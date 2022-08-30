ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

If I move to N.J., will the state tax my pension?

Q. I retired in 2019 from the New York City Department of Corrections. I am thinking about relocating to New Jersey. Currently, my pension is only taxed on the federal level. My pension is just over $72,000 yearly. Will my pension be taxed in New Jersey?. — Retired. A. We...
ECONOMY
NJ.com

N.J. reports 1,585 new COVID cases, 6 deaths. Cases remain steady as Labor Day weekend is underway.

New Jersey health officials on Saturday reported another 1,585 confirmed COVID-19 cases and six deaths as cases have leveled off at the start of the Labor Day weekend. The state’s rate of transmission on Saturday was 0.92, the same as it was on Friday. A transmission rate below 1 is an indication that each new case is leading to less than one additional case. When the transmission rate is 1, that means cases have leveled off at the current numbers. Anything above 1 means the outbreak is expanding.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NJ.com

Wawa unveils new store, more N.J. spots to come in 2022

One of New Jersey’s favorite companies has opened another location. Ever-expanding convenience store chain Wawa unveiled its newest store in Voorhees on Thursday, Sept. 1. The new store is located at 1702 Burnt Mill Rd., the spot which formerly housed a much smaller Wawa legacy store. Voorhees’ new Wawa...
VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

This is the best cheeseburger in New Jersey, according to Yelp

Want the best cheeseburger in New Jersey? According to Yelp, you can find it in two North Jersey locations. The popular restaurant review site recently posted a list of the best cheeseburger in every state. Making the cut for the Garden State was Marty’s, a burger shop with stores in both Fort Lee and Jersey City.
FORT LEE, NJ
Phil Murphy
Jill Biden
Sheila Oliver
Mila Jasey
Randi Weingarten
NJ.com

Who is NJ’s top HS football recruit? Who made top 10? Here is new NJ.com Top 50, 2022 (Full list)

Surely you brushed up on New Jersey’s top high school football players at each position and the state’s top storylines heading into the 2022 season, courtesy of our high school staff. Now, let’s talk recruiting — a different subject altogether — and learn which local stars have the ears of college football’s biggest names and the flashy programs they lead.
HIGH SCHOOL
NJ.com

Two drivers killed in crash on Jersey Shore road

A man and a woman were killed Thursday night when the vehicles they were driving collided in Monmouth County, authorities said. The crash occurred about 7 p.m. near the intersection of Shafto Road and Asbury Avenue in Tinton Falls. Investigators said a 2021 Audi S6 driven by a 36-year-old man...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

