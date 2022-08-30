Scott Frost left his phone uncharged for most of the week following the Northwestern game. Literally blocking out the noise, if you will. While it’s not entirely ignorable – an Irish reporter did ask him postgame if he’s given any thought to resigning if things continue to sour – Nebraska has the opportunity to hush some of that this week when FCS North Dakota rolls into town. Or amplify it tenfold in the event the Hawks walk out of Memorial Stadium with their $515,000 check and a win.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO