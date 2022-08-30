Read full article on original website
Fifteen-Year-Old Arrested After Threat Against Mission High School
A 15-year-old girl is facing charges after making a social media post threatening a mass shooting at a Mission high school. Police began investigating the threat against Veterans Memorial High School late Wednesday night. Officers arrested the girl Thursday morning. The police department and the school district say they take...
KRGV
Teen facing charges following social media threat at Mission Veterans Memorial High School
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout. A 15-year-old female has been arrested and charged with false alarm after a social media threat against Mission Veterans Memorial High School on Thursday, Mission police Chief Cesar Torres said at a press conference. Mission police and Mission CISD held a press...
KRGV
Donna Walmart evacuated due to report of bomb threat, police say
The Donna Police Department is urging the public to avoid the city’s Walmart after evacuating the building due to a bomb threat, the agency said Saturday evening. Police evacuated location and closed the parking lot entrance of the building, located at 900 N D Salinas Blvd. after police received the report, according to department spokesman Adrian Hooks.
Mission CISD: Student arrested for social media threat
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission Police Department and school district hosted a news conference after a social media threat was made on Veterans Memorial High School earlier today. At about 11 p.m. Wednesday, police were notified that a student from Veterans Memorial High School had made a post online referencing a school shooting that […]
KRGV
Police: Juvenile sets off fireworks, prompts lockdown at Harlingen High School
Harlingen High School was temporarily put on lockdown on Thursday after a juvenile set off fireworks in the area, according to Harlingen police. At about 11:14 a.m., police responded to the area of 13th St. and Williamson Avenue regarding a shots fired call. The high school was placed on lockdown...
KRGV
Harlingen CISD student found with pocketknife, district says
A student at Vernon Middle School was caught with a pocketknife on Wednesday, according to a Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District spokesperson. The student was searched, and the knife was seized, according to the district. Proper actions will be taken in accordance with the law, the district said.
Lockdown lifted at Harlingen High School, police say
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A “precautionary lockdown” at Harlingen High School was lifted. According to the Harlingen Police Department, the school was placed on lockdown after officers received a call stating that someone heard gunshots on a street behind the school. As a result, the school was placed on lockdown as a precaution. Officers went […]
School, police officials urge public to report threats
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — School is now in session across the Rio Grande Valley, and reports of threats and suspicious activity in and around campuses are being reported almost daily. School and law enforcement officials said after the deadly shooting in Uvalde, Texas, parents, students, and communities across the RGV are now on high […]
PD: Woman accused of throwing ashes of man’s mother during fight
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested a woman accused of throwing an urn containing the ashes of a man’s mother while fighting him. Lisa Patricia Muszynski was arrested on charges of abuse of a corpse, assault causing bodily injury, violation of protective order, injury to child, disabled or elderly and failure to identify, Hidalgo […]
KRGV
Water leak prompts early dismissal at Roma ISD campuses
Students at three campuses with the Roma Independent School District were released from school Thursday morning due to a water leak, the district announced. The "major" water leak affected the complex that serves Emma Vera Elementary School, Rome Middle School and Rome High School, the district stated in a Facebook post.
KRGV
DPS trooper, two men hospitalized after crash in Brownsville
A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper and two men were hospitalized Friday after a two-vehicle crash in Brownsville, according to DPS. Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash, the agency said in a news release. The crash occurred at around 9:45 p.m. when a DPS patrol...
Man accused of harassing woman over $200
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police say they arrested a man accused of harassing the mother of his child over $200 she apparently owed him. According to an offense report obtained by ValleyCentral, police responded to Maple Avenue in McAllen on Thursday, Aug. 25. The victim told officers she received multiple text and voice messages […]
kurv.com
Alamo Gets Grant To Upgrade First Responder Radios
The City of Alamo is getting a big grant to help upgrade radio equipment used by first responders. Congressman Vicente Gonzalez was on hand this week for the presentation of a 540-thousand-dollar check to the city. The city’s police chief says most of his equipment is ten to 15-years-old and doesn’t work well with advanced digital radio technology.
Rio Hondo PD arrest man barricaded nearby school zone
RIO HONDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Hondo police arrested a man accused of sexual assault putting a local elementary school on high alert. Police received a call Tuesday morning about a possible sexual assault at a convenience store on East Colorado Avenue. Upon arrival, officers said the suspect, Antonio Perez, 42, fled in a vehicle […]
PD: Man refuses to call 911 after beating up girlfriend
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A movie night for two ended in violence and the arrest of a Brownsville man after he allegedly interfered with an emergency 911 call for his girlfriend. According to Brownsville police, Delfino Mendoza and his girlfriend were watching a movie at home early Wednesday night. Things turned violent when Mendoza accused […]
AC fire fills Lasara school with smoke
RAYMONDVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Raymondville Fire Department responded to a call at Lasara Elementary due to smoke coming out of a building. After further inspection, Lasara ISD Superintendent Alejos Salazar said that an air conditioner malfunctioned which sent smoke into the building causing the alarms to go off. All the students and staff were moved […]
PD: Brownsville man wanted for stealing cigarettes from local convenience store
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (Valleycentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of stealing cigarettes from a local Stripes convenience store. Detectives have captured the man on surveillance video at the Stripes on Ruben M Torres. According to police, the man has been going into the store and […]
KRGV
Driver in deadly three-vehicle crash in Donna charged with murder
The driver accused of causing a three-vehicle crash that killed a Donna woman and hospitalized four others on Thursday is facing multiple charges, including murder, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Matthew Ryan Cortez, 26, of Weslaco has been identified as the driver of a black Nissan Altima...
Bond set at $2M for man accused of killing wife
HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of murdering his wife was arraigned Thursday afternoon. Luis Antonio Rivera was charged with murder after authorities found the body of his wife, Edna Liliana Rivera, on Tuesday, according to the Hidalgo Police Department. At 12:40 a.m. on Tuesday, officers with the Hidalgo Police Department responded to a […]
KRGV
CEO of migrant shelter arrested on federal theft and conspiracy charges
The CEO of a nonprofit that operated primarily in the Rio Grande Valley and provided shelter for unaccompanied children is facing federal charges. Ruben Gallegos, the CEO of International Education Services, a nonprofit corporation that contracted with the federal government to provide temporary shelter care for unaccompanied children, is accused of conspiracy and the theft of federal funds, according to an unsealed indictment.
