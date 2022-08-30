ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

No. 1 Don Bosco Prep suffers first loss, falls to Edgewater in Orlando - Football recap

Don Bosco Prep’s night in Florida began with a lightning delay. Edgewater’s Cedric Baxter Jr. ensured that things wouldn’t improve even after the weather cleared. Baxter, a University of Texas commit ran for 274 yards on 26 carries, highlighted by a pair of long second half touchdown runs as Edgewater (FL) defeated Don Bosco Prep, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, 34-10, in Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
NJ.com

Who is NJ's top HS football recruit? Who made top 10? Here is new NJ.com Top 50, 2022 (Full list)

Surely you brushed up on New Jersey’s top high school football players at each position and the state’s top storylines heading into the 2022 season, courtesy of our high school staff. Now, let’s talk recruiting — a different subject altogether — and learn which local stars have the ears of college football’s biggest names and the flashy programs they lead.
HIGH SCHOOL
New Brunswick, NJ
Football
City
New Brunswick, NJ
New Brunswick, NJ
Sports
Iowa Hawkeyes fans react on social media to 7-3 season-opening eyesore of a victory

First game of 2022 is in the books and there certainly were some reactions on social media to the 7-3 win by Iowa. It was not a pretty one at all, as the scoreline suggests. While the defense was fantastic, the offense looked the worst it’s been in years. Despite playing against an FCS opponent, quarterback Spencer Petras and the offensive line made the Jackrabbits’ defense look like the 2001 Miami Hurricanes. Despite the non-existent offense and inability to put away an FCS opponent, Kirk Ferentz had a positive spin on the game. “Just to start out, the first thing I reminded the...
IOWA CITY, IA
FOOTBALL PHOTOS: Paulsboro vs. Haddonfield, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022

Paulsboro legend Kevin Harvey takes over the football program, becoming the school’s first new football coach in 35 years after the retirement of Haddonfield coach Glenn Howard. Harvey and the Red Raiders will face off against Group 2 regional champion Haddonfield in an old-school Colonial Conference matchup. Our HS...
PAULSBORO, NJ
NJ.com

Post's big second half lifts Montgomery past Franklin - Football recap

Brady Post ran for two second half touchdowns as Montgomery pulled away for a 28-14 victory over Franklin in Somerset. Post, a junior, broke the 14-14 tie with a 3-yard TD run in the third quarter for Montgomery (2-0), which successfully converted the ensuing two-point conversion. Post then put the game away with a 10-yard TD run in the fourth.
FRANKLIN, NJ
Football: Fearon scores four TDs as Seneca blanks Sterling

Zac Fearon scored four rushing touchdowns as Seneca rolled to a 40-0 road season-opening road win over Sterling, in Somerdale. Fearon tallied three of his touchdowns in the first half, and his longest of the night was a 27-yarder in the opening quarter. A pair of fumble recovery touchdowns by...
SOMERDALE, NJ
Hudson County high school football team-by-team previews

2021 record: 4-5 Division: Super Football Conference Patriot Red. Key Players: Adam Brash, Sr., TE/LB; Bryson Cabiness, Sr., DE; Mekhi Casseus, So., RB; Michael Figueroa, Sr., LB; Tyrell Hardy, Jr., G/DE; Peter Helal, Sr., C/DT; Devin Herring, Sr., WR/CB; Giancarlo Nieves, Sr., QB; Samir O’Neill, Jr., CB; Elija Ortiz, Jr., T/DE; Justin Perry, Jr., G/DT; Brian Pipher, Sr., WR; Rocky Rodriguez, Jr., RB/LB; Jeremy Rogalski, Jr., T/DE; Julius Velasquez, Jr., LB.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers.

