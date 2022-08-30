Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Remembering Tom Seaver, Two Years After His DeathIBWAAQueens, NY
Isolated on an island, a Gothic-style hospital was built to treat smallpox patients for the first time in the U.S.Anita DurairajNew York City, NY
Morris Township Moves To Lower Energy Costs by Exploring Energy Aggregation & Natural GasMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Related
No. 1 Don Bosco Prep suffers first loss, falls to Edgewater in Orlando - Football recap
Don Bosco Prep’s night in Florida began with a lightning delay. Edgewater’s Cedric Baxter Jr. ensured that things wouldn’t improve even after the weather cleared. Baxter, a University of Texas commit ran for 274 yards on 26 carries, highlighted by a pair of long second half touchdown runs as Edgewater (FL) defeated Don Bosco Prep, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, 34-10, in Orlando.
Preseason girls soccer All-State outlook: Which elite players will thrive in 2022?
There is a lot of talent back this fall and some of the elite players in the state will play leading roles in the state championship races in 2022. But who will be the best of the best?. NJ Advance Media takes a way-too-early look at the All-State outlook for...
Who is NJ’s top HS football recruit? Who made top 10? Here is new NJ.com Top 50, 2022 (Full list)
Surely you brushed up on New Jersey’s top high school football players at each position and the state’s top storylines heading into the 2022 season, courtesy of our high school staff. Now, let’s talk recruiting — a different subject altogether — and learn which local stars have the ears of college football’s biggest names and the flashy programs they lead.
Russo bringing new life into Paramus Catholic as team eyes return to N.J.’s elite
From a short distance, Greg Russo saw and heard what was happening at his alma mater. Russo, a Paramus Catholic grad, was less than 10 miles up the road, leading Northern Highlands to two sectional champions during his three seasons as head coach. During that same span, Paramus Catholic was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Football: Hun rumbles past Mastery Camden for home-opener victory (PHOTOS)
Hun rolled to a 48-13 home-opener win over Mastery Camden, in Princeton. The Raiders (1-0) found the endzone early and often and racked up a 48-0 lead by halftime. Logan Galletta contributed to the win by running back a blocked put for a touchdown and by recording a receiving touchdown.
Football: No. 2 Bergen Catholic brings ‘Jersey football’ to Arizona desert
With more than 700 fans and students chanting “Jersey football” from start to finish Friday night, Bergen Catholic brought East Coast football to the Arizona desert and left No. 2 Saguaro in the dust in Scottsdale. Bergen Catholic traveled 2,138 miles to get the 28-7 victory, but it...
Iowa Hawkeyes fans react on social media to 7-3 season-opening eyesore of a victory
First game of 2022 is in the books and there certainly were some reactions on social media to the 7-3 win by Iowa. It was not a pretty one at all, as the scoreline suggests. While the defense was fantastic, the offense looked the worst it’s been in years. Despite playing against an FCS opponent, quarterback Spencer Petras and the offensive line made the Jackrabbits’ defense look like the 2001 Miami Hurricanes. Despite the non-existent offense and inability to put away an FCS opponent, Kirk Ferentz had a positive spin on the game. “Just to start out, the first thing I reminded the...
Haddonfield starts fast, wins big in Paulsboro coach Kevin Harvey’s debut
The Haddonfield Memorial High School football team scored on its first three drives and converted two second-half turnovers into points, ruining the debut of new Paulsboro coach Kevin Harvey, who took over for his mentor Glenn Howard this season. The Bulldawgs led 20-0 and went on to a 44-26 victory...
IN THIS ARTICLE
No. 9 Delsea displays its weapons to Delran new coach Frank Holmes - Football recap
Running backs Luke Maxwell, Wayne Adair and Jared Schoppe returned to a squad that went 11-1 last year as Delsea, No. 9 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 47-7, over Delran in the home opener. Delsea lost last year’s leading rusher Jaedyn Stewart to graduation but doesn’t seem to be...
