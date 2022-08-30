We turn now to a David and Goliath fight in Florida. Residents of a mobile home park there are suing the multibillion-dollar company that owns it. Millions of Americans live in mobile home parks because mobile homes are the only homes they can afford to buy. But they only own the structures, not what's underneath them. So many are now at the mercy of big companies that own the land where their homes sit. NPR's Chris Arnold and Robert Benincasa report.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO