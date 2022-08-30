ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wildcats Today

Halftime Thoughts: Miami Keeping Pace with Kentucky

Kentucky leads Miami 13-10 after the first half of the 2022 season.  The Wildcats have out-gained Miami 233-151, but have failed to capitalize in the redzone on multiple occasions, settling for field goals and an interception.  Brett Gabbert taking it to the secondary  Miami QB Brett ...
LEXINGTON, KY
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
9K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy