candidates for the 2022-23 season. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the NHL Fantasy on Ice podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE:. Top 250 | Cheat Sheet. NOTES:...
NHL
Top prospects for Tampa Bay Lightning
Alnefelt projected as No. 1 goalie in AHL; Howard to develop top-end offensive game in college. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the Tampa Bay Lightning, according to NHL.com. [Lightning 32 in 32: Season...
NHL
Breaking Down the Predators New-Look Defense
Key Acquisitions Create Options - and Intrigue - on Nashville's Blueline. "One of the best defense corps, all the way, top to bottom, in the entire National Hockey League." That's how former Predators goaltender and current TV Color Analyst Chris Mason recently described the Preds blue line - and with good reason. The defense that finished the 2021-22 regular season ranked 17th in the NHL with 3.05 goals allowed per game suddenly has a much rosier outlook for 2022-23 thanks to some key moves by President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile and the front office.
NHL
St. Louis Blues fantasy projections for 2022-23
Tarasenko among top 10 right wings; Buchnevich, Kyrou potential bargains. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the St. Louis Blues. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE: Top...
NHL
3 questions facing the St. Louis Blues
NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and analysis for each of the League's 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Here are 3 of NHL.com's important questions facing the St. Louis Blues. 1. Can Jordan Binnington be counted on?. Binnington was 18-14-4 with a 3.13 goals-against average and .901 save percentage...
NHL
Oettinger signs three-year, $12 million contract with Stars
Emerged as No. 1 goalie, had memorable playoff run in loss to Flames. Jake Oettinger signed a three-year, $12 million contract with the Dallas Stars on Thursday. It has an average annual value of $4 million. The 23-year-old goalie was a restricted free agent. "I made it clear to my...
NHL
Tampa Bay Lightning fantasy projections for 2022-23
Vasilevskiy, Kucherov, Hedman elite options at their positions. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Tampa Bay Lightning. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE: Top 250 rankings.
NHL
Summer Spotlight: Andrew Peeke
Breakout season saw the young defenseman play in all 82 games a year ago. Birth date: March 17, 1998 (age 24) Birthplace: Parkland, Fla. Contract: Signed through 2022-23 season (One year remaining until RFA status) Andrew Peeke stepped into the lineup and looked like a veteran when he played 22...
NHL
Top prospects for the St. Louis Blues
NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and analysis for each of the League's 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Below are the top five prospects for the St. Louis Blues, according to NHL.com. 1. Scott Perunovich, D. How acquired: Selected with No. 45 pick in 2018 NHL Draft. 2021-22 season:...
NHL
'GOT A REALLY GOOD GROUP'
VIKING - It was a quantum leap forward. A torrent that turned heads. The challenge, now, is not to replicate that immense, regular-season success - but to use that as the benchmark, elevate their game, and take the next step in their quest to become champions. The boss won't settle...
NHL
Jets prospect Zhilkin launches mental health awareness program
Zhilkin's Vision will benefit athletes and local mental health organizations. Putting an emphasis on his mental health has been critical for Winnipeg Jets prospect Danny Zhilkin, and now he wants to help other athletes do the same. The 18-year-old, selected by the Jets in the third round of the 2022...
NHL
BLOG: Holloway healthy and ready to push for NHL spot
EDMONTON, AB - After a dream debut, Dylan Holloway is working hard to make sure there is an opening night encore. The Oilers 2020 first-round pick had a first game experience very few players receive -- making his NHL debut last season against the Colorado Avalanche in the Western Conference final. It's an atmosphere and a moment the top prospect will never forget.
NHL
RELEASE: Oilers sign Ryan Murray to one-year deal
EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenceman Ryan Murray to a one-year contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $750,000. Murray appeared in 37 games for the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche last season, recording four points (4A), four penalty minutes and a plus/minus of +4. A...
NHL
Top goalie in NHL in three seasons debated
NHL Network is spending the offseason presenting the best current NHL players at each position. On Sunday, the network's producers and analysts will reveal their top 10 goalies in a special program. To add to that conversation, we asked six NHL.com writers to pick who they think will be the best goalie in the NHL in three seasons. Here are their choices:
