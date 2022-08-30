Read full article on original website
Related
Here’s the chance of home prices falling in South Florida
Some homebuyers in South Florida have been trying to wait out the soaring housing market in the hopes that prices might fall. Home shoppers may be out of luck for at least the next year, according to a new ranking from CoreLogic, a property data and analytics provider, as it’s not entirely likely that home prices will decline in our area. And if they do decline, it probably won’t be ...
DANIELLE NOW A HURRICANE, WINDS TO HIT 85 MPH BY SUNDAY
Another System Near Florida Still Closely Watched… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 8 p.m. Friday, September 2, 2022 BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center in Miami says Hurricane Danielle is expected to intensify over the next few days after officially earning hurricane status earlier today. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Florida Towns Mentioned in List of Most Affordable Beach Towns
There's little question that housing has become less affordable over the last year. According to Realtor.com, in June 2022, housing prices were up around 17% over the same time last year.
These Florida Cities Have Astronomical Home Prices Compared To Typical Market Predictions
The cost of living in Florida is a pretty penny, and their skyrocketing prices for rentals and home purchases reflect that. While Miami is known to be one of the most expensive in the luxury world, the common person is showing demand elsewhere. Florida Atlantic University's College of Business did...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florida's Bone Island is (apparently) as terrifying as its name sounds
Beautiful "Bone Island""key west postcard shot" by eschipul is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0. I swear, just when I think I couldn’t be surprised about Florida more, I fire up Google, tap around a bit, click on a website I hadn’t perused yet, and have my mind blown. It’s a daily occurrence at this point since I’ve been chipping away at all things haunted and strange in Florida after moving here a year ago.
Florida Woman’s $5 Scratch-Off Ticket Nets Over $2,000,000 Win
A Florida woman’s $5 investment in a lottery scratch-off ticket, netted over $2,000,000 win, according to the Florida Lottery. Gloria Johnson, of Shalimar, claimed a top prize from the $2,500 A WEEK FOR LIFE Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Pensacola District Office. She chose to
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
2 Arizona Cities Among The Best In The Country For Buying A House
Two Arizona cities placed in the top 10.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bulletin-news.com
Viking Mississippi cruise ship to take on 300 passengers Saturday in St. Paul
A 386-passenger luxury cruise ship will land at Lambert’s Landing in downtown St. Paul on Saturday, but it won’t be there for long. The ship was specifically designed to sail the renowned waters of the Mississippi River. About 300 travelers from all over the world would board the ship that evening at 10 p.m. for an eight-day journey to St. Louis.
TROPICAL STORM DANIELLE FORMS, NO THREAT TO LAND FOR NOW
OTHER SYSTEMS REMAIN EAST OF FLORIDA, GROWING… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Tropical Storm Danielle formed Thursday. It is not expected to threaten Florida, or the U.S. Mainland. Here is the latest from the National Hurricane Center. Tropical Storm Danielle Discussion Number 2 NWS […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
5 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Florida
There is no doubt that Florida is a truly wonderful state and the fact that so many people travel to Florida every year stands proof of that. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will definitely find something for your liking in Florida. On top of that, it's a travel destination suitable for all ages. Whether you are young and you are traveling with a group of friends or you are older and travelling with your partner and children, there is something for everybody in Florida. And if you are looking for new places to explore, here are five beautiful but underrated places in Florida that you should definitely check out next time you get the chance.
click orlando
👴Counties with the most seniors in Florida
Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents. The size of a state’s senior population means a lot in terms of demand for resources like health care, affordable housing, assisted living, in-home and nursing care, and support services, and the quality and availability of those resources help determine where seniors migrate.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Florida City Is One Of The Rudest Cities In America
Preply conducted a study pinpointing the rudest cities in the U.S.
This Is Florida's Best Chinese Restaurant
Cheapism found the best Chinese restaurant in every state.
Florida Man Arrested After Renting U-Haul And Just Keeping It
A 19-year-old Florida man has been arrested after renting a U-Haul truck and well, just keeping it. According to investigators, a deputy responded to the U-Haul rental store on S Pine Avenue in Marion County, in reference to a U-Haul rental truck that had not
CHILD LEFT IN HOT CAR AT BLAZE PIZZA WEST BOCA RATON, DAD ARRESTED
Kevin Miller Allegedly Drunk and Drinking Beer In Bathroom At Blaze Pizza While Child Strapped In Hot Car. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — West Boca Raton resident Kevin Miller is facing a child neglect charge after allegedly leaving his young daughter in a hot […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
bulletin-news.com
Deadly bird flu returns to Midwest earlier than expected
After a hiatus of many months, bird flu has returned to the Midwest sooner than anticipated. The highly virulent illness has been found in two commercial turkey flocks in western Minnesota and a hobby flock in Indiana, officials announced Wednesday. According to the Minnesota Board of Animal Health, the illness...
flkeysnews.com
Publix, Walmart, Winn-Dixie, Aldi, Costco. Which grocer sees the most Florida shoppers?
Which supermarket do you think is the busiest in Florida?. Could it be Walmart, where people can buy dinner, clothes and video games, all in the same outing?. Maybe Winn-Dixie is King of the Sunshine State grocers. Or perhaps it’s bargain-centric Aldi. Could it be big-box Costco, with all...
TROPICAL DEPRESSION LIKELY TO FORM EAST OF FLORIDA
SEVERAL TROPICAL WAVES NOW BEING MONITORED BY NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED: 7:45 p.m. Sunday, August 28, 2022 with the 8pm Update from NHC. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is a 70 percent chance that a tropical wave east of Florida will become a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
gulfshorebusiness.com
2 Boston-based dining concepts plan multiple restaurants in SWFL
Two Massachusetts-based dining concepts with locations only in the Northeast are quickly expanding to Southwest Florida with multiple locations. Kelly’s Roast Beef and 110 Grill plan some of their first franchised restaurants in both Collier and Lee counties in 2023. “We are moving down to Florida,” said Jeff Doward,...
Comments / 0