ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauderhill, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bulletin-news.com

Firing Gun Into Ground Lands Lauderdale Lakes Man in Jail

Despite the fact that Broward Sheriff’s officers said they responded to reports of shooting in Lauderdale Lakes, a 19-year-old guy made no attempt to conceal the pistol he was not permitted to possess. Around one in the morning on Monday, Dontavtous Edwin Brice is charged with shooting into the...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
Click10.com

Daughter shoots mother before turning gun on herself, police say

Margate, FLA – The Margate police department is investigating after they say a woman shot her own mother before taking her own life. The attempted murder-suicide happened early Saturday morning just after 1:00 a.m. at the Margate Gardens apartment complex located at 5800 Margate Boulevard, near State Road 7.
MARGATE, FL
NBC Miami

Man Used Grandmother ‘As a Shield' to Prevent Getting Handcuffed: Miami Police

Police said a man in Brickell tried to avoid getting arrested by hiding behind his grandmother before an officer shot him with a Taser and handcuffed him. Jarred Evans, 30, was arrested after midnight on Thursday near the Candela Bar and was charged with battery and resisting an officer without violence, Miami Police said in an arrest report.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lauderhill, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Lauderhill, FL
Crime & Safety
Click10.com

Police searching for suspect that shot, injured 2 in Miramar

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night at the Aventine apartment complex on Centergate Drive in Miramar. One resident spoke with Local 10 News and said they heard several gunshots going off late Wednesday night at the complex. Police have released surveillance video where...
MIRAMAR, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Police Arrest Alleged Armed Robbery Suspect

Suspect Accused Of Banyan Road Robbery At Gunpoint. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Boca Raton Police Department arrested the man they say is responsible for an armed robbery on Banyan Road last month. The Department issued this statement on Thursday: “On August 31, […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

Armed robbery suspect followed victim from Hard Rock Casino, police say

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Police arrested a suspect in an armed robbery in Boca Raton. Investigators said Kwame Moorer followed the victims home from the Hard Rock Casino before robbing them at gunpoint outside their home on Banyan Road. The witnesses told police Moorer fired one shot in their direction before taking off in a dark SUV.
BOCA RATON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Swat
WSVN-TV

Pedestrian struck and killed by Brightline train in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Brightline train in Oakland Park. The incident happened south of the FEC rail crossings at Commercial Boulevard, Friday afternoon. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Oakland Fire Rescue responded to the scene. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
cw34.com

Man found guilty for the murder of MMA fighter in 2017

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was found guilty of first-degree murder on Wednesday after the sheriff's office said he was involved in the death of a mixed marital arts fighter back in 2017. The Palm Beach County Circuit Court sentenced 23-year-old Roberto Ortiz with three consecutive...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Palm Beach Daily News

52-year-old motorcyclist dies after Friday night collision with truck in Loxahatchee

LOXAHATCHEE — A motorcyclist was killed Friday night after he smashed into a pickup truck at a Loxahatchee intersection, police said Saturday. Craig Attilio, 52, was driving his Shadow Spirit motorcycle east on Orange Grove Boulevard at about 9:30 p.m. when he approached a Ford F-350 driving westbound, according to a report from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. ...
LOXAHATCHEE, FL
bulletin-news.com

Woman Accused of Stabbing Another Woman in West Park

The Broward Sheriff’s Office reported that a 22-year-old woman with mental health difficulties was charged with attempted murder after stabbing another woman in the head during an argument over a child. Ziana Letryce Taylor was visiting a friend in West Park at about 9 o’clock on Saturday, according to...
WEST PARK, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Man In Mustang Pummels Pole, Cops Say Drove Aggressively Before Dying

David Jensen Dead In Lighthouse Point. Investigation Continues. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Pompano Beach resident David Jensen, 60, is dead after crashing his car into a pole in Lighthouse Point. The Broward Sheriff’s Office says Jensen was driving “aggressively” when he lost control […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy