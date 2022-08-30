Read full article on original website
Voter fraud accusations could face legal hurdle, Florida senator says
There is fresh evidence that the state’s prosecution of 20 persons suspected of casting invalid ballots in the 2020 election might run into legal difficulties. The Lake County State Attorney’s Office was unable to bring charges against six suspects in the same crime, according to a News 6 investigation.
St. Paul district unveils Career Pathways Center
Next week, St. Paul Public Schools will launch a new career center on the campus of St. Paul College where district high school students may enroll in classes in in-demand subjects, get industry certifications, and apply for internships. On the southwest part of the campus, the outdated and mostly vacant...
With strike threat looming, nurses to announce ‘next steps’ in contract negotiations
The next move in their campaign for a new contract will be announced on Thursday, according to Minnesota nurses who overwhelmingly approved a strike two weeks ago. At 15 hospitals in the Twin Cities and Twin Ports, around 15,000 unionized nurses are required to provide 10 days’ notice of their intention to leave their positions. To continue providing treatment, hospitals would need to hire temporary staff.
UM drops U-Pass, adds unlimited regional rides with Universal Transit Pass
Together with the University of Minnesota, Metro Transit has announced a regional transit pass that gives all 39,000 U of M students in the Twin Cities unlimited trips. There won’t be any more opportunities for students to choose a $114 regional transportation pass each semester. The price has decreased to $45, which is now included in their required tuition.
Missing Child Alert Issued for Miami-Dade Child With Autism
In defiance of court orders, the father never brought the kid home again, according to a press release from Miami-Dade Police on Monday. Yanet Concepcion said to NBC 6 earlier this week, “I would have never dreamed anything like this would happen to me. It’s like the worst horror a mother could experience,
Viking Mississippi cruise ship to take on 300 passengers Saturday in St. Paul
A 386-passenger luxury cruise ship will land at Lambert’s Landing in downtown St. Paul on Saturday, but it won’t be there for long. The ship was specifically designed to sail the renowned waters of the Mississippi River. About 300 travelers from all over the world would board the ship that evening at 10 p.m. for an eight-day journey to St. Louis.
Amazon Delivery Driver’s Actions Save Pups From Florida House Fire
According to fire authorities, three pups were rescued from a blazing home in northeast Florida when a delivery man saw the fire there while the owner was gone. Tuesday while delivering a product, an Amazon delivery woman observed smoke pouring from the house and called 911. According to Columbia County Fire Rescue, firefighters were able to rescue the puppies from the house and save their lives after they had inhaled smoke. The fire was restricted by the firefighters to the original source room.
Firing Gun Into Ground Lands Lauderdale Lakes Man in Jail
Despite the fact that Broward Sheriff’s officers said they responded to reports of shooting in Lauderdale Lakes, a 19-year-old guy made no attempt to conceal the pistol he was not permitted to possess. Around one in the morning on Monday, Dontavtous Edwin Brice is charged with shooting into the...
Deadly bird flu returns to Midwest earlier than expected
After a hiatus of many months, bird flu has returned to the Midwest sooner than anticipated. The highly virulent illness has been found in two commercial turkey flocks in western Minnesota and a hobby flock in Indiana, officials announced Wednesday. According to the Minnesota Board of Animal Health, the illness...
St. Paul’s Walnut Street Steps remain closed
A 36,000 square foot testimony to the great fortunes of the railroad real estate tycoon whose name is plastered all over the capital city, the grand James J. Hill House has viewed St. Paul from its Summit Avenue elevation since 1891, a little more than a block from the Cathedral of St. Paul. The Nicholson family enjoys the renovated home constructed in 1903 for Louis Hill’s son next door at 260 Summit Ave.
Police Looking for Woman Suspected in $500K Watch Theft in Miami
Miami-Dade Police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a woman who was captured on camera and is suspected of helping steal over $500,000 worth of watches from a jewelry store. According to officials, the incident happened on July 26 while the victim was staying at a hotel for...
Suspect in U-Haul Truck Filled With Stolen Mail Flees Police in Miami-Dade
According to authorities, a man suspected of driving a U-Haul truck to steal goods and mail around Miami-Dade escaped from police early on Thursday. According to Miami-Dade Police, the vehicle was discovered after the driver ran away and jumped out at the 11600 block of Southwest 141st Street. Officers discovered...
Man dies in shooting in St. Paul’s North End
A guy was shot and died in St. Paul on Wednesday night, and police are looking into who did it. Around 10 p.m., police officers responding to a complaint of gunfire in the North End located the guy between Rice Street and Manitoba Avenue. Prior to transporting him to the...
