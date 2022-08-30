Read full article on original website
Carroll University & the City of Waukesha partner to form Behavioral Health Responder training program
Carroll University’s School of Education and Humans Services is partnering with the City of Waukesha to develop and soon launch a new Behavioral Health Responder (BHR) Training Curriculum. The City of Waukesha Finance Committee has approved the contract for the BHR program and it is currently awaiting full council approval.
Now rolling in southeast Wisconsin—older and new electrified buses, trains and trolleys
Electrified mass transit is coming to a few Wisconsin cities in hopes of reducing air pollution and gasoline use. Racine, for example, is trying out electric buses. But using electricity to move dozens of people at a time is also a very old idea in Wisconsin. On a recent Friday...
VA and American Legion team up to try to reduce veteran suicides in Wisconsin
As the calendar turned overnight to September, it became National Suicide Prevention Month. One prevention effort getting special attention in Milwaukee this week is aimed at military veterans. A federal study released last year shows that in 2019, about 6,200 U.S. veterans committed suicide. In Wisconsin, 95 veterans took their...
Residents of mobile homes are often at the mercy of big companies that own the land
We turn now to a David and Goliath fight in Florida. Residents of a mobile home park there are suing the multibillion-dollar company that owns it. Millions of Americans live in mobile home parks because mobile homes are the only homes they can afford to buy. But they only own the structures, not what's underneath them. So many are now at the mercy of big companies that own the land where their homes sit. NPR's Chris Arnold and Robert Benincasa report.
