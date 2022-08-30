Read full article on original website
The Paramount Group is a South-Africa-based military contractor, and the company touts its Marauder armored truck as the "World’s Most Unstoppable Vehicle" after such a statement on BBC’s Top Gear. To make sure the rig can back up that bold claim, there's now a Mark 2 version with even more capability.
Northrop and Raytheon Team Up on Next-Generation Interceptor
Next-Generation Interceptor technologies are taking shape, early prototype components are being built, and weapons developers are achieving breakthroughs. Mobile intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launchers, nuclear weapons traveling at hypersonic speeds, and precision-guided re-entry vehicles all pose serious challenges to the U.S. Missile Defense Agency. However, industry partners are working to counter these threats through innovation, science, and technology efforts. These include new weapons such as power-scaling lasers as well as a Next-Generation Interceptor (NGI) initiative which aims to deploy a new missile defense system by the end of the decade.
