New Jersey health officials on Saturday reported another 1,585 confirmed COVID-19 cases and six deaths as cases have leveled off at the start of the Labor Day weekend. The state’s rate of transmission on Saturday was 0.92, the same as it was on Friday. A transmission rate below 1 is an indication that each new case is leading to less than one additional case. When the transmission rate is 1, that means cases have leveled off at the current numbers. Anything above 1 means the outbreak is expanding.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 15 HOURS AGO