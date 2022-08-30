Read full article on original website
Sullivan dedicates pool, installs time capsule
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A dedication ceremony was held in Sullivan to honor and recognize the individuals who helped in the renovation and re-opening of the Sullivan City Pool. Mayor Clint Lamb, representatives from the Wabash River RDA, and the Sullivan City Parks were in attendance. They shared about...
THPD K-9 Unit wins several awards at K-9 Olympics
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Terre Haute Police Department’s K-9 unit won several wards after competing in a K-9 Olympics in Indiana. THPD won first place in several categories, including narcotic detection. K-9 Trainer Sergeant, Justin Sears, said they train 16 hours as a unit every month,...
One arrested after incident at VCSC school
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to the Vigo County School Corporation, one person was arrested after a low-level threat that was not substantiated was made to Ben Franklin Elementary. VCSC said the building was secured and THPD arrived quickly. At no time was a child in danger, school...
Moon Lite Drive-In hosts fundraiser for local food truck
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Thursday night the community came together in support of a local food truck. The Moonlite Drive-In hosted a free movie fundraiser for Anna’s Hands Soulfood. Anna’s was vandalized and damaged in early July. Admission was free and the food truck was there...
Street closures planned in Marshall
MARSHALL, Il (WTWO/WAWV) — Some streets in Marshall, Il will be closed for oil and chipping city streets on September 6th and 7th. During these projects, the streets will be closed anywhere from 30 to 60 minutes. Workers will coordinate with residents so vehicles are permitted to pass. Motorists...
Goin’ 2 The Endzone, Week 3 scoreboard
Goin’ 2 the Endzone is back! It’s week three in Indiana and week 2 over in the Land Of Lincoln. Below are final scores from across the Wabash Valley. Indian Creek 39 – Owen Valley 41 (OT) North Putnam 20 – South Putnam 52. North Vermillion...
Local foodbank starts new campaign as Hunger Action month begins
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — As Hunger Action month begins, a local food bank is raising awareness about hunger in the Wabash Valley and it’s also announcing a new partnership to help feed senior citizens. Catholic Charities in Terre Haute will offer free food boxes thanks to a...
$50 thousand grant helps get a new simulation training unit
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — After receiving a $50,000 grant from the Union Health Foundation, a new mobile simulation training unit designed to enhance high-level adult and pediatric emergency medical care is on the way for the Wabash Valley. According to a press release sent by The Rural Health...
THCC offering free food boxes for qualified residents
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank is offering free nutritious food boxes to qualified low income older adults in Vigo County. The program, which kicks off on Friday, Sept. 2, will provide the USDA food boxes once a month to Vigo County residents who are 60 and older and meet the 2022 gross household income guidelines.
Two charged with burglary, mail theft in Parke Co.
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV — A Rockville man and Indianapolis woman have been arrested and accused of stealing large amounts of mail as well as burglarizing a residence while the owner was in a nursing home after an investigation in Parke County. According to Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole,...
Investing in reliable energy transmission in West TH
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A power company is building a multi-million dollar project that it says will improve the reliability of its service in West Terre Haute. Duke Energy is investing $2,000,000 dollars in a new substation located near Gannon Road and US 150. The Duke Energy District...
57th annual Little Italy Festival makes its way to Clinton
CLINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The city of Clinton is gearing up for its 57th annual “Little Italy Festival” coming this Labor Day Weekend. The festival will kick off with a parade on Friday, September 2 at 6p.m. with a welcoming to follow. After that, the festival will continue through Monday, September 5.
Update: 2 crashes backed up traffic on Interstate 70
CLARK CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Two separate accidents involving a total of 6 vehicles caused traffic delays on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70. It happened on the evening of September 1, just east of Marshall near the area of 151. According to Sgt. Christopher Watson with the...
Linton man faces child molestation charges
GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Greene County man is facing charges including child molestation and two counts of inappropriate communication with a child. Mark E. Taylor, a 62-year-old from Linton made an initial court appearance o August 31, in Greene County Circuit Court, according to court documents. According...
Brazil honors those lost to drug overdose deaths
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Many local communities are taking part in a worldwide campaign recognizing International Overdose Awareness Day. In Brazil, officials are using August 31 as a way to educate the community to combat overdoses and remember the lives that have been lost without the usual stigma that sometimes gets attached.
