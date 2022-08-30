Read full article on original website
Teenagers busted smuggling fentanyl at Texas-Mexico border
EL PASO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso area ports of entry stopped multiple hard narcotics smuggling attempts during the second to last weekend of August. "The seizures made during the last several days illustrate the challenges CBP officers face in sorting legitimate travelers from those who are smuggling contraband," said CBP El Paso Director Field Operations Hector A. Mancha. "CBP officers must always remain vigilant because the variety of smugglers and concealment methods they employ is almost limitless."On August 26, officers working at the Paso Del Norte border crossing encountered a 19-year-old, U.S....
Border Patrol El Paso Sector chief going to Rio Grande Valley
Border Patrol officials on Friday would not immediately confirm or deny reports out of Washington, D.C., regarding the reassignment of El Paso Sector Chief Gloria I. Chavez to a similar position in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas.
10 migrants in U.S. illegally were captured along Interstate 10 in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — State authorities stopped a human smuggling attempt along Interstate 10 Wednesday morning. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers working Operation Lone Star allegedly tried to stop the speeding driver along I-10 near the Piedras exit before 7 a.m. The driver tried leaving but then...
GECU bank robbery in east El Paso; search for suspect underway
UPDATE (2:44 p.m.): Lockouts at Eastwood High School, Eastwood Middle and Eastwood Knolls have been lifted. Bloodhounds have been arriving at the Candlewood Ave. area just about a block above the bank in search of suspect. UPDATE (1:59 pm): A suspect is still at large after robbing the GECU credit...
Mexican Cartels Using Female Curriers to Smuggle Drugs in Their Body Cavities
Border Patrol promotes woman to lead busiest part of southern border
The U.S. Border Patrol has promoted the only female in a field leadership post to oversee operations in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas, the busiest region for illegal immigration along the U.S.-Mexico border, the Washington Examiner learned. Gloria Chavez, the chief patrol agent of the El Paso, Texas, region...
Man wanted for murder and femicide in Mexico found in Santa Teresa
SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A wanted man from Mexico accused of murder and femicide was found by El Paso Sector Border Patrol agents. The man apprehended by agents in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, according to Gloria Chavez, El Paso Sector Border Patrol chief. El Paso Sector Foreign Operations...
Three arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On July 23rd, 2022, at approximately 2:20 AM, officers from the Pebble Hills Regional Command responded to the 14000 block of Honey Point for a shots fired call. The current investigation revealed the offenders, Madoc Gaither, Daniel Najera, and Isaac Carlos firedmultiple rounds at the guests of a house party and […]
Horizon man arrested for alleged intent to distribute narcotics
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 27-year-old male was discovered to have an outstanding warrant from the El Paso County Sheriffs Office after a traffic stop was conducted at an intersection. A traffic stop was conducted at the intersection of Paseo Alegre and Darrington Road when 27-year-old, Dante Emanuel Bazan was identified to have an outstanding […]
Body found in vehicle near State Road 404
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police located a deceased male inside a vehicle near State Road 404 (Anthony Gap) on August 31. The New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau is working closely with the Office of the Medical Investigator to determine the identity of the male and the cause of death. Officials add […]
Officer-involved shooting reported after aggravated robbery at northeast El Paso Walmart
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An officer-involved shooting was reported in northeast El Paso Friday evening after an aggravated robbery at a Walmart. The incident happened around 4:20 p.m. at the Walmart located at the 7600 block of Hondo Pass. Officers said they were responding to a theft call.
Woman’s three-year flight as fugitive from murder charge ends with arrest at El Paso border crossing
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A woman who had been a fugitive from a murder charge in Tennessee for three years was arrested Monday, Aug. 29 at the Paso Del Norte border crossing in Downtown El Paso. Customs and Border Protection officers encountered 41-year-old Gloria Villa Avila, who arrived from Mexico through the pedestrian lanes. […]
El Paso police down hundreds of officers impacting response times
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department is facing a drastic officer shortage causing even longer response time. EPPD tells CBS4 they have about 1,000 officers on the force currently, but that they need hundreds more to keep up with the growth of El Paso. The...
Bomb scare; EPPD clears suspicious package at school and church
UPDATE: According to the Catholic diocese of El Paso, the El Paso Police department has called an all clear at the investigation site. The container’s were not dangerous and consisted of clothes and a statue of St Jude. Students are safe and school will continue their regular schedule. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The […]
EPPD investigating shooting in Central El Paso, one injured
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police responded Thursday to a call that came in around 3 a.m. regarding a shooting that occurred at the 3800 block of Morehead Ave. near Dyer St. in Central El Paso. According to officials, one person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Officers were on the […]
Circle K to offer 40 cents off on ‘Fuel Day’ in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Ahead of Labor day weekend customers can fuel up for the unofficial last weekend of summer and receive the deal directly at the pump. Circle K will offer 40 cents off per gallon of fuel between 4 and 7 p.m. local time during Circle K Fuel Day tomorrow Thursday, September […]
Shocking Video Of EPPD Officer Attacked By Suspect In Jail
An El Paso Police Officer was attacked by a suspect he was in the process of booking inside the EPPD Central Regional Command Center. The suspect had initially been arrested on suspicion of car burglary and was going through the booking process when he blindsided the El Paso Police Department officer with a shot to the face.
Sun Metro bus involved in central El Paso crash
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire responded to a 3-vehicle crash involving a Sun Metro bus. The crash happened before 8:00 a.m. on the side lanes of US54 south near Montana, according to fire dispatch. No injuries were reported. The left lane and shoulder were blocked, and...
EPPD identifies vehicle involved in pedestrian crash
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A pedestrian was struck according to El Paso Police Department in a crash that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th at approximately 9:49 PM on North Loop and Lafayette. The El Paso Police Department’s Special Traffic Investigations Unit revealed in a preliminary investigation the vehicle,...
1 Pedestrian Struck After Crash In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
