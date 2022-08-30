ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Southbound U.S. 95 back open near Searchlight after crash in California

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Southbound U.S. 95 is back open near Searchlight after a crash across the state line in California Friday. A Ford Mustang and another vehicle crashed head-on just north of Interstate 40 around 8:50 a.m., CalTrans and California Highway Patrol records state. CHP's website listed the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
voiceofalexandria.com

Two dead in plane crash near Brainerd

(Emily, MN)--Authorities say a Minnesota pilot and his passenger from Las Vegas are dead after an amphibious plane crashed in woods near Emily in the Brainerd Lakes area. Sixty-one-year-old Douglas A. Johnson operated a business called Fly the Swan, which advertises “a bird's eye view of the lakes and the land” along with the exhilaration of taking off and landing on the water. The F-A-A’s initial report says the aircraft crashed Sunday “under unknown circumstances” while attempting to land.
BRAINERD, MN
KARE 11

Woman arrested on suspicion of causing fatal camping trailer fire

CASS LAKE, Minn. — Police arrested a woman Wednesday on suspicion of causing a camping trailer fire Tuesday night in Beltrami County that left one dead. According to a press release from from the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement responded to several 911 calls around 7 p.m. Tuesday regarding a fire in the 4700 block of Allens Bay Drive Southeast near Cass Lake.
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
lptv.org

Two-Vehicle Collision Kills Baxter Man

A two-vehicle crash resulted in the death of a Baxter man and sent one person to the hospital with severe injuries yesterday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on August 30th at approximately 1:38 p.m., 83-year-old Robert Lohman was travelling eastbound on Highway 210 near 57th Avenue southwest, about four miles east of Motley, in his Toyota Tacoma. Gina Hollingsworth, 47, of Pillager was driving westbound on Highway 210 in her Chevy Cobalt. Lohman reportedly crossed the center line of traffic and collided with the Cobalt.
BAXTER, MN
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas among rudest cities in America, report says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new report found Las Vegas is among the top five rudest cities in America. Compiled by Preply, the company says they surveyed over 1,500 residents of the 30 largest metropolitan areas in the U.S. and asked them about the rudeness level of their city, including the prominence of certain typically rude behaviors.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lptv.org

Brainerd Community Learns About Plans for Highway 210 Improvement Project

The Brainerd community was invited to learn the future vision of Highway 210 and view the early design plans for the Washington Street improvement project. On Wednesday at the Crow Wing County Land Services building in Brainerd, the public had an in-person opportunity to ask questions and see new developed Highway 210 plans, designed over the last two years by the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
BRAINERD, MN
Outdoor Life

Minnesota Kid Lands Two 50-Inch Muskies in Two Days

Few ever forget the fish they caught as kids. Maybe the fish grow a little larger over time, or the fights become more strenuous, but those childhood angling adventures stay branded in most memory banks well into adulthood. Noah Moss of Aitkin, Minn. will certainly remember the third week of...
AITKIN, MN
Fox5 KVVU

Visitor from Hawaii hits $153K jackpot in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A visitor from Hawaii had quite the profitable trip to the Ninth Island after hitting a massive jackpot in downtown Las Vegas. According to Boyd Gaming, the guest, who asked to remain anonymous, hit the $153,651.87 jackpot while playing IGT’s Double Diamond slot machine at the Fremont Hotel & Casino on Thursday, Aug. 25.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas woman’s car towed from assigned space because it was in same spot for 72 hours

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Las Vegas woman claims her car was towed from her designated spot at an apartment complex because it was parked there for 72 hours. Jenifer Destroyer has lived at Renaissance Villas apartment complex for over a decade. She said nowhere in her lease does it say her car is subject to being towed if it wasn’t operated for a certain amount of time.
redlakenationnews.com

Multiple search warrants executed in the Cass Lake area

The conclusion of a cooperative narcotics investigation involving the Hubbard County Sheriff's Office, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Leech Lake Tribal Police Department and Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force resulted in multiple search warrants being executed in the Cass Lake area involving the distribution of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and illegal firearms possession.
CASS LAKE, MN

