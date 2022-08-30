It's been just over one year since ex-Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely was sentenced to three years in jail for theft and an ethics violation. Since then, his attorneys have filed to appeal the conviction, called for the recusal of the judge who presided over the trial, and called for the conviction and sentencing to be thrown out because the judge, Pamela Baschab, had an inactive status with the Alabama Bar Association during the trial.

LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO