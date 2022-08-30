Read full article on original website
Murphy wants to change how remote workers are taxed. But it’s not simple, experts say.
New Jersey is set to tackle the controversial issue of how remote workers employed by out-of-state companies are taxed, something that took on heightened urgency since the COVID-19 pandemic when many people started working from home, Gov. Phil Murphy announced last week. The governor revealed a bipartisan proposal for new...
If I move to N.J., will the state tax my pension?
Q. I retired in 2019 from the New York City Department of Corrections. I am thinking about relocating to New Jersey. Currently, my pension is only taxed on the federal level. My pension is just over $72,000 yearly. Will my pension be taxed in New Jersey?. — Retired. A. We...
Sand, surf and weed. Some Shore towns say marijuana complaints are up at the beach.
Visit the Seaside Heights boardwalk on a windy day and you might catch a familiar scent wafting over the dunes, commingling with the smells of funnel cake and French fries. Marijuana is nothing new to Jersey Shore towns, where the beaches and boardwalks set the backdrop for teens and college students cutting loose.
N.J. reports 1,585 new COVID cases, 6 deaths. Cases remain steady as Labor Day weekend is underway.
New Jersey health officials on Saturday reported another 1,585 confirmed COVID-19 cases and six deaths as cases have leveled off at the start of the Labor Day weekend. The state’s rate of transmission on Saturday was 0.92, the same as it was on Friday. A transmission rate below 1 is an indication that each new case is leading to less than one additional case. When the transmission rate is 1, that means cases have leveled off at the current numbers. Anything above 1 means the outbreak is expanding.
N.J. reports 1,713 COVID cases, 10 deaths. New booster shots coming in days.
New Jersey health officials on Friday reported another 1,713 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention signed off on updated booster shots. The CDC approved the new rollout on Thursday. The boosters target the most common omicron strains, and should be arriving...
N.J. reports 1,815 COVID cases, 8 deaths; rate of transmission ticks up
New Jersey health officials on Thursday reported another confirmed 1,815 COVID-19 cases and eight deaths as the rate of transmission begins to rise again. New Jersey’s rate of transmission on Thursday was 0.91, a drop from 1.01 a month ago but an increase from 0.87 on Monday. A transmission...
Wawa unveils new store, more N.J. spots to come in 2022
One of New Jersey’s favorite companies has opened another location. Ever-expanding convenience store chain Wawa unveiled its newest store in Voorhees on Thursday, Sept. 1. The new store is located at 1702 Burnt Mill Rd., the spot which formerly housed a much smaller Wawa legacy store. Voorhees’ new Wawa...
This is the best cheeseburger in New Jersey, according to Yelp
Want the best cheeseburger in New Jersey? According to Yelp, you can find it in two North Jersey locations. The popular restaurant review site recently posted a list of the best cheeseburger in every state. Making the cut for the Garden State was Marty’s, a burger shop with stores in both Fort Lee and Jersey City.
How many more people need to die before New Jersey acts on climate change? | Opinion
Today marks the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Ida, one of the deadliest disasters in New Jersey’s history that claimed the lives of 30 residents across the state. Not coincidentally, at the end of October, we encounter the 10-year anniversary of the most deadly storm in state history: Superstorm Sandy.
This uniquely shaped, ‘A-frame’ home — and its horse stable — are for sale in N.J.
When you get a glimpse of this house, you might question if you’re still in New Jersey. You are. It’s just a unique architectural style.
Tropical Storm Earl forms in Atlantic, joining Danielle as hurricane season starts to ramp up
After an unusually quiet July and August, the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season has started to ramp up during the past few days, with two tropical storms — Danielle and Earl — now swirling in the central and northern Atlantic. Danielle formed on Thursday and strengthened into the first...
Dead rabid fox found in N.J. state park that remains closed, officials say
EDITOR’S NOTE: The headline and story have been updated after the state environmental officials issued a statement Thursday evening with additional information that partially contradicted the account by county health officials. A dead rabid fox has been found in the Double Trouble State Park in Ocean County, where county...
N.J. attorney charged with stalking after GPS tracking devices found on vehicles
A lawyer from Bergen County was arrested last week after investigators said he placed several GPS tracking devices on vehicles as part of an ongoing effort to stalk a man. Brett Halloran, 41, of Wykcoff, was charged with one count of fourth-degree stalking and released after a court appearance last Friday, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella.
Husband, wife identified in N.J. murder-suicide shooting, prosecutor says
Officials on Thursday identified the husband and wife killed in an apparent murder-suicide at their Woodbridge home. Police were summoned to a 911 call about a woman lying unresponsive on the front yard of a residence on Soren Street in the township’s Fords section around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.
Russo bringing new life into Paramus Catholic as team eyes return to N.J.’s elite
From a short distance, Greg Russo saw and heard what was happening at his alma mater. Russo, a Paramus Catholic grad, was less than 10 miles up the road, leading Northern Highlands to two sectional champions during his three seasons as head coach. During that same span, Paramus Catholic was...
Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash with pickup on Route 70, authorities say
Police in Ocean County are looking for the driver of a pickup truck who fled after fatally striking a man on a bicycle on Thursday, authorities said. The cyclist died after he was struck about 8:10 p.m. along the shoulder of Route 70 near the intersection with New Hampshire Avenue in Lakewood, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.
Who is NJ’s top HS football recruit? Who made top 10? Here is new NJ.com Top 50, 2022 (Full list)
Surely you brushed up on New Jersey’s top high school football players at each position and the state’s top storylines heading into the 2022 season, courtesy of our high school staff. Now, let’s talk recruiting — a different subject altogether — and learn which local stars have the ears of college football’s biggest names and the flashy programs they lead.
Two drivers killed in crash on Jersey Shore road
A man and a woman were killed Thursday night when the vehicles they were driving collided in Monmouth County, authorities said. The crash occurred about 7 p.m. near the intersection of Shafto Road and Asbury Avenue in Tinton Falls. Investigators said a 2021 Audi S6 driven by a 36-year-old man...
No. 9 Delsea displays its weapons to Delran new coach Frank Holmes - Football recap
Running backs Luke Maxwell, Wayne Adair and Jared Schoppe returned to a squad that went 11-1 last year as Delsea, No. 9 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 47-7, over Delran in the home opener. Delsea lost last year’s leading rusher Jaedyn Stewart to graduation but doesn’t seem to be...
Late score sees Burlington Township beat Nottingham in defensive affair
It is such an important word in high school football. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
