ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 2

Related
CBS Detroit

Meijer to introduce 2 new stores in SE Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Meijer has announced it will build two new stores in southeast Michigan, introducing a new concept that the company says will offer customers a "more simplified experience."Two new facilities, coined "Meijer Grocery," will be located in Orion and Macomb townships and will provide customers with easier access to fresher foods. "Our customers know they can count on us for the freshest foods and best value, which has always been at the core of what we do at Meijer," said Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes in a press release. "Meijer Grocery will now provide that same combination of freshness and value in a foods focused format in your local community."The stores will range from 75,000 square feet to 90,000 square feet and will feature groceries, a meat counter, a bakery, deli and pharmacy as well as health and beauty products. Meijer currently operates 262 supercenters and grocery stores in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin.
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Spot Named the Best for Cheeseburgers

We’re nearing the end of summer, but that doesn’t mean it’s the end of burger season. I mean, burger season happens year-round. Do you know what’s even better than a juicy burger? An equally juice cheeseburger, of course. The staff at Yelp.com has put together a...
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan City Named the No. 2 Best to Live in the U.S.

There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome colleges and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
State
Michigan State
City
Warren, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Warren, MI
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Ohio

There is no doubt that Ohio has a lot to offer and those who are lucky enough to live in Ohio definitely know that. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most definitely find something for your liking in Ohio and in case you have never visited this beautiful state, here are three ideas for an affordable weekend getaway in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoppers Market Plus#The Michigan Lottery
100.7 WITL

Look Inside This Now Abandoned Michigan Prison

It probably isn't a place you want to end up with unless of course it's abandoned. If it is abandoned, it may be a place you might want to check out. As a note, you should never venture onto any privately owned property without permission. You should also heed caution, especially in older structures such as this, which are deteriorating around themselves.
MICHIGAN STATE
wtae.com

Ask Kelly: Pennsylvania Lottery winning tickets

PITTSBURGH — This week, "Ask Kelly" is getting answers to a question about the Pennsylvania Lottery. A Pittsburgh's Action News 4 viewer in Bethel Park asked, "How does the lottery know where a winning lottery ticket was sold before the winner comes forward?" Donna Nipar said she was referring...
GREENSBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
CBS Detroit

Storms blamed in deaths of 2 children in Michigan, Arkansas

MONROE, Mich. (AP) — Severe storms that brought damaging winds, heavy rains and flash flooding to parts of the Midwest and the South are being blamed for the deaths of two children in Michigan and Arkansas.Monday's storms also knocked out electrical service to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in Michigan and Indiana.In the Michigan city of Monroe, a 14-year-old girl was electrocuted Monday night in the backyard of her home after coming into contact with an electrical line that was knocked down by a thunderstorm, the public safety department said in a Facebook post.The girl was with a friend and...
MICHIGAN STATE
grocerydive.com

Meijer Grocery is coming in 2023

Meijer is launching a supermarket store format, with plans to open the first two locations early next year in southeast Michigan. Meijer Grocery stores will be between 75,000 and 90,000 square feet and will include departments like produce, meat, seafood, deli, pharmacy, and health and beauty care. The stores will be located in Orion Township and Macomb Township, which sit adjacent to each other in the northern Detroit area.
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI
Detroit News

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has 26 times the campaign cash Tudor Dixon does

Lansing — Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reported Thursday having $14 million available in her campaign fundraising account, 26 times the total disclosed by her Republican opponent Tudor Dixon, $523,930. The new campaign finance filings from Whitmer and Dixon cover from July 18 through Aug. 22, 78 days before Election...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy