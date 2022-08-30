Read full article on original website
A look at Holocaust education in Minnesota following Jensen comments on Nazi Germany
Late last month it was revealed that GOP nominee for governor Scott Jensen had drawn comparisons between government public health requirements during the pandemic and the rise of Nazi Germany and the persecution of Jews. The comments were condemned as insensitive and historically inaccurate. Jensen, however, stood by his statements...
kaxe.org
Jen Schultz, DFL Candidate for CD-8, Talks Politics, Stauber's "No" Votes, and the Future of Northern Minnesota
Heidi Holtan: Jen Schultz is the DFL endorsed candidate running for CD 8, running against Republican incumbent Pete Stauber. Jen Schultz is serving her fourth term representing MN House District 7A. She also serves as the commissioner on the Great Lakes Commission. I’m Heidi Holtan, and Representative Jen Shultz joins us now on KAXE/KBXE. Thank you for your time today.
30 Amazing and Practical Things People in Minnesota Should Do Before Everything Freezes
I hate to be the bearer of bad news but...these gorgeous fall-type days will soon turn into a frozen disaster full of ice and snow. If you don't believe me, check out the story where the Farmer's Almanac is saying it will basically be a brutal winter. Oh, and it is coming early. Their words. Not mine.
Jensen to appear with all-star lineup of anti-vaxxers at Alexandria event
Scott Jensen, a Chaska doctor who is the Republican nominee for governor, is scheduled to speak at a “global health freedom summit” in Alexandria on Oct. 1, joined by some of the most prominent anti-vaccine activists in the world. Although Jensen has denied being anti-vaccine, as of earlier this year he wasn’t vaccinated and he […] The post Jensen to appear with all-star lineup of anti-vaxxers at Alexandria event appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Is the BA.2.75 COVID variant in Minnesota?
MINNEAPOLIS -- A very contagious COVID-19 variant that health officials say could become a dominant one in the coming months has, as yet, not shown up in Minnesota wastewater tests.The World Health Organization said BA.2.75 is a concern and warned that new variants are becoming more contagious.BA.2.75 has been the variant behind surging cases in India, according to recent reports.According to the Metropolitan Council, the latest wastewater tested shows that BA.5 remains the dominant variant in the metro area, with some BA.4 and BA.2 remaining.Officials said there is no sign of BA.2.75 yet.Overall, the viral load has decreased from the previous week by about 20%.
Walz and Jensen take public pulse at State Fair
ST PAUL, Minn. — Visitors to the Minnesota State Fair won't see the candidates for governor debating on the big stage in Dan Patch Park this year, but that doesn't mean they won't see them. It's safe to say the road to the governor's office runs right through the...
What Is Minnesota’s Ted Foss Law?
A lot of people will use the long holiday weekend to sneak in one last summer road trip with their family or friends. In fact, travel experts are predicting a really busy weekend on Minnesota roads. AAA expects travel to return to pre-pandemic levels with Friday afternoon and Monday being especially busy on area roads and highways.
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, August 30
The latest COVID-19 figures, which are reported weekly in Minnesota, have been released and shows COVID-19 cases decreased in the latest 7-day period to an average of 1,101 per day. Deaths stayed increased minimally over the past week, while hospitalizations dropped. In total, 13,117 Minnesotans have died from COVID-19 during...
bulletin-news.com
Viking Mississippi cruise ship to take on 300 passengers Saturday in St. Paul
A 386-passenger luxury cruise ship will land at Lambert’s Landing in downtown St. Paul on Saturday, but it won’t be there for long. The ship was specifically designed to sail the renowned waters of the Mississippi River. About 300 travelers from all over the world would board the ship that evening at 10 p.m. for an eight-day journey to St. Louis.
boreal.org
PFAS are everywhere part 4: PFAS and Northern Minnesota (including Cook County)
Laura Durenberger-Grunow - Boreal Community Media - September 1, 2022. Editor's note: PFAS is a term that has been showing up in local and national news frequently the past few months, and for good reason. These forever chemicals affect each and every one of us in different ways. This four-part series will break down PFAS and how they affect those of us living in Cook County, Minnesota, and beyond. You can find part one here, part two here, and part three here.
