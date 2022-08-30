Read full article on original website
A Latina will exhibit at The Swope for the first time
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A Latina will exhibit photography at the Swope Art Museum for the first time ever. Alexandra McNichols-Torroledo will hold this honor as the exhibit opened at the Swope. The Colombian born photographer and Indiana State University graduate is showcasing her ESX/Coca exhibit at the...
The Little Italy Festival returns
CLINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The 57th annual Little Italy Festival is taking place this weekend in Clinton. This historic festival highlights the deep Italian heritage that is within the Vermillion County community. From the food, to the music, a piece of Italy is everywhere. Little Italy Festival Board Member...
Scholarship named after Cameron Cheuvront
VERMILLION CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Months since the death of a Vermillion County teen, his family is starting a new way to honor him while giving back to the community. Cameron Cheuvront was killed in a crash at the intersection of State Roads 63 and 234 in Cayuga on May 11. He was a North Vermillion student.
Support services coming to Sullivan County
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Thanks to a collaboration between Indiana University and the Sullivan County Public Library, free and confidential mental health services will soon be offered to the county. According to a press release, The Indiana University School of Social Work and Center for Rural Engagement have...
THPD K-9 Unit wins several awards at K-9 Olympics
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Terre Haute Police Department’s K-9 unit won several wards after competing in a K-9 Olympics in Indiana. THPD won first place in several categories, including narcotic detection. K-9 Trainer Sergeant, Justin Sears, said they train 16 hours as a unit every month,...
Moon Lite Drive-In hosts fundraiser for local food truck
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Thursday night the community came together in support of a local food truck. The Moonlite Drive-In hosted a free movie fundraiser for Anna’s Hands Soulfood. Anna’s was vandalized and damaged in early July. Admission was free and the food truck was there...
Officials share Labor Day Weekend travel tips & protocols
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – State troopers said they have already seen an increase in the number of drivers traveling for Labor Day Weekend. However, with local construction and an increase in distracted driving, some say it’s important to plan ahead. INDOT Southwest Public Relations Director Gary Brian...
Local foodbank starts new campaign as Hunger Action month begins
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — As Hunger Action month begins, a local food bank is raising awareness about hunger in the Wabash Valley and it’s also announcing a new partnership to help feed senior citizens. Catholic Charities in Terre Haute will offer free food boxes thanks to a...
57th annual Little Italy Festival makes its way to Clinton
CLINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The city of Clinton is gearing up for its 57th annual “Little Italy Festival” coming this Labor Day Weekend. The festival will kick off with a parade on Friday, September 2 at 6p.m. with a welcoming to follow. After that, the festival will continue through Monday, September 5.
Goin’ 2 The Endzone, Week 3 scoreboard
Goin’ 2 the Endzone is back! It’s week three in Indiana and week 2 over in the Land Of Lincoln. Below are final scores from across the Wabash Valley. Indian Creek 39 – Owen Valley 41 (OT) North Putnam 20 – South Putnam 52. North Vermillion...
2 injured in train vs car accident
KNOX CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Knox County Sheriff, Doug Vantlin, said the driver 68-year-old, Dasil Mills, and 62-year-old passenger, Nancy Benjamin both from Washington, Indiana suffered minor injuries. Original: Two people were sent to the hospital following a car vs train accident in Knox County. Assistant Chief of...
One charged with murder in Parke County
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Parke County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that one woman is in custody and charged with murder after conducting an investigation into a shooting death. Angela Thomas, 54, of Indianapolis has been charged with the murder of Timothy Tomey, 54, of Indianapolis. At around...
One arrested after incident at VCSC school
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to the Vigo County School Corporation, one person was arrested after a low-level threat that was not substantiated was made to Ben Franklin Elementary. VCSC said the building was secured and THPD arrived quickly. At no time was a child in danger, school...
Street closures planned in Marshall
MARSHALL, Il (WTWO/WAWV) — Some streets in Marshall, Il will be closed for oil and chipping city streets on September 6th and 7th. During these projects, the streets will be closed anywhere from 30 to 60 minutes. Workers will coordinate with residents so vehicles are permitted to pass. Motorists...
Three arrested in connection to a burglary
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Three people were arrested in connection to a burglary investigation in Greene County. The arrests happened on September 2nd, at around 9:30 a.m. According to a press release, a search warrant was executed by the GCSD and the Indiana Conservation Officers on a residence...
One dead, one hospitalized after rollover on I-69
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person is dead and another hospitalized after a rollover wreck in Daviess County. According to the Washington Police Department, first responders were sent to the southbound lane of I-69 on Wednesday around 4:30 p.m. for a rollover crash. One person had been ejected from...
Update: 2 crashes backed up traffic on Interstate 70
CLARK CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Two separate accidents involving a total of 6 vehicles caused traffic delays on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70. It happened on the evening of September 1, just east of Marshall near the area of 151. According to Sgt. Christopher Watson with the...
