Philadelphia, PA

NJ.com

Who is NJ’s top HS football recruit? Who made top 10? Here is new NJ.com Top 50, 2022 (Full list)

Surely you brushed up on New Jersey’s top high school football players at each position and the state’s top storylines heading into the 2022 season, courtesy of our high school staff. Now, let’s talk recruiting — a different subject altogether — and learn which local stars have the ears of college football’s biggest names and the flashy programs they lead.
HIGH SCHOOL
NJ.com

No. 1 Don Bosco Prep suffers first loss, falls to Edgewater in Orlando - Football recap

Don Bosco Prep’s night in Florida began with a lightning delay. Edgewater’s Cedric Baxter Jr. ensured that things wouldn’t improve even after the weather cleared. Baxter, a University of Texas commit ran for 274 yards on 26 carries, highlighted by a pair of long second half touchdown runs as Edgewater (FL) defeated Don Bosco Prep, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, 34-10, in Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
NJ.com

Somerville must forfeit season-opening victory due to ineligible player

Somerville’s dominating win over Mastery Charter of Camden last week to open the season is now a loss in the record books. The Pioneers had to forfeit that 31-7 decision because they had participated with an ineligible player in violation of the New Jersey State Athletic Association’s transfer rule. The forfeit was acknowledged Saturday by Somerville athletic director Tim Davis.
SOMERVILLE, NJ
#The Eagles#American Football
NJ.com

FOOTBALL PHOTOS: Paulsboro vs. Haddonfield, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022

Paulsboro legend Kevin Harvey takes over the football program, becoming the school’s first new football coach in 35 years after the retirement of Haddonfield coach Glenn Howard. Harvey and the Red Raiders will face off against Group 2 regional champion Haddonfield in an old-school Colonial Conference matchup. Our HS...
PAULSBORO, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Watchung Hills edges Westfield for home win

Watchung Hills edged out a 17-7 home win over Westfield, in Warren. Connor Krauth gave the Warriors (2-0) its first lead of the game by scoring off a 20-yard rush in the third quarter. The touchdown broke the 7-7 tie the teams took into the half. Riley McCann booted in...
WESTFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Football: South Hunterdon cruises past Roselle Park (PHOTOS)

Brode Dunn ran for 91 yards and scored two rushing touchdowns as South Hunterdon defeated Roselle Park, 42-8, in Lambertville. Edward Cooper also recorded a pair of rushing scores on the ground as the Eagles accounted for 209 total rushing yards on 38 carries. Tanner McCaffrey also completed 2-of-3 passes...
ROSELLE PARK, NJ
NJ.com

Statement-making, defensive masterclass lifts No. 8 Irvington over No. 4 Millville

Ashley “Smoke” Pierre and the rest of the Irvington team heard the talk and the noise entering their game against Millville. Pierre admitted it motivated his team that they were considered underdogs against a team with a high-powered offense like Millville has. So Pierre devised a game plan centered around taking away the big plays, using stud cornerback Nasir Addison to shadow standout Millville wide receiver Lotzeir Brooks, leaving him on an island at times.
IRVINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Fearon scores four TDs as Seneca blanks Sterling

Zac Fearon scored four rushing touchdowns as Seneca rolled to a 40-0 road season-opening road win over Sterling, in Somerdale. Fearon tallied three of his touchdowns in the first half, and his longest of the night was a 27-yarder in the opening quarter. A pair of fumble recovery touchdowns by...
SOMERDALE, NJ
