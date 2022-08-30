Read full article on original website
Related
Check Out The 10 Poorest Towns That Are In Colorado
Colorado is a wonderful state. It has so much to offer from great weather most of the time, scenery, the 4 seasons (which sometimes you can experience all in the same day) a pretty strong economy and places that have a dynamic quality of life and great schools. However, just...
Watch: Mountain Lion Ambushes Hunter in Utah
A Utah bowhunter encountered her “biggest fear” while chasing elk during the season opener on Aug. 20. Laurien Elsholz, 23, was deep in a ravine near the Stansbury Mountains in Tooele County when the smell of death caught her attention and caused her to gag. Almost immediately, something emerged from the brush and swatted at her leg.
Get Out of Nevada Now
Nevada has already entered a “perfect storm” of weather and environmental calamity. Some of its cities, particularly Las Vegas, already suffer from drought that will rob them of enough water to be viable places for large populations. At the south end of the state, the water levels of Lake Mead may be the lowest in […]
Boom That Shook Utah and Idaho Was Likely a Meteor
A mysterious boom that could be heard across northern Utah and southern Idaho on Saturday was likely a meteor, the National Weather Service said. There was no seismic activity recorded at the time of the sound, but a Utah woman captured on video a bluish streak of light across the sky, and a satellite lightning detector also picked up on the activity. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said he heard the boom while out running and checked to ensure it was not military activity. He agreed it was probably a high-altitude meteor hitting earth’s atmosphere.Boom video. My money is on high altitude meteor that blew up when it hit the atmosphere. pic.twitter.com/2LmOGkpMXf— Matt Blank (@msbutah) August 13, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
761 wild horses removed from Colorado's Piceance East Douglas herd area, here's how and why it was done
A controversial wild horse gather - commonly called a roundup - came to an end this week on Colorado's western slope. The Bureau of Land Management says it removed 761 mustangs from the Piceance East Douglas Herd Management Area, near Meeker, Colo., at a cost to taxpayers of $559,000. This gather was one of two dozen helicopter roundups planned this year across the country. By the end of the year, the BLM will have removed more than 20,000 mustangs from the wild nationwide in one year alone. At the heart of the debate over the roundup lies one major question: Should taxpayers...
Cherry Creek High School football player left at DIA after knife found in bag
A mother at Cherry Creek High School is furious, claiming her son was left at Denver International Airport by school administrators while the rest of the football team flew to a game in Ohio.
Look At This Million Dollar Wyoming Ranch With A Saloon Style Bar
Ok, this place is REALLY cool. It's currently run as a Bed and Breakfast, and man, would this be an ideal place to kick back for a week? I can just imagine the fresh air and the relaxation just seeping through. I found this ranch on Zillow it is located around Fort Laramie.
Colorado River would need years of 'biblical' precipitation to be restored. The Gaggle plumbs Arizona's water crisis
The news reports are morbid. Bodies are being discovered in the newly visible muck of Lake Mead. But perhaps the most terrifying reality about the water situation involving the Colorado River is not the past; it’s the future for all of us. The water is drying up. In early August, the U.S. Interior Department announced a water shortage that will trigger cuts in the water supply in Arizona and other parts of the Southwest. A United Nations environmental...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Gay Rodeo Is Returning to Santa Fe, New Mexico for Its 30th Year
The rough and tumble rodeo scene is not for the faint of heart: the riding and roping contests embody the spirit of the Wild West, but many of these activities are dangerous and require an enormous amount of skill.
Thornton pipeline plan hits snag to pump water from Poudre
A plan to bring more homeowners in Thornton more water has hit a snag. A court of appeals judge denied the City of Thornton the right to finish the pipeline that travels from Larimer County. The city can appeal to the Colorado Supreme Court. Thornton purchased the water rights in the Cache la Poudre River northwest of Fort Collins in 1985. It has already installed part of a 42-inch welded steel pipeline. The goal is to bring clean water to residents through 2065. Now, groups called "No Pipe Dream" and "Save The Poudre" have gone to court to try to stop the project. The pipeline project would funnel 40 million gallons of water a day from the Poudre River northwest of Fort Collins to Thornton. Weld and Larimer county leaders have declined to comment in the past because of the ongoing litigation.
3 of the Best Reasons to See ‘Jaws’ in Fort Collins For Only $3 on September 3
Forget that you can see the movie for only $3 on September 3, 2022, National Cinema Day. Sure, that's a good reason, but we have a short, awesome list, that'll put you in a seat, for sure. Steven Spielberg released one of the best horror/thrillers to hit the big screen...
Mix 104.3 KMXY
Grand Junction, CO
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 104.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0