FOOTBALL PHOTOS: Paulsboro vs. Haddonfield, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022
Paulsboro legend Kevin Harvey takes over the football program, becoming the school’s first new football coach in 35 years after the retirement of Haddonfield coach Glenn Howard. Harvey and the Red Raiders will face off against Group 2 regional champion Haddonfield in an old-school Colonial Conference matchup. Our HS...
Macchio, defense power Manalapan past Middletown North - Football recap
Junior Anthony Macchio scored two touchdowns, which proved to be enough for Manalapan to earn a 14-3 victory over Middletown North in Middletown. Macchio opened the scoring when he returned a punt 60 yards for a touchdown a little less than seven minutes into the game for Manalapan (2-0). After...
Post’s big second half lifts Montgomery past Franklin - Football recap
Brady Post ran for two second half touchdowns as Montgomery pulled away for a 28-14 victory over Franklin in Somerset. Post, a junior, broke the 14-14 tie with a 3-yard TD run in the third quarter for Montgomery (2-0), which successfully converted the ensuing two-point conversion. Post then put the game away with a 10-yard TD run in the fourth.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
HS football photos: No. 20 East Orange vs. Clifton, Sept. 1, 2022
Our HS sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives. These photos are also...
Late score sees Burlington Township beat Nottingham in defensive affair
It is such an important word in high school football. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Ramos, Boston each score twice in Riverside opener over Princeton - Football recap
Ivan Ramos rushed for 175 yards on 15 carries while John Boston ran 138 yards on 10 attempts and they each notched two touchdowns as Riverside won, 35-0, on the road over Princeton. Justin Mary scored on a three-yard run in the first quarter after Riverside (1-0) received a safety.
Three first half touchdowns boosts Steinert to 21-13 opening day win over Ewing
It wasn’t always pretty and there were plenty of injury time outs for players cramping up in the Labor Day Weekend sun but Steinert managed to score three first half touchdowns and then play tough enough second half defense to hold off Ewing 21-13 at home in the season opener for both teams.
Manchester Twp. wins with first-time coach Tom Farrell’s young squad - Football recap
Sophomore quarterback Aiden Lunn hit senior Tyrone Benjamin with a 70-yard scoring strike to set the tone early in Manchester Township’s 43-26 road win over Lakewood in Tom Farrell Jr.’s debut as a first-time ever head coach. The new head coach is the son of Tom Farrell Sr.,...
Football: Fearon scores four TDs as Seneca blanks Sterling
Zac Fearon scored four rushing touchdowns as Seneca rolled to a 40-0 road season-opening road win over Sterling, in Somerdale. Fearon tallied three of his touchdowns in the first half, and his longest of the night was a 27-yarder in the opening quarter. A pair of fumble recovery touchdowns by...
Two big plays by Devron Lewis help Hightstown football open with win over Trenton
A high school football game is 48 minutes long, and Hightstown led its season-opener for 47 minutes and 45 seconds. It took Devron Lewis just 15 seconds to return the game’s opening kickoff 85 yards to spark the Rams to a 35-12 victory at Trenton Saturday.
Hudson County high school football team-by-team previews
2021 record: 4-5 Division: Super Football Conference Patriot Red. Key Players: Adam Brash, Sr., TE/LB; Bryson Cabiness, Sr., DE; Mekhi Casseus, So., RB; Michael Figueroa, Sr., LB; Tyrell Hardy, Jr., G/DE; Peter Helal, Sr., C/DT; Devin Herring, Sr., WR/CB; Giancarlo Nieves, Sr., QB; Samir O’Neill, Jr., CB; Elija Ortiz, Jr., T/DE; Justin Perry, Jr., G/DT; Brian Pipher, Sr., WR; Rocky Rodriguez, Jr., RB/LB; Jeremy Rogalski, Jr., T/DE; Julius Velasquez, Jr., LB.
NJ.com
NJ
207K+
Followers
119K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0