Minnesota was once poised to be the third largest state
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota History Center is chock full of documented, factual events. But this story is more about "what if?"Land-wise, Minnesota is the twelfth-largest state. But had politicians in the 1850s gotten their way, we would be much bigger.Peter DeCarlo is a historian with the Minnesota Historical Society. He says Minnesota became a territory in the late 1840s, but thanks to the land craze of the 1850s, the population boomed – so the government began to negotiate.Through treaties and warfare, land was gained from Indigenous people. Many felt forced to make a deal."More and more European Americans...
Minnesota + Wisconsin Drivers Must Obey Left Lane Law, Regardless Of Speed Limit
With Labor Day weekend upon us, traffic on Minnesota and Wisconsin highways will be busier than normal. Of course, that is the case many times throughout the year for a variety of reasons. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation used Labor Day Weekend as the perfect opportunity to remind motorists of...
bulletin-news.com
Deadly bird flu returns to Midwest earlier than expected
After a hiatus of many months, bird flu has returned to the Midwest sooner than anticipated. The highly virulent illness has been found in two commercial turkey flocks in western Minnesota and a hobby flock in Indiana, officials announced Wednesday. According to the Minnesota Board of Animal Health, the illness...
boreal.org
PFAS are everywhere part 3: What is being done about PFAS in Minnesota?
Editor's note: PFAS is a term that has been showing up in local and national news frequently the past few months, and for good reason. These forever chemicals affect each and every one of us in different ways. This four-part series will break down PFAS and how they affect those of us living in Cook County, Minnesota, and beyond. You can find part one here, part two here, and part four here.
boreal.org
Minnesota Frontline Worker Pay appeal period closed; next steps
From the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry - August 31, 2022. The appeal period for Frontline Worker Pay closed Aug. 31, 2022, at 5 p.m. (CT). Appeals are now being processed. Those who submitted an appeal will be notified of the final decision after all appeals have been processed. Those who were notified no further action was needed for their application will also be notified of the final decision after all appeals have been processed. The commissioner of the Department of Labor and Industry's decisions on an appeal is final.
FOX 21 Online
Hundreds Of Minnesota Soldiers Left Waiting For Federal Bonus
(FOX 9) – Hundreds of Minnesota National Guard soldiers have been left waiting for federal bonus checks, with some saying they’ve gone without a large portion of their salary for more than a year. “I was supposed to get the second payout of my bonus 16 months ago...
Scott Jensen’s education plan cuts funding for Minnesota schools, promotes school choice
Republican nominee for Minnesota governor Scott Jensen wants to convert low-performing public schools to charter or private schools, ban so-called “critical race theory” and crack down on truancy with the help of law enforcement. Jensen unveiled his sweeping education plan at the State Fair on Tuesday, which would drastically alter Minnesota schools and reduce funding […] The post Scott Jensen’s education plan cuts funding for Minnesota schools, promotes school choice appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Minnesota Gas Station Just Bragged That Gas Is Now $2.99/Gallon
Excuse me, WHAT am I seeing right now? My eyes are old and I have no idea where I left my readers, but I'm pretty sure I'm seeing gas under $3 at a gas station in Minnesota. Minnesota Gas Station Just Dropped The Price of Gasoline to $2.99!. The last...
Minnesota Sandwich Shop Scene Of Chaos After Size Of Sub Questioned
This is...odd. A chaotic scene broke out in a Minnesota Subway shop recently and the reason why is wild. This all went down in Rochester in late August. There have been some odd crime stories making headlines lately in Minnesota and Wisconsin. In August, a Minnesota man somehow made his way to Wisconsin, went into a stranger's home and tried to take a bath.
Nasty Bug in Minnesota is Leaving Bites that Cause Pain for 2 Weeks
They bite. They make your skin extremely itchy and painful. And because they are super tiny, you may not even know they are biting you until it has already happened. And nope, this is NOT a mosquito. No-see-ums are back with a vengeance in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin. Here's...
