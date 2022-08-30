According to fire authorities, three pups were rescued from a blazing home in northeast Florida when a delivery man saw the fire there while the owner was gone. Tuesday while delivering a product, an Amazon delivery woman observed smoke pouring from the house and called 911. According to Columbia County Fire Rescue, firefighters were able to rescue the puppies from the house and save their lives after they had inhaled smoke. The fire was restricted by the firefighters to the original source room.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO