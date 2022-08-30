A two-vehicle crash resulted in the death of a Baxter man and sent one person to the hospital with severe injuries yesterday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on August 30th at approximately 1:38 p.m., 83-year-old Robert Lohman was travelling eastbound on Highway 210 near 57th Avenue southwest, about four miles east of Motley, in his Toyota Tacoma. Gina Hollingsworth, 47, of Pillager was driving westbound on Highway 210 in her Chevy Cobalt. Lohman reportedly crossed the center line of traffic and collided with the Cobalt.

BAXTER, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO