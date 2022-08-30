Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Remembering Tom Seaver, Two Years After His DeathIBWAAQueens, NY
Isolated on an island, a Gothic-style hospital was built to treat smallpox patients for the first time in the U.S.Anita DurairajNew York City, NY
Morris Township Moves To Lower Energy Costs by Exploring Energy Aggregation & Natural GasMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Pro and Con on Retirement of Willie Mays Number By The MetsIBWAAQueens, NY
Related
Giants GM Joe Schoen drops Kenny Golladay ‘procedure’ revelation amid ongoing struggles
It’s fair to say that a good portion of the New York Giants fanbase is not too happy with Kenny Golladay. The former Lions wide receiver has gotten flak from fans for his sub-par production on the team. Golladay also didn’t do himself any favors with his practice performance, with ESPN even noting he was […] The post Giants GM Joe Schoen drops Kenny Golladay ‘procedure’ revelation amid ongoing struggles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Everybody’s got to perform on Sunday’s’: Joe Schoen slaps Daniel Jones with blunt reality ahead of 2022 season
Daniel Jones’ time with the New York Giants is running out. The infamous quarterback will be playing in the final year of his rookie contract with the team. Considering his performance in the last few years, it’ll take a gargantuan effort to convince the new regime to keep him on the team. The Daniel Jones […] The post ‘Everybody’s got to perform on Sunday’s’: Joe Schoen slaps Daniel Jones with blunt reality ahead of 2022 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giants made 7 waiver claims, had none of their players claimed
None of the players the New York Giants waived during final cuts this week were claimed by other teams. That’s a stinging indictment of the level of talent they had in the building this summer. Quarterback Davis Webb, wide receiver Alex Bachman, safety Nate Meadors, running back Jashaun Corbin,...
NBC Sports
Dolphins sign recently-cut Patriots special teamer
The New England Patriots will see a familiar face when they open their regular season in Miami. Justin Bethel was signed by the Dolphins on Thursday, the team announced. The Patriots released the veteran defensive back and ace special teamer on Tuesday. Bethel originally was signed by the Patriots during...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Who is NJ’s top HS football recruit? Who made top 10? Here is new NJ.com Top 50, 2022 (Full list)
Surely you brushed up on New Jersey’s top high school football players at each position and the state’s top storylines heading into the 2022 season, courtesy of our high school staff. Now, let’s talk recruiting — a different subject altogether — and learn which local stars have the ears of college football’s biggest names and the flashy programs they lead.
Chiefs' salary cap space following roster cuts, practice squad additions
The Kansas City Chiefs will open the 2022 NFL season just a little tight against the salary cap. The team has assembled their 53-man roster and their 16-man practice squad. With the regular season on the doorstep, the team will find itself with little salary cap space. The Top-51 rule will expire on Tuesday, Sep. 6th at which point all NFL teams will need to be salary cap compliant. Thankfully, Kansas City isn’t one of the five teams currently projected to be in the red (Rams, Lions, Patriots, Jets and Giants).
Jets execute C.J. Mosley move that creates nearly $12 million in cap space
The New York Jets reportedly made a monster move Friday to create nearly $12 million in salary cap space for the 2022 NFL season by restructuring C.J. Mosley’s contract. Per Field Yates of ESPN, the Jets converted nearly $15 million of the linebacker’s contract to a signing bonus and added two void years to the contract. That led to this whopping savings against the cap this season:
Manchester Twp. wins with first-time coach Tom Farrell’s young squad - Football recap
Sophomore quarterback Aiden Lunn hit senior Tyrone Benjamin with a 70-yard scoring strike to set the tone early in Manchester Township’s 43-26 road win over Lakewood in Tom Farrell Jr.’s debut as a first-time ever head coach. The new head coach is the son of Tom Farrell Sr.,...
NJ.com
NJ
207K+
Followers
119K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0