Florida State

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Here’s the chance of home prices falling in South Florida

Some homebuyers in South Florida have been trying to wait out the soaring housing market in the hopes that prices might fall. Home shoppers may be out of luck for at least the next year, according to a new ranking from CoreLogic, a property data and analytics provider, as it’s not entirely likely that home prices will decline in our area. And if they do decline, it probably won’t be ...
BOCANEWSNOW

DANIELLE NOW A HURRICANE, WINDS TO HIT 85 MPH BY SUNDAY

Another System Near Florida Still Closely Watched… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 8 p.m. Friday, September 2, 2022 BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center in Miami says Hurricane Danielle is expected to intensify over the next few days after officially earning hurricane status earlier today. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Evie M.

Florida's Bone Island is (apparently) as terrifying as its name sounds

Beautiful "Bone Island""key west postcard shot" by eschipul is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0. I swear, just when I think I couldn’t be surprised about Florida more, I fire up Google, tap around a bit, click on a website I hadn’t perused yet, and have my mind blown. It’s a daily occurrence at this point since I’ve been chipping away at all things haunted and strange in Florida after moving here a year ago.
bulletin-news.com

Viking Mississippi cruise ship to take on 300 passengers Saturday in St. Paul

A 386-passenger luxury cruise ship will land at Lambert’s Landing in downtown St. Paul on Saturday, but it won’t be there for long. The ship was specifically designed to sail the renowned waters of the Mississippi River. About 300 travelers from all over the world would board the ship that evening at 10 p.m. for an eight-day journey to St. Louis.
BOCANEWSNOW

TROPICAL STORM DANIELLE FORMS, NO THREAT TO LAND FOR NOW

OTHER SYSTEMS REMAIN EAST OF FLORIDA, GROWING… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Tropical Storm Danielle formed Thursday. It is not expected to threaten Florida, or the U.S. Mainland. Here is the latest from the National Hurricane Center. Tropical Storm Danielle Discussion Number 2 NWS […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Alina Andras

5 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Florida

There is no doubt that Florida is a truly wonderful state and the fact that so many people travel to Florida every year stands proof of that. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will definitely find something for your liking in Florida. On top of that, it's a travel destination suitable for all ages. Whether you are young and you are traveling with a group of friends or you are older and travelling with your partner and children, there is something for everybody in Florida. And if you are looking for new places to explore, here are five beautiful but underrated places in Florida that you should definitely check out next time you get the chance.
click orlando

👴Counties with the most seniors in Florida

Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents. The size of a state’s senior population means a lot in terms of demand for resources like health care, affordable housing, assisted living, in-home and nursing care, and support services, and the quality and availability of those resources help determine where seniors migrate.
BOCANEWSNOW

CHILD LEFT IN HOT CAR AT BLAZE PIZZA WEST BOCA RATON, DAD ARRESTED

Kevin Miller Allegedly Drunk and Drinking Beer In Bathroom At Blaze Pizza While Child Strapped In Hot Car. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — West Boca Raton resident Kevin Miller is facing a child neglect charge after allegedly leaving his young daughter in a hot […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
bulletin-news.com

Deadly bird flu returns to Midwest earlier than expected

After a hiatus of many months, bird flu has returned to the Midwest sooner than anticipated. The highly virulent illness has been found in two commercial turkey flocks in western Minnesota and a hobby flock in Indiana, officials announced Wednesday. According to the Minnesota Board of Animal Health, the illness...
BOCANEWSNOW

TROPICAL DEPRESSION LIKELY TO FORM EAST OF FLORIDA

SEVERAL TROPICAL WAVES NOW BEING MONITORED BY NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED: 7:45 p.m. Sunday, August 28, 2022 with the 8pm Update from NHC. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is a 70 percent chance that a tropical wave east of Florida will become a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
gulfshorebusiness.com

2 Boston-based dining concepts plan multiple restaurants in SWFL

Two Massachusetts-based dining concepts with locations only in the Northeast are quickly expanding to Southwest Florida with multiple locations. Kelly’s Roast Beef and 110 Grill plan some of their first franchised restaurants in both Collier and Lee counties in 2023. “We are moving down to Florida,” said Jeff Doward,...
