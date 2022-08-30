ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

WHSV

The Blue Streaks’ Motivator: The Alan Garcia Ruiz Story

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - When it comes to motivation for the Harrisonburg High School football team, Alan Garcia Ruiz is in charge. “I like to give the players a hard time, keep them pushing,” said Garcia Ruiz. “Motivate them and make them feel happy.”. Garcia Ruiz, who spends...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

BRCC and Augusta Health partner to combat nursing shortage with new program

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - A new partnership between Augusta Health and Blue Ridge Community College will provide more opportunities for those wanting to pursue a career in nursing, and combat the staffing shortage hitting the Valley. The Augusta Health Scholars program will provide students financial support for tuition and supplies...
FISHERSVILLE, VA
Charlottesville, VA
WHSV

August 2022 weather stats and how this summer compares

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The start of September might not be the official end of summer but it does bring a close to what we refer to as meteorological summer. It’s much easier keeping seasonal weather records by the full month as opposed to the solstice and equinox. Our...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Why has hurricane season been quiet?

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -- We are now halfway through the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season and as the peak approaches, it has been oddly quiet with only four named storms so far. “It looks like there’s a lot of interaction with weather systems in the middle latitudes. It’s sort of bringing...
HARRISONBURG, VA
#Uva#Gut Bacteria#Biological Clocks#Microbes#Guts
WHSV

JMU Football Opponent Report: Middle Tennessee

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison is preparing to host Middle Tennessee in the 2022 season opener Saturday night at Bridgeforth Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. with live coverage airing on ESPN+. JMU Football Opponent Report - Middle Tennessee. 2021 Record: 7-6 Overall (Won Bahamas Bowl, 31-24, over...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WHSV

Escapism Escape Rooms joins businesses in downtown Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s all about getting out at just the right time, and it’s attracting people to downtown Harrisonburg. The Escapism Escape Rooms opened along W. Water Street earlier this summer. Owners Sam and Suzanne Lambert said it’s a way for friends and families to have...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Mr. J’s Bagels and Deli to open Elkton location in December

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - A Harrisonburg bagel shop will be expanding just a few miles east into Elkton this winter. Mr. J’s Bagels and Deli announced on Facebook they will be opening their fourth location at 100 Shenandoah Avenue in December. Owner Angela Dean said she was shocked when the announcement had over 500 shares on social media in just a few days.
ELKTON, VA
WHSV

JMU football fans get ready for first home game of the season

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -Purple and gold covered James Madison University’s campus as the Dukes get ready for JMU football to make its return to Harrisonburg. “We love it here, and it feels like we’re kids again when we are here. We have been coming since 1986 so we have been watching JMU play football for a very long time. I met my husband when I was here and it just feels like home to us,” JMU Alumna Lara Crowlay said.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Marching Royal Dukes prepare for more eyes this weekend

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Dukes’ pride is not in short supply this weekend as JMU prepares for their FBS debut on Saturday, Sept. 3. It’s not just the football team putting in the work for their first big home game of the season, though. The Marching Royal Dukes is made up for 540 musicians, and they take a lot of pride in their performances.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

HRMPO hosts open house for public input

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Rockingham Metropolitan Planning Organization held an open house to gain public input on future transportation projects. The organization says public involvement is extremely important for planning the projects. “When we’re talking about transportation projects where there’s a limited amount of funds, we want to make...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Body cam protesters appear in Augusta County court Friday

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A group of protesters appeared in Augusta County court Friday for noise ordinance and disorderly conduct violations. The charges stem from protests over body cameras for the Augusta County Sheriff’s deputies in June and July of 2021. The judge heard one case for the...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Two people displaced after house fire in Luray

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Two people in Luray are no longer able to live in their home due to a fire that happened Wednesday night on O’flinn street. Fire officials said crews were called out to the home around 8:45 p.m. The house is a total loss. A cause or origin of the fire has not been determined yet, but the Director of Emergency Services for Page County tell us the fire is not being considered suspicious at this time.
LURAY, VA

