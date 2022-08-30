Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Man killed in plane crash was scattering his father’s ashes, Minnesota officials say
A man who died in a plane crash Sunday in Minnesota was scattering his father’s ashes, according to law enforcement.
news3lv.com
Southbound U.S. 95 back open near Searchlight after crash in California
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Southbound U.S. 95 is back open near Searchlight after a crash across the state line in California Friday. A Ford Mustang and another vehicle crashed head-on just north of Interstate 40 around 8:50 a.m., CalTrans and California Highway Patrol records state. CHP's website listed the...
Woman charged with murder, arson after fatal camper fire near Cass Lake
A Minneapolis woman is facing charges of murder and arson for allegedly lighting a camper on fire near Cass Lake on Tuesday, killing someone who became trapped in the blaze. Prosecutors in Beltrami County on Friday charged Cora L. Quaderer, 34, with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of first-degree arson.
voiceofalexandria.com
Two dead in plane crash near Brainerd
(Emily, MN)--Authorities say a Minnesota pilot and his passenger from Las Vegas are dead after an amphibious plane crashed in woods near Emily in the Brainerd Lakes area. Sixty-one-year-old Douglas A. Johnson operated a business called Fly the Swan, which advertises “a bird's eye view of the lakes and the land” along with the exhilaration of taking off and landing on the water. The F-A-A’s initial report says the aircraft crashed Sunday “under unknown circumstances” while attempting to land.
Human remains found in camper fire near Cass Lake; woman arrested
A woman has been arrested after human remains were found in a camper fire in what officials suspect was arson. The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a camper on fire on the 4700 block of Allens Bay Drive Southeast near Cass Lake at around 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Woman arrested on suspicion of causing fatal camping trailer fire
CASS LAKE, Minn. — Police arrested a woman Wednesday on suspicion of causing a camping trailer fire Tuesday night in Beltrami County that left one dead. According to a press release from from the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement responded to several 911 calls around 7 p.m. Tuesday regarding a fire in the 4700 block of Allens Bay Drive Southeast near Cass Lake.
lptv.org
Two-Vehicle Collision Kills Baxter Man
A two-vehicle crash resulted in the death of a Baxter man and sent one person to the hospital with severe injuries yesterday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on August 30th at approximately 1:38 p.m., 83-year-old Robert Lohman was travelling eastbound on Highway 210 near 57th Avenue southwest, about four miles east of Motley, in his Toyota Tacoma. Gina Hollingsworth, 47, of Pillager was driving westbound on Highway 210 in her Chevy Cobalt. Lohman reportedly crossed the center line of traffic and collided with the Cobalt.
Coroner: Man found dead in Las Vegas was reported missing in Phoenix
The Clark County coroner has identified a man whose body was found decomposing in the trunk of a car in Las Vegas last week.
‘Best Dad:’ Body of man missing from North Las Vegas found
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Kimberly Breeze says she had the best Dad. “He never missed an event with us kids,” Breeze said Wednesday, recalling her father, Clark Hall, of North Las Vegas. “He taught us how to swim. He was involved in everything we did growing up. “And when we had kids, he was Pappa […]
lptv.org
Northwoods Adventure: Deer Hunting Regulations to Change With Latest CWD Detection
Deer hunting season in parts of Minnesota will experience changes in regulations following the detection of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in the Grand Rapids area this past March. Minnesota Department of Natural Resources officials were in Grand Rapids last week to answer questions and discuss changes in regulations this fall....
“Arroyo Grande Jane Doe” Identified After 4 Decades
Tammy Corrine Terrell disappeared from a fairgrounds in 1980. Tammy Corrine Terrell (Image courtesy of Henderson Police Department) On October 5th, 1980, in Henderson, Nevada, the body of a young woman was found in a remote desert area.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas among rudest cities in America, report says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new report found Las Vegas is among the top five rudest cities in America. Compiled by Preply, the company says they surveyed over 1,500 residents of the 30 largest metropolitan areas in the U.S. and asked them about the rudeness level of their city, including the prominence of certain typically rude behaviors.
lptv.org
Brainerd Community Learns About Plans for Highway 210 Improvement Project
The Brainerd community was invited to learn the future vision of Highway 210 and view the early design plans for the Washington Street improvement project. On Wednesday at the Crow Wing County Land Services building in Brainerd, the public had an in-person opportunity to ask questions and see new developed Highway 210 plans, designed over the last two years by the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Minnesota Kid Lands Two 50-Inch Muskies in Two Days
Few ever forget the fish they caught as kids. Maybe the fish grow a little larger over time, or the fights become more strenuous, but those childhood angling adventures stay branded in most memory banks well into adulthood. Noah Moss of Aitkin, Minn. will certainly remember the third week of...
iheart.com
Vegas Walgreens Security Guard Gets In The Face Of Suspected Shoplifters
This security guard at a Walgreens on Fremont Street in Las Vegas doesn’t play any games. She refuses to allow anyone to walk out with goods they didn't pay for.
Fox5 KVVU
Visitor from Hawaii hits $153K jackpot in downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A visitor from Hawaii had quite the profitable trip to the Ninth Island after hitting a massive jackpot in downtown Las Vegas. According to Boyd Gaming, the guest, who asked to remain anonymous, hit the $153,651.87 jackpot while playing IGT’s Double Diamond slot machine at the Fremont Hotel & Casino on Thursday, Aug. 25.
New construction project leaves families searching for new place to live
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new construction project in the central valley has some local families searching for a new place to live. The project is being headed up by the Fisher Brothers company. On their website, they described owning 75 acres off the Las Vegas Strip which consists of industrial, office, and residential space. […]
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas woman’s car towed from assigned space because it was in same spot for 72 hours
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Las Vegas woman claims her car was towed from her designated spot at an apartment complex because it was parked there for 72 hours. Jenifer Destroyer has lived at Renaissance Villas apartment complex for over a decade. She said nowhere in her lease does it say her car is subject to being towed if it wasn’t operated for a certain amount of time.
redlakenationnews.com
Multiple search warrants executed in the Cass Lake area
The conclusion of a cooperative narcotics investigation involving the Hubbard County Sheriff's Office, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Leech Lake Tribal Police Department and Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force resulted in multiple search warrants being executed in the Cass Lake area involving the distribution of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and illegal firearms possession.
Photos show injuries to Las Vegas teacher following alleged attack by student
Jonathan Martinez Garcia, who was 16, at the time of the alleged attack on April 7, 2022, appeared in Clark County District Cour
