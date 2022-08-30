ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

The Spun

CFB World Reacts To Ohio State's First Half Performance

It wasn't the type of first-half performance fans were expecting from No. 2 Ohio State on Saturday night. The Buckeyes entered the game as three-possession favorites but went into the halftime break down 10-7. The college football world reacted to OSU's slow start on social media. "Notre Dame held Ohio...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Has A Special Guest For Tonight's Notre Dame Game

Former Buckeyes star Justin Fields is in the house for Saturday's marquee matchup between Ohio State and Notre Dame. Ohio State insider Dan Hope shared a photo of the now-Chicago Bears quarterback talking to longtime athletic director Gene Smith. After transferring over from Georgia in 2019, Fields notched an outstanding...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Urban Meyer Reacts To Ohio State's Big Win Over Notre Dame

Ohio State starts the 2022 season with a bang, taking down No. 5 Notre Dame 21-10 in Columbus this Saturday night. Urban Meyer, Ohio State's former head coach, spent his evening checking out Ryan Day's Buckeyes and likes what he saw. Meyer reacted to the Buckeyes' big season-opening win on...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Bronny James Visiting Ohio State On Saturday: Fans React

Bronny James is on a major college visit this weekend. The four-star shooting guard is in Columbus with his NBA superstar father, LeBron James, for tonight's massive, top-five college football matchup between Ohio State and Notre Dame. For the most part, Bronny's college recruitment process has been kept under wraps....
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

27 NFL Teams Will Be Represented At Ohio State-Notre Dame Game

This Saturday afternoon, No. 2 Ohio State hosts No. 5 Notre Dame at The Shoe. The game will be full of future NFL players. The NFL, as a result, is sending an unprecedented number of scouts to the game. 43 scouts, coming from a total of 27 NFL teams, will be in attendance for the game of the weekend.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Notre Dame Could Be Without Key Player vs. Ohio State

With kickoff roughly seven hours away, Notre Dame may have to take the field against Ohio State without a key member of its offensive line. Starting left guard Jarrett Patterson is currently dealing with a foot sprain. He's considered a game-time decision for this Saturday's contest. ESPN's Pete Thamel said...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Upset Alert: No. 2 Ohio State Trails Notre Dame At Halftime

Don't look now, but the 17.5-point underdogs lead Ohio State going into the half. Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame squad did a tremendous job of building some confidence and grabbing momentum early by putting the first points on the board. And after giving up an early touchdown, the Fighting Irish's defense...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Kirk Herbstreit Makes Hilarious Mistake On College GameDay

ESPN's College GameDay kicked off from Columbus ahead of Ohio State's showdown with Notre Dame later on tonight. The college football pregame show played a new game this morning. They tested their knowledge of the NCAA Transfer Portal, trying to guess where each quarterback had transferred. Eventually it came time...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Notre Dame fan credits OSU for saving his life

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State and Notre Dame both have a loyal fan base. But for some fans the decision on who to cheer on may not be so easy. For Giles Kennedy, one of the schools literally helped save his life. Kennedy has a life saving connection...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Photos: Meet Kirk Herbstreit's Wife, A Former Cheerleader

Yet another college football season is here, which means it's time for Kirk Herbstreit to be one of the busiest men in the world. He'll be going all over the country this season for ESPN's College GameDay. However, he has another job that will see him traveling just as much this year as he works alongside Al Michaels for Amazon.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Bronny James Is Taking A Major Recruiting Visit This Saturday

Bronny James, one of the top high school basketball players in his class, is taking a major recruiting visit this Saturday. Bronny, the son of NBA legend LeBron James, is visiting the Ohio State University today. The talented prospect will also be attending tonight's primetime game between the Buckeyes and...
COLUMBUS, OH
