Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Who is NJ’s top HS football recruit? Who made top 10? Here is new NJ.com Top 50, 2022 (Full list)
Surely you brushed up on New Jersey’s top high school football players at each position and the state’s top storylines heading into the 2022 season, courtesy of our high school staff. Now, let’s talk recruiting — a different subject altogether — and learn which local stars have the ears of college football’s biggest names and the flashy programs they lead.
Football: Hun rumbles past Mastery Camden for home-opener victory (PHOTOS)
Hun rolled to a 48-13 home-opener win over Mastery Camden, in Princeton. The Raiders (1-0) found the endzone early and often and racked up a 48-0 lead by halftime. Logan Galletta contributed to the win by running back a blocked put for a touchdown and by recording a receiving touchdown.
No. 9 Delsea displays its weapons to Delran new coach Frank Holmes - Football recap
Running backs Luke Maxwell, Wayne Adair and Jared Schoppe returned to a squad that went 11-1 last year as Delsea, No. 9 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 47-7, over Delran in the home opener. Delsea lost last year’s leading rusher Jaedyn Stewart to graduation but doesn’t seem to be...
No. 1 Don Bosco Prep suffers first loss, falls to Edgewater in Orlando - Football recap
Don Bosco Prep’s night in Florida began with a lightning delay. Edgewater’s Cedric Baxter Jr. ensured that things wouldn’t improve even after the weather cleared. Baxter, a University of Texas commit ran for 274 yards on 26 carries, highlighted by a pair of long second half touchdown runs as Edgewater (FL) defeated Don Bosco Prep, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, 34-10, in Orlando.
Rays beat Yankees again, shave another game in AL East
Corey Kluber pitched seven stellar innings and the host Tampa Bay Rays moved within four games of the slumping New
Preseason girls soccer All-State outlook: Which elite players will thrive in 2022?
There is a lot of talent back this fall and some of the elite players in the state will play leading roles in the state championship races in 2022. But who will be the best of the best?. NJ Advance Media takes a way-too-early look at the All-State outlook for...
Football: No. 2 Bergen Catholic brings ‘Jersey football’ to Arizona desert
With more than 700 fans and students chanting “Jersey football” from start to finish Friday night, Bergen Catholic brought East Coast football to the Arizona desert and left No. 2 Saguaro in the dust in Scottsdale. Bergen Catholic traveled 2,138 miles to get the 28-7 victory, but it...
Somerville must forfeit season-opening victory due to ineligible player
Somerville’s dominating win over Mastery Charter of Camden last week to open the season is now a loss in the record books. The Pioneers had to forfeit that 31-7 decision because they had participated with an ineligible player in violation of the New Jersey State Athletic Association’s transfer rule. The forfeit was acknowledged Saturday by Somerville athletic director Tim Davis.
Haddonfield starts fast, wins big in Paulsboro coach Kevin Harvey’s debut
The Haddonfield Memorial High School football team scored on its first three drives and converted two second-half turnovers into points, ruining the debut of new Paulsboro coach Kevin Harvey, who took over for his mentor Glenn Howard this season. The Bulldawgs led 20-0 and went on to a 44-26 victory...
FOOTBALL PHOTOS: Paulsboro vs. Haddonfield, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022
Paulsboro legend Kevin Harvey takes over the football program, becoming the school’s first new football coach in 35 years after the retirement of Haddonfield coach Glenn Howard. Harvey and the Red Raiders will face off against Group 2 regional champion Haddonfield in an old-school Colonial Conference matchup. Our HS...
Football: Watchung Hills edges Westfield for home win
Watchung Hills edged out a 17-7 home win over Westfield, in Warren. Connor Krauth gave the Warriors (2-0) its first lead of the game by scoring off a 20-yard rush in the third quarter. The touchdown broke the 7-7 tie the teams took into the half. Riley McCann booted in...
Macchio, defense power Manalapan past Middletown North - Football recap
Junior Anthony Macchio scored two touchdowns, which proved to be enough for Manalapan to earn a 14-3 victory over Middletown North in Middletown. Macchio opened the scoring when he returned a punt 60 yards for a touchdown a little less than seven minutes into the game for Manalapan (2-0). After...
Late score sees Burlington Township beat Nottingham in defensive affair
It is such an important word in high school football.
Ramos, Boston each score twice in Riverside opener over Princeton - Football recap
Ivan Ramos rushed for 175 yards on 15 carries while John Boston ran 138 yards on 10 attempts and they each notched two touchdowns as Riverside won, 35-0, on the road over Princeton. Justin Mary scored on a three-yard run in the first quarter after Riverside (1-0) received a safety.
Three first half touchdowns boosts Steinert to 21-13 opening day win over Ewing
It wasn’t always pretty and there were plenty of injury time outs for players cramping up in the Labor Day Weekend sun but Steinert managed to score three first half touchdowns and then play tough enough second half defense to hold off Ewing 21-13 at home in the season opener for both teams.
NJ.com No. 10 Ramapo rolls into 2022 with win over Willingboro
It did not take long for Jack Grusser to make an impression on the 2022 NJSIAA high school football season. Not that many people would be surprised by that revelation: the senior quarterback was All-State in 2021 and will be heading to Harvard University next fall. But the Grusser and...
Football: South Hunterdon cruises past Roselle Park (PHOTOS)
Brode Dunn ran for 91 yards and scored two rushing touchdowns as South Hunterdon defeated Roselle Park, 42-8, in Lambertville. Edward Cooper also recorded a pair of rushing scores on the ground as the Eagles accounted for 209 total rushing yards on 38 carries. Tanner McCaffrey also completed 2-of-3 passes...
Statement-making, defensive masterclass lifts No. 8 Irvington over No. 4 Millville
Ashley “Smoke” Pierre and the rest of the Irvington team heard the talk and the noise entering their game against Millville. Pierre admitted it motivated his team that they were considered underdogs against a team with a high-powered offense like Millville has. So Pierre devised a game plan centered around taking away the big plays, using stud cornerback Nasir Addison to shadow standout Millville wide receiver Lotzeir Brooks, leaving him on an island at times.
Football: Fearon scores four TDs as Seneca blanks Sterling
Zac Fearon scored four rushing touchdowns as Seneca rolled to a 40-0 road season-opening road win over Sterling, in Somerdale. Fearon tallied three of his touchdowns in the first half, and his longest of the night was a 27-yarder in the opening quarter. A pair of fumble recovery touchdowns by...
Manchester Twp. wins with first-time coach Tom Farrell’s young squad - Football recap
Sophomore quarterback Aiden Lunn hit senior Tyrone Benjamin with a 70-yard scoring strike to set the tone early in Manchester Township’s 43-26 road win over Lakewood in Tom Farrell Jr.’s debut as a first-time ever head coach. The new head coach is the son of Tom Farrell Sr.,...
