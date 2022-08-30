A plan to bring more homeowners in Thornton more water has hit a snag. A court of appeals judge denied the City of Thornton the right to finish the pipeline that travels from Larimer County. The city can appeal to the Colorado Supreme Court. Thornton purchased the water rights in the Cache la Poudre River northwest of Fort Collins in 1985. It has already installed part of a 42-inch welded steel pipeline. The goal is to bring clean water to residents through 2065. Now, groups called "No Pipe Dream" and "Save The Poudre" have gone to court to try to stop the project. The pipeline project would funnel 40 million gallons of water a day from the Poudre River northwest of Fort Collins to Thornton. Weld and Larimer county leaders have declined to comment in the past because of the ongoing litigation.

