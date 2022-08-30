Next-Generation Interceptor technologies are taking shape, early prototype components are being built, and weapons developers are achieving breakthroughs. Mobile intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launchers, nuclear weapons traveling at hypersonic speeds, and precision-guided re-entry vehicles all pose serious challenges to the U.S. Missile Defense Agency. However, industry partners are working to counter these threats through innovation, science, and technology efforts. These include new weapons such as power-scaling lasers as well as a Next-Generation Interceptor (NGI) initiative which aims to deploy a new missile defense system by the end of the decade.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 DAY AGO