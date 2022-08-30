ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

VA and American Legion team up to try to reduce veteran suicides in Wisconsin

As the calendar turned overnight to September, it became National Suicide Prevention Month. One prevention effort getting special attention in Milwaukee this week is aimed at military veterans. A federal study released last year shows that in 2019, about 6,200 U.S. veterans committed suicide. In Wisconsin, 95 veterans took their...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Residents of mobile homes are often at the mercy of big companies that own the land

We turn now to a David and Goliath fight in Florida. Residents of a mobile home park there are suing the multibillion-dollar company that owns it. Millions of Americans live in mobile home parks because mobile homes are the only homes they can afford to buy. But they only own the structures, not what's underneath them. So many are now at the mercy of big companies that own the land where their homes sit. NPR's Chris Arnold and Robert Benincasa report.
FLORIDA STATE

