Woman found not guilty of Madison County murder after co-conspirator confesses in court
A woman accused of fatally stabbing someone in Madison County when she was 16 was instead found guilty only of first-degree robbery this week. The jury returned their verdict Friday. Domanek Lanae Jackson and her co-conspirator, X-Zavier Kamontae Scott, were each charged with capital murder in the 2018 death of Tiffany Kelley.
Hartselle man indicted for allegedly poisoning his wife
A Hartselle man is accused of attempting to kill his wife by poisoning her. The Morgan County District Attorney's Office said Brian Mann, 33, was arrested Friday after being indicted on one count of attempted murder by a Morgan County grand jury. The indictment followed an investigation by the Hartselle...
Accused Limestone County teen mass murderer Mason Sisk tells WAAY 31: 'I will be alright'
That's what Mason Sisk told WAAY 31 on Friday as he entered the Limestone County Courthouse, 10 days before his high-profile capital murder trial is set to begin. Sisk is the Elkmont teen accused of killing five of his family members in 2019. In the years since his arrest, Sisk...
State files response to motions for recusal of judge, overturned conviction in Mike Blakely trial
It's been just over one year since ex-Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely was sentenced to three years in jail for theft and an ethics violation. Since then, his attorneys have filed to appeal the conviction, called for the recusal of the judge who presided over the trial, and called for the conviction and sentencing to be thrown out because the judge, Pamela Baschab, had an inactive status with the Alabama Bar Association during the trial.
Alleged fentanyl dealer arrested at Huntsville hotel
A tip to the Madison County Sheriff's Office Street Crimes Unit led to the arrest of an alleged fentanyl dealer this week. The sheriff's office said the tip was about a man believed to be "distributing large amounts of fentanyl in the Madison County area." Deputies found the suspect, identified as 49-year-old Lamont Deshone Laws of Huntsville, at a hotel on University Drive.
Huntsville Police conducting death investigation after body found on Pratt Avenue
The Huntsville Police Department is conducting a death investigation after a person was found dead in the 1,100 block of Pratt Avenue. The body was found about 11:20 p.m. Friday when police responded to a call about gunshots. No identity has been released. Police said investigators are speaking to a...
Coroner identifies victim of deadly Morgan County campground shooting
The Morgan County Coroner has identified the victim of Thursday's deadly shooting at Quail Creek Campground in Morgan County. Coroner Jeff Chunn said 48-year-old Jeremy Alexander Morse, of Decatur, died from injuries sustained after being hit by multiple gunshots. Investigators say Morse was alive when deputies arrived. Air Evac was...
Man arrested after fleeing from deputies during traffic stop in Morgan County
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says when deputies initiated a traffic stop on Saturday afternoon, the driver stopped, provided his ID and then proceeded to elude deputies. It happened on Ironman Road at Blankenship Road near Danville. A female passenger was able to get out of the vehicle, while the...
Decatur man charged with burglary after stealing from home
Decatur Police say 28-year-old Joshua Daquan Warren is charged with burglary. Police say he stole items from a home in the 2600 block of Buckingham Gate SW while the homeowner was inside. Warren was arrested at his apartment near the victim's house, police say. He's being held in the Morgan...
Georgia man faces multiple charges after trying to get fake prescription filled in Rainsville
A Georgia man was arrested in Rainsville this week after he tried to use a fake prescription at a local pharmacy. Rainsville Police say 23-year-old Dawson Phillip Brown of Stone Mountain, Georgia, faxed a forged prescription for a controlled substance to Rainsville Drugs. The pharmacy immediately contacted the police department,...
Town Creek couple's dog interrupts their fight by attacking, severely injuring both of them
A couple in Lawrence County got into an altercation with each other this week that ended in severe injuries for both of them and the death of their pet dog. The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened Thursday at a home in the 2400 block of Lawrence County Road 150 in Town Creek.
UPDATE: 1 dead, 2 detained after shooting at Morgan County campground
UPDATE: One person is dead after a shooting at Quail Creek campground near Hartselle. According to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, a call came in around 7:00 p.m. of a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. When investigators arrived the victim was still alive. Air Evac arrived to the...
Troopers: Madison County woman in stolen truck hurt in multi-vehicle Limestone County wreck
A Madison County woman driving a stolen truck is responsible for a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday night, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Ashley Nicole Taymon, 35, of Harvest was driving a stolen 2002 Ford F-250 about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday when she hit two other vehicles on U.S. 72 near Dupree Worthy Road in Limestone County, troopers said.
Former Madison Mayor Burwell 'Sonny' Wilbanks has died
The City of Madison says former mayor Burwell 'Sonny' Wilbanks has died. "Our City of Madison family is saddened by the passing of our former Mayor Burwell 'Sonny' Wilbanks," a city news release reads. Current city leaders say Wilbanks set the city up for the continued success it's seeing today.
Gov. Ivey awards $14.8 million to Scottsboro to enhance water, sewer infrastructure
The state of Alabama is making sure people in Jackson County have clean drinking water. Gov. Kay Ivey awarded $14.8 million to help Jackson County improve its water and sewer infrastructure. Ivey noted the state has aging infrastructure across the board. Roads and bridges are already getting an upgrade through...
Alabama Original: North Alabama Bishop helps feed, clothe 10,000 people per year
Every Saturday, Bishop Jerry Johnson Sr. sets up thousands of donated items at his church, Solomon Temple, on U.S. 31 in Athens. Alabama Original: North Alabama bishop helps feed, clothe 10,000 people per year. Bishop Jerry Johnson Sr. of Solomon Temple in Athens is doing his part to give back...
Make sure your child is protected during National Child Passenger Safety Month
A correctly installed car seat can be the difference between life and death during a wreck. On Thursday, Huntsville Hospital and Buckle Up for Life announced a partnership with Toyota. The partnership is to educate people about the importance of using car seats properly. Adrienne Titus, a child safety passenger...
Man dead after being struck by a train in Huntsville
One person is dead after being hit by train, Huntsville Police say. It happened in the area of Triana Blvd and Holmes Ave around 9:30 Saturday night. Huntsville Police Lt. Grady Thigpem says the train operator called 911 to report someone was hit. HEMSI Spokesperson Don Webster says a man...
Structure fire, avoid Old Fairway Rd. NW in Huntsville
Huntsville Fire and Rescue has multiple units on the scene of a structure fire. Avoid 2130 Old Fairway Road NW in Huntsville.
Huntsville Hospital, Toyota Alabama, WAAY 31 team up for Child Passenger Safety Month
September is Child Passenger Safety Month and WAAY 31 is teaming up with Toyota Alabama and Huntsville Hospital to make sure kids in our area are safe when in the car. Parents can have trained technicians check the installation of their car seats to make sure they are properly installed and receive valuable education about child passenger safety.
