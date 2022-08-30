ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

HuskerExtra.com

Tom's takes: Mark Whipple needs to let the big boys eat

1. Casey Thompson has been as good as advertised. Tough guy, too. He took some shots from North Dakota _ which, frankly, shouldn't happen _ and kept coming. Got to take better care of the ball. 2. Mark Whipple had ample opportunity to line up and run it on North...
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Husker notes: Recognizing the moment, Trey Palmer makes a huge play for Nebraska

LINCOLN — The play that turned the game for Nebraska didn’t happen on a designed route. It was Trey Palmer recognizing the moment. So said the LSU transfer after the game on the sequence that extended a Nebraska drive that eventually ended in a touchdown to seal the game. On third and 14 from the NU 7-yard line, Casey Thompson threw deep to the 6-foot-1 Palmer, who outjumped a North Dakota defender on his hip and pulled down the ball.
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Nebraska fans once again fill Memorial Stadium with hopes of a 'supportive attitude'

LINCOLN - When the Memorial Stadium gates initially opened Saturday afternoon, the scene was perhaps a sign of the times in Lincoln, Nebraska. The student section lacked a buzz, the parking lot outside East Stadium was relatively bare and interest around the state was deflated, similar to the red balloons that once filled the Lincoln sky.
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Husker Report Card: Grading Nebraska's performance against North Dakota

LINCOLN — After each game this season, The World-Herald's Sam McKewon will hand out his Husker Report Card, assessing Nebraska's performance in several areas. Here are the grades coming out of the North Dakota game. * * *. RUN OFFENSE. Despite facing six-man boxes from North Dakota’s defense, Nebraska...
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Live updates: Nebraska vs. North Dakota

The Huskers are back in the U.S., and it's time for their home opener. Nebraska will be looking for redemption as they take on North Dakota at 2:30 p.m. Join us as we provide live coverage of the game from Memorial Stadium, and stay tuned throughout the day for stories, analysis, photos, videos and more.
LINCOLN, NE
#Volleyball#Husker
HuskerExtra.com

Kubik, Lauenstein lift No. 2 Nebraska to sweep of Mississippi

The evaluation continues for the two-setter rotation for the Nebraska volleyball team. The first two matches resulted in wins, the second being No. 2 Nebraska’s 25-13, 25-23, 25-21 win against Mississippi on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center. Nebraska went back to the two-setter rotation it rolled out for...
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Ernest Hausmann says first start at Nebraska 'was an awesome experience'

LINCOLN — Ernest Hausmann had experienced Memorial Stadium before, but Saturday was different. He made his first start as a Husker and became the fifth true freshman to start at linebacker since 1993. “It was an awesome experience,” Hausmann said. “Playing in front of the best fans in the...
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Sound waves: What others are saying about Saturday's Husker game

A look at some talking points after the Huskers' game against North Dakota on Saturday. Head coach Bubba Schweigert on his team's effort: "I was pleased with our effort and our want-to." Quarterback Tommy Schuster: "We had a belief coming in that if we executed our stuff that we'd be...
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Shatel: A salute to Nebraska fans — a tough crowd, wonderful audience and family

It’s a great day to be alive. Football season has arrived in Lincoln. Memorial Stadium is open for business. And Jary Phillip has a new seat. Phillip, 80, is my father-in-law. He’s a Vietnam vet, devout family man and red-blooded American football fan. Nebraska football. He has a Husker room at home. The last time I saw him, he was wearing a Tom Osborne shirt.
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Nebraska tied with North Dakota at halftime

LINCOLN – North Dakota put together a 16-play, 80-yard touchdown drive right before halftime to silence a full Memorial Stadium crowd and tie the game 7-7. The Huskers – playing without a pair of injured co-captains in inside linebacker Nick Henrich and tight end Travis Vokolek – rarely appeared in sync in the first 30 minutes of their home opener in front of 86,590. The Fighting Hawks outpossessed them 20:38 to 9:22 and won the yardage battle 173-147.
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Nebraska football wins home opener against North Dakota

LINCOLN — Nebraska football notched their first win of the season on Saturday, defeating North Dakota 38-17 in the Huskers' home opener. Nebraska is now 13-0 all-time against Division I-AA/FCS opponents. After winning the toss and deferring, the Huskers held the Fighting Hawks scoreless on their opening drive, forcing...
LINCOLN, NE

