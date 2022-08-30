ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

HuskerExtra.com

Sound waves: What others are saying about Saturday's Husker game

A look at some talking points after the Huskers' game against North Dakota on Saturday. Head coach Bubba Schweigert on his team's effort: "I was pleased with our effort and our want-to." Quarterback Tommy Schuster: "We had a belief coming in that if we executed our stuff that we'd be...
HuskerExtra.com

Nebraska football wins home opener against North Dakota

LINCOLN — Nebraska football notched their first win of the season on Saturday, defeating North Dakota 38-17 in the Huskers' home opener. Nebraska is now 13-0 all-time against Division I-AA/FCS opponents. After winning the toss and deferring, the Huskers held the Fighting Hawks scoreless on their opening drive, forcing...
HuskerExtra.com

Husker notes: Recognizing the moment, Trey Palmer makes a huge play for Nebraska

LINCOLN — The play that turned the game for Nebraska didn’t happen on a designed route. It was Trey Palmer recognizing the moment. So said the LSU transfer after the game on the sequence that extended a Nebraska drive that eventually ended in a touchdown to seal the game. On third and 14 from the NU 7-yard line, Casey Thompson threw deep to the 6-foot-1 Palmer, who outjumped a North Dakota defender on his hip and pulled down the ball.
HuskerExtra.com

Ernest Hausmann says first start at Nebraska 'was an awesome experience'

LINCOLN — Ernest Hausmann had experienced Memorial Stadium before, but Saturday was different. He made his first start as a Husker and became the fifth true freshman to start at linebacker since 1993. “It was an awesome experience,” Hausmann said. “Playing in front of the best fans in the...
HuskerExtra.com

Husker Report Card: Grading Nebraska's performance against North Dakota

LINCOLN — After each game this season, The World-Herald's Sam McKewon will hand out his Husker Report Card, assessing Nebraska's performance in several areas. Here are the grades coming out of the North Dakota game. * * *. RUN OFFENSE. Despite facing six-man boxes from North Dakota’s defense, Nebraska...
HuskerExtra.com

Nebraska fans once again fill Memorial Stadium with hopes of a 'supportive attitude'

LINCOLN - When the Memorial Stadium gates initially opened Saturday afternoon, the scene was perhaps a sign of the times in Lincoln, Nebraska. The student section lacked a buzz, the parking lot outside East Stadium was relatively bare and interest around the state was deflated, similar to the red balloons that once filled the Lincoln sky.
HuskerExtra.com

Kubik, Lauenstein lift No. 2 Nebraska to sweep of Mississippi

The evaluation continues for the two-setter rotation for the Nebraska volleyball team. The first two matches resulted in wins, the second being No. 2 Nebraska’s 25-13, 25-23, 25-21 win against Mississippi on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center. Nebraska went back to the two-setter rotation it rolled out for...
HuskerExtra.com

Nebraska tied with North Dakota at halftime

LINCOLN – North Dakota put together a 16-play, 80-yard touchdown drive right before halftime to silence a full Memorial Stadium crowd and tie the game 7-7. The Huskers – playing without a pair of injured co-captains in inside linebacker Nick Henrich and tight end Travis Vokolek – rarely appeared in sync in the first 30 minutes of their home opener in front of 86,590. The Fighting Hawks outpossessed them 20:38 to 9:22 and won the yardage battle 173-147.
FanSided

Nebraska football fans are ready to turn to Urban Meyer

Nebraska football fans have turned their attention to Urban Meyer becoming their next savior. With things going absolutely terrible for Scott Frost in year five, Nebraska football fans are done with the former Cornhuskers quarterback leading their program, as they have turned their attention to none other than Urban Meyer.
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer's Honest Scott Frost Comment

Over the weekend, Scott Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers suffered a devastating defeat at the hands of the Northwestern Wildcats. Following the loss, former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer was asked his thoughts about Frost. In a recent appearance on Urban’s Take with Tim May, Meyer defended the Huskers head coach.
HuskerExtra.com

Mount Husker: Top four gameday traditions around Nebraska football

Nebraska's season opener was last week. And finally, the home opener is here. Memorial Stadium and the city of Lincoln will fill up with Husker Red yet again thanks to one of the most loyal fanbases in college football. What we love about this sport is the history, the pageantry...
HuskerExtra.com

Shatel: A salute to Nebraska fans — a tough crowd, wonderful audience and family

It’s a great day to be alive. Football season has arrived in Lincoln. Memorial Stadium is open for business. And Jary Phillip has a new seat. Phillip, 80, is my father-in-law. He’s a Vietnam vet, devout family man and red-blooded American football fan. Nebraska football. He has a Husker room at home. The last time I saw him, he was wearing a Tom Osborne shirt.
HuskerExtra.com

Husker History Highlights - September 1

What are the most memorable Husker touchdowns for every yard on the field, from 1 to 100? HuskerExtra revisits the Lincoln Journal-Star's 2016 series on the 100 greatest touchdowns in Nebraska football history. Asante lookin' good. The distance: 74 yards. The star: Larry Asante. The date: Sept. 26, 2009. The...
