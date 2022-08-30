Read full article on original website
Body and spirit: Nebraska vs. North Dakota gives Huskers a chance to get back on schedule
LINCOLN — If overseas sleeping were a competition, Casey Thompson did as well as anyone last week. The Nebraska quarterback took some medicine and allergy pills on the overnight flight to Ireland and slumbered for more than seven hours — he awoke only when the flight attendant alerted him the plane was landing. Thompson repeated the feat on the way home late Saturday night into Sunday, this time with no extra help required.
Shatel: A salute to Nebraska fans — a tough crowd, wonderful audience and family
It’s a great day to be alive. Football season has arrived in Lincoln. Memorial Stadium is open for business. And Jary Phillip has a new seat. Phillip, 80, is my father-in-law. He’s a Vietnam vet, devout family man and red-blooded American football fan. Nebraska football. He has a Husker room at home. The last time I saw him, he was wearing a Tom Osborne shirt.
Live updates: Nebraska vs. North Dakota
The Huskers are back in the U.S., and it's time for their home opener. Nebraska will be looking for redemption as they take on North Dakota at 2:30 p.m. Join us as we provide live coverage of the game from Memorial Stadium, and stay tuned throughout the day for stories, analysis, photos, videos and more.
Game On: Storylines, matchups to watch (and a prediction) for Huskers vs. Hawks
Coming off a season-opening loss to Northwestern, Nebraska opens its home schedule against North Dakota at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Here’s a closer look at how the Huskers and Hawks match up. How the Huskers light up the scoreboard. 1. Run the ball. A large portion of Husker nation...
Mount Husker: Top four gameday traditions around Nebraska football
Nebraska's season opener was last week. And finally, the home opener is here. Memorial Stadium and the city of Lincoln will fill up with Husker Red yet again thanks to one of the most loyal fanbases in college football. What we love about this sport is the history, the pageantry...
Amie Just: Despite Nebraska’s embarrassing Week 0 loss, bowl eligibility is still possible
Scott Frost left his phone uncharged for most of the week following the Northwestern game. Literally blocking out the noise, if you will. While it’s not entirely ignorable – an Irish reporter did ask him postgame if he’s given any thought to resigning if things continue to sour – Nebraska has the opportunity to hush some of that this week when FCS North Dakota rolls into town. Or amplify it tenfold in the event the Hawks walk out of Memorial Stadium with their $515,000 check and a win.
How Bryan Applewhite is managing moods in Nebraska’s five-way back battle
LINCOLN –Bryan Applewhite had a word for Anthony Grant’s 46-yard touchdown run through Northwestern’s defense. Yes, really. Grant’s had a big run in every scrimmage since he arrived, Nebraska running backs coach said Wednesday night on the Huskers Radio Network. What impressed Applewhite more, he said,...
Husker History Highlights - September 1
What are the most memorable Husker touchdowns for every yard on the field, from 1 to 100? HuskerExtra revisits the Lincoln Journal-Star's 2016 series on the 100 greatest touchdowns in Nebraska football history. Asante lookin' good. The distance: 74 yards. The star: Larry Asante. The date: Sept. 26, 2009. The...
Offensive line target Zalance Heard commits to LSU over Nebraska
For Zalance Heard, it made all the sense in the world to stay home for college. Nebraska tried its hardest to land one of the top 2023 offensive tackle recruits in the country, but the home-state LSU Tigers won out in the recruiting battle. Heard committed to LSU on Thursday afternoon, choosing the Tigers over Nebraska, Houston, Florida and Florida State.
Nebraska's transfer portal haul makes for highly competitive race for roster spots
For most of the summer, Will Bolt had his eyes glued to the transfer portal. The Nebraska baseball coach knew changes were needed after a disappointing 2022 season where the Huskers limped to a 23-30 final record. Over 3,000 players hit the college baseball transfer portal this summer, with Bolt and his coaching staff doing their best to stay on top of prospective Huskers.
Huskers roll out two-setter rotation in sweep of Loyola Marymount
John Cook wanted to change things up. Nebraska’s head coach said he wasn’t going to consider running a 6-2 rotation for myriad reasons for last week’s games. But the switch flipped for No. 2 Nebraska’s sweep of Loyola Marymount on Thursday evening with Nicklin Hames and Anni Evans rotating as the two setters in Nebraska’s 25-17, 25-16, 25-17, win.
Carriker Chronicles: How does Nebraska improve physicality and toughness in season?
Carriker Chronicles: How does Nebraska improve physicality and toughness in season?. On a new episode presented by XCancer, Adam offers some tips and methods on how a team like Nebraska could improve physicality and toughness in season.
Corn This Way: Episode 17- The Kumbaya Husker coaching staff
On a new episode of "Corn This Way," Z verifies there are no bus tire marks on Mark Whipple and looks at Nebraska's home opener against North Dakota. Check out all of our team coverage from Husker football and volleyball.
Nebraska soccer falls at home to Portland
LINCOLN - Nebraska outshot Portland, but the Pilots scored goals in each half to down the Huskers 2-0 Thursday at Hibner Stadium. Nebraska held a 12-6 shot advantage, but the Huskers were shut out for the first time this season. It was Portland's fourth consecutive shutout. Sarah Weber led the...
Husker Hot Topic: Which position group will show the most improvements from Week 0?
Welcome to the Hot Topic, a weekly feature that poses a burning question about the Nebraska football team. On the "Life in the Red Podcast," Luke Mullin and Amie Just will discuss a topic heading into that week's game, and a transcription of the conversation will appear in the Journal Star's Huskers section on the day before gameday.
