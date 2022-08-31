ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland County, NY

Rockland water utility could charge residents for overusing water amid droughts

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Rockland County residents could be charged extra money if they use more water than they’re supposed to as the region continues to struggle with ongoing drought conditions.

According to a release from the county,  a “drought rate” in Veolia’s operating tariff will go into effect after 30 days, on Sept. 17, resulting in a 25% surcharge for water usage only if usage is above the below thresholds:

  • Residential Customers: will be charged an additional $2.98 per CCF for any usage over 12 CCF or $3.99 per 1,000 gallons for any usage over 8,980 gallons of water per month
  • Multi-Family Customers: will be charged an additional $1.62 per CCF for any usage over 400 CCF or $2.17 per 1,000 gallons for any usage over 299,200 gallons of water per month.
  • Non-Residential Customers: will be charged an additional $1.57 per CCF for any usage over 900 CCF or $2.09 per 1,000 gallons for any usage over 673,200 gallons of water per month.

This starts on Sept. 17.

Rockland County Executive Ed Day says mandatory water restrictions are still in effect. He added people are following the rules, as average usage is down 11.4% since the water emergency declaration.

Details on the restrictions and how to avoid charges can be found here .

