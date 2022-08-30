Pike Off OTA members protest ACCESS Oklahoma turnpike plan outside Gov. Kevin Stitt's campaign fundraiser

Read full article on original website
Andrea L Connelly
4d ago
I wonder the communities and areas where they're wanting to put these turnpike in do the citizens actually want this? personally I think Oklahoma's got more than enough toll roads
Oklahoma Daily
Gov. Kevin Stitt, OU President Joseph Harroz celebrate new Boyd Street Ventures headquarters
Gov. Kevin Stitt and OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. celebrated the new headquarters of a venture capital firm founded by an OU alumnus during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday. The firm, Boyd Street Ventures, was founded by ex-marine and OU alumnus James Spann and navy veteran Jeff Moore. At the...
Veterans’ Group Suing Gov. Stitt Claims His Panel Appointment Violated Law
A group of veterans who filed suit over Governor Stitt's appointment to the Oklahoma Veterans Commission said the governor violated the law with an appointment to the panel. "He just picked one of his boys and put him in there," veteran Larry Van Schuyver said. The veterans’ attorney Mark Hammons...
KOCO
Oklahoma Veterans Commission postpones decision on firing director who challenged Stitt in primary
OKLAHOMA CITY — A heated discussion took place Thursday at the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs. The agency’s board held a meeting to talk about ousting its leader, who just challenged Gov. Kevin Stitt in his race for governor. The Oklahoma Veterans Commission went into an executive session...
blackchronicle.com
How Oklahoma lawmakers will spend your tax dollars revealed
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The initial plans for how Oklahoma lawmakers plan to spend billons in Oklahoma taxpayer money is out. Like with most budgets at the State Capitol, this year’s deal comes down to two things: tax cuts and teacher pay. “It’s a bill that appropriates $9.8...
Former Member Of Gov. Stitt’s Cabinet Sues State Of Oklahoma
Gov. Kevin Stitt’s former cabinet secretary David Ostrowe is suing the state after he claims he was maliciously prosecuted while in office. In a tort claim filed in Dec. 2021, Ostrowe said he is seeking $60 million in damages. Ostrowe said he was wrongly accused of bribery in a...
KTEN.com
Oklahoma lawmakers advocate 'electoral college' for state questions
(KTEN) — There is still no decision on whether State Question 820 — which would legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma — will appear on the ballot in the November general election. The Yes to 820 campaign has argued that the Secretary of State's office took too long...
kiowacountypress.net
Oklahoma Legislature to consider nine ARPA projects in special session
(The Center Square) - The Oklahoma Legislature will consider nine projects that include rural water projects and mental health services as part of their special session. The nearly $323 million in projects are part of the state's $1.8 billion allotment from the American Rescue Plan Act. More than $18 billion in requests were received through a public portal opened by the state last year, according to a news release.
What happens to Oklahoma’s portion of $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot if winning ticket goes unclaimed
The Mega Millions ticket worth $1.337 billion was sold in Illinois over month ago, but that ticket remains unclaimed. If it stays unclaimed, what happens to that prize money, and does Oklahoma receive any of it?
KOCO
Oklahomans see largest increase in nation for electric bills, new report shows
OKLAHOMA CITY — A government agency says Oklahomans saw one of the largest increases in the nation when it comes to electricity bills. The U.S. Energy Information Administration found that Oklahoma had one of the most affordable electricity in the nation last year. Now, Oklahomans are paying a whole lot more.
Joy Hofmeister accepts governor race debate invitations; Stitt campaign working through debate requests
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister accepted invitations to participate in election debates in the race for Oklahoma governor, according to Hofmeister's campaign.
Local teacher joins ACLU lawsuit against anti-Critical Race Theory law
A controversial state law is facing a new legal challenge. HB 1775 is known as the so-called anti-Critical Race Theory law, and it limits certain teachings on race and gender. A metro teacher is now also joining in on the lawsuit with the ACLU.
Oklahoma Attorney General gives law enforcement guidance on abortion law
Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor says he is giving law enforcement personnel in the state guidance on enforcing abortion laws.
yukonprogressnews.com
Canadian County blue ribbon pie baker wins again
EL RENO – Barbara Messer sure knows how to make a coconut cream pie. “That’s my specialty,” said Messer, who was named senior champion pie baker at the recent 2022 Canadian County Free Fair. “One judge did say it was just an original pie, and the meringue...
KTUL
Okla. Secretary of Education threatens to reject federal funds going toward public schools
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The governor's Secretary of Education Ryan Walters says he wants to reject any federal dollars that go to public education in the state, if it doesn't live up to what he says are Oklahoma values. Fox 25 spoke with Walters, and he said nothing is...
KOCO
Oklahomans will get to vote on whether to legalize recreational marijuana
OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt has responded to claims that there’s a behind-the-scenes push to keep recreational marijuana off the November ballot. On Tuesday, the Oklahoma Supreme Court said it won’t rule on the state question until after a 10-day challenge period ends. Some supporters of...
Oklahoma Daily
OU to provide on-campus access to updated COVID-19 booster shots
OU will receive the new Food and Drug Administration-approved booster doses for the Moderna and the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines in the coming weeks, authorizing the use of a single dose in some individuals. To receive either updated booster, it must have been at least two months since an individual completed...
Derek Schmidt: Are you willing to trade the lives of Kansas trans kids for the governor’s office?
Derek Schmidt has taken a dangerous step in his campaign for governor. The attorney general, lagging in the contest against incumbent Democrat Laura Kelly, has decided to target transgender children. Thursday morning, he appeared at a news conference calling for a meanspirited, discriminatory ban on trans kids participating in girls’ sports. He has decided, apparently, […] The post Derek Schmidt: Are you willing to trade the lives of Kansas trans kids for the governor’s office? appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Oklahoma electricity prices climbing at alarming rate, Retail Energy Supply Association says
OKLAHOMA CITY — A newly released report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration reveals that Oklahoma’s electricity prices are climbing at the fastest rate in the nation, according to the Retail Energy Supply Association. From June 2021 to June 2022, electricity prices surged from 7.3 cents per kilowatt...
KHBS
Oklahoma attorney general urges prosecution for performing an abortion
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor is urging prosecutors and law enforcement agencies to pursue criminal charges against anyone who performs an elective abortion in the state. The state's top prosecutor issued guidance on Wednesday for who should and shouldn't be charged under the state's new anti-abortion...
kiiky.com
15 Highest Paid Superintendents in Oklahoma 2022
Oklahoma City is a large city with a rich Western history and a warm Southern welcome. If you’re considering relocating to Oklahoma, you’ll be thrilled to know that it’s a fantastic place to work and live. It is, without a doubt, one of the best states to...
