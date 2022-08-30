ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS DFW

Teenagers busted smuggling fentanyl at Texas-Mexico border

EL PASO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso area ports of entry stopped multiple hard narcotics smuggling attempts during the second to last weekend of August. "The seizures made during the last several days illustrate the challenges CBP officers face in sorting legitimate travelers from those who are smuggling contraband," said CBP El Paso Director Field Operations Hector A. Mancha. "CBP officers must always remain vigilant because the variety of smugglers and concealment methods they employ is almost limitless."On August 26, officers working at the Paso Del Norte border crossing encountered a 19-year-old, U.S....
KFOX 14

10 migrants in U.S. illegally were captured along Interstate 10 in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — State authorities stopped a human smuggling attempt along Interstate 10 Wednesday morning. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers working Operation Lone Star allegedly tried to stop the speeding driver along I-10 near the Piedras exit before 7 a.m. The driver tried leaving but then...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

GECU bank robbery in east El Paso; search for suspect underway

UPDATE (2:44 p.m.): Lockouts at Eastwood High School, Eastwood Middle and Eastwood Knolls have been lifted. Bloodhounds have been arriving at the Candlewood Ave. area just about a block above the bank in search of suspect. UPDATE (1:59 pm): A suspect is still at large after robbing the GECU credit...
EL PASO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Mexican Cartels Using Female Curriers to Smuggle Drugs in Their Body Cavities

EL PASO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso area ports of entry stopped multiple hard narcotics smuggling attempts over the weekend including women transporting drugs inside their body cavities. “The seizures made during the last several days illustrate the challenges CBP officers face in sorting legitimate travelers from those who are smuggling contraband,” said CBP El Paso Director Field Operations Hector A. Mancha. “CBP officers must always remain vigilant because the variety of smugglers and concealment methods they employ is almost limitless.” CBP officers…
EL PASO, TX
Washington Examiner

Border Patrol promotes woman to lead busiest part of southern border

The U.S. Border Patrol has promoted the only female in a field leadership post to oversee operations in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas, the busiest region for illegal immigration along the U.S.-Mexico border, the Washington Examiner learned. Gloria Chavez, the chief patrol agent of the El Paso, Texas, region...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Man wanted for murder and femicide in Mexico found in Santa Teresa

SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A wanted man from Mexico accused of murder and femicide was found by El Paso Sector Border Patrol agents. The man apprehended by agents in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, according to Gloria Chavez, El Paso Sector Border Patrol chief. El Paso Sector Foreign Operations...
SANTA TERESA, NM
KTSM

Three arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On July 23rd, 2022, at approximately 2:20 AM, officers from the Pebble Hills Regional Command responded to the 14000 block of Honey Point for a shots fired call. The current investigation revealed the offenders, Madoc Gaither, Daniel Najera, and Isaac Carlos firedmultiple rounds at the guests of a house party and […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Horizon man arrested for alleged intent to distribute narcotics

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 27-year-old male was discovered to have an outstanding warrant from the El Paso County Sheriffs Office after a traffic stop was conducted at an intersection. A traffic stop was conducted at the intersection of Paseo Alegre and Darrington Road when 27-year-old, Dante Emanuel Bazan was identified to have an outstanding […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KTSM

Body found in vehicle near State Road 404

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police located a deceased male inside a vehicle near State Road 404 (Anthony Gap) on August 31. The New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau is working closely with the Office of the Medical Investigator to determine the identity of the male and the cause of death. Officials add […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso police down hundreds of officers impacting response times

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department is facing a drastic officer shortage causing even longer response time. EPPD tells CBS4 they have about 1,000 officers on the force currently, but that they need hundreds more to keep up with the growth of El Paso. The...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Bomb scare; EPPD clears suspicious package at school and church

UPDATE: According to the Catholic diocese of El Paso, the El Paso Police department has called an all clear at the investigation site. The container’s were not dangerous and consisted of clothes and a statue of St Jude.   Students are safe and school will continue their regular schedule. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EPPD investigating shooting in Central El Paso, one injured

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police responded Thursday to a call that came in around 3 a.m. regarding a shooting that occurred at the 3800 block of Morehead Ave. near Dyer St. in Central El Paso. According to officials, one person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Officers were on the […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Circle K to offer 40 cents off on ‘Fuel Day’ in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Ahead of Labor day weekend customers can fuel up for the unofficial last weekend of summer and receive the deal directly at the pump. Circle K will offer 40 cents off per gallon of fuel between 4 and 7 p.m. local time during Circle K Fuel Day tomorrow Thursday, September […]
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Shocking Video Of EPPD Officer Attacked By Suspect In Jail

An El Paso Police Officer was attacked by a suspect he was in the process of booking inside the EPPD Central Regional Command Center. The suspect had initially been arrested on suspicion of car burglary and was going through the booking process when he blindsided the El Paso Police Department officer with a shot to the face.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Sun Metro bus involved in central El Paso crash

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire responded to a 3-vehicle crash involving a Sun Metro bus. The crash happened before 8:00 a.m. on the side lanes of US54 south near Montana, according to fire dispatch. No injuries were reported. The left lane and shoulder were blocked, and...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

EPPD identifies vehicle involved in pedestrian crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A pedestrian was struck according to El Paso Police Department in a crash that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th at approximately 9:49 PM on North Loop and Lafayette. The El Paso Police Department’s Special Traffic Investigations Unit revealed in a preliminary investigation the vehicle,...

