bulletin-news.com
Firing Gun Into Ground Lands Lauderdale Lakes Man in Jail
Despite the fact that Broward Sheriff’s officers said they responded to reports of shooting in Lauderdale Lakes, a 19-year-old guy made no attempt to conceal the pistol he was not permitted to possess. Around one in the morning on Monday, Dontavtous Edwin Brice is charged with shooting into the...
Click10.com
Daughter shoots mother before turning gun on herself, police say
Margate, FLA – The Margate police department is investigating after they say a woman shot her own mother before taking her own life. The attempted murder-suicide happened early Saturday morning just after 1:00 a.m. at the Margate Gardens apartment complex located at 5800 Margate Boulevard, near State Road 7.
WSVN-TV
Police chase across Broward involving armed robbers ends in Boca Raton crash
BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - A police chase that started in Broward County and is believed to involve subjects in an armed robbery has ended with a crash in Boca Raton. 7SkyForce hovered above the scene in the area of Northwest Spanish River and Broken Sound boulevards, at around 5 p.m., Friday.
NBC Miami
Man Used Grandmother ‘As a Shield' to Prevent Getting Handcuffed: Miami Police
Police said a man in Brickell tried to avoid getting arrested by hiding behind his grandmother before an officer shot him with a Taser and handcuffed him. Jarred Evans, 30, was arrested after midnight on Thursday near the Candela Bar and was charged with battery and resisting an officer without violence, Miami Police said in an arrest report.
Click10.com
Police searching for suspect that shot, injured 2 in Miramar
MIRAMAR, Fla. – Police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night at the Aventine apartment complex on Centergate Drive in Miramar. One resident spoke with Local 10 News and said they heard several gunshots going off late Wednesday night at the complex. Police have released surveillance video where...
Boca Raton Police Arrest Alleged Armed Robbery Suspect
Suspect Accused Of Banyan Road Robbery At Gunpoint. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Boca Raton Police Department arrested the man they say is responsible for an armed robbery on Banyan Road last month. The Department issued this statement on Thursday: “On August 31, […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
cw34.com
Armed robbery suspect followed victim from Hard Rock Casino, police say
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Police arrested a suspect in an armed robbery in Boca Raton. Investigators said Kwame Moorer followed the victims home from the Hard Rock Casino before robbing them at gunpoint outside their home on Banyan Road. The witnesses told police Moorer fired one shot in their direction before taking off in a dark SUV.
NBC Miami
Bathroom Dispute Ends with Stabbing, Attempted Murder Charge in Pompano Beach
She lived in a van with her boyfriend and had an agreement to use a neighbor’s bathroom when needed, but when she was locked out on Aug. 24 she got angry and stabbed the neighbor, detectives said. Jasmine Symone Pierce, 27, was arrested the next day and charged with...
WSVN-TV
Pedestrian struck and killed by Brightline train in Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Brightline train in Oakland Park. The incident happened south of the FEC rail crossings at Commercial Boulevard, Friday afternoon. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Oakland Fire Rescue responded to the scene. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene...
cw34.com
Man found guilty for the murder of MMA fighter in 2017
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was found guilty of first-degree murder on Wednesday after the sheriff's office said he was involved in the death of a mixed marital arts fighter back in 2017. The Palm Beach County Circuit Court sentenced 23-year-old Roberto Ortiz with three consecutive...
BSO Announcing Arrest Of Potential Active Shooter
Robert Mondragon is currently being held without bond on numerous charges.
WSVN-TV
Surveillance footage captures thief stealing from mother in North Lauderdale
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A brazen bandit was caught on camera robbing a mother in front of her children. The incident happened on Aug. 23, around 4 p.m., at a grocery store in North Lauderdale. Security camera footage from the parking lot shows the thief driving a light color...
52-year-old motorcyclist dies after Friday night collision with truck in Loxahatchee
LOXAHATCHEE — A motorcyclist was killed Friday night after he smashed into a pickup truck at a Loxahatchee intersection, police said Saturday. Craig Attilio, 52, was driving his Shadow Spirit motorcycle east on Orange Grove Boulevard at about 9:30 p.m. when he approached a Ford F-350 driving westbound, according to a report from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. ...
Click10.com
Neighbors rattled after 2 found dead on Brickell sidewalk in suspected murder-suicide
MIAMI – Authorities in Miami are investigating what is believed to be a murder-suicide outside of a luxury apartment building. According to Miami police, officers responded to the 100 block of Southwest 12th Street in the city’s Brickell neighborhood. It was around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday when police arrived...
WSVN-TV
Woman charged in 2015 killing of teen in Homestead woods takes plea deal
HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman who took part in the gruesome 2015 killing of a teenager in Homestead has taken a plea deal. Desiray Strickland will serve 15 years in state prison, including time served. The 25-year-old pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder. In exchange, Strickland will have...
Child shot overnight in Royal Palm Beach
A child was injured in a shooting shortly after midnight Friday in Royal Palm Beach. This victim is expected to survive.
bulletin-news.com
Woman Accused of Stabbing Another Woman in West Park
The Broward Sheriff’s Office reported that a 22-year-old woman with mental health difficulties was charged with attempted murder after stabbing another woman in the head during an argument over a child. Ziana Letryce Taylor was visiting a friend in West Park at about 9 o’clock on Saturday, according to...
Motorcyclist dies in Loxahatchee crash Friday night
A Royal Palm Beach motorcyclist died in a crash Friday night in Loxahatchee when he struck a truck that was turning in front of him.
Man In Mustang Pummels Pole, Cops Say Drove Aggressively Before Dying
David Jensen Dead In Lighthouse Point. Investigation Continues. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Pompano Beach resident David Jensen, 60, is dead after crashing his car into a pole in Lighthouse Point. The Broward Sheriff’s Office says Jensen was driving “aggressively” when he lost control […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Coral Springs Crime Update: Grand Theft Auto and Burglaries
This is a summary of crimes occurring between August 24 – August 30, 2022, provided by the Coral Springs Police Department. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the names of those who were not arrested have been redacted. CSPD redacts most addresses. Burglary Conveyance. A person was...
