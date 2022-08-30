Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
HIGHLIGHTS: Waverly tops Beatrice 28-21
BEATRICE - The Waverly Vikings improved to 1-1 while Beatrice starts the year 0-2. Both teams flexed their muscle in the run game, especially at the quarterback position, as QB's Shelton Crawford and Waverly backup Nolan Maahs both ran for two touchdowns, each having one of over 50 yards. Waverly...
News Channel Nebraska
Two dead after crash near Wymore
WYMORE, Neb. (KOLN) - Gage County Deputies responded to a two-vehicle fatality crash on US Highway 77 and Sycamore Road, about four miles south of Wymore on Friday at around 6:43 p.m. During the investigation, officials said it was determined that a 2017 silver Mitsubishi Lancer, driven by 31-year-old Cristgen...
News Channel Nebraska
Two women arrested in separate NSP pursuits Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. -- Two people are in custody after separate pursuits in eastern Nebraska Thursday. The first incident occurred in northeast Nebraska early Thursday morning. Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol were alerted to a pursuit in Cedar County. According to a release issued by the NSP, the Cedar County Sheriff's Office began pursuing a Sioux City woman at approximately 6:45 a.m.
News Channel Nebraska
Fatal Clatonia house fire deemed accidental
BEATRICE – A house fire that took the life of a Clatonia woman has been ruled accidental, by the Nebraska Fire Marshal’s Office. No other information has been released on the exact cause of the late Monday night fire, at 300 Jefferson Street. 63-year-old Mary Bauer died in...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha Police identify victims found at Millard home
OMAHA, Neb. -- Omaha Police on Thursday released the names of the three people found dead in a Millard home Wednesday night. The victims were as 52-year-old David Coleman and 18-year-old Thomas Coleman, who both lived at the home, and 19-year-old Cole Oban of Omaha. According to the police reports,...
News Channel Nebraska
Missing inmate convicted in Madison County returns to NDCS
LINCOLN, Neb. -- An inmate that went missing on this week is back in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. Officials said Kelcey Schrage reportedly did not return to the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) from his job in the community on Sept. 1. Schrage returned to NDCS on his own on Friday.
News Channel Nebraska
NU Notes: Huskers Land Top 25 Transfer Class
Nebraska Baseball was recognized with the 24th-ranked transfer class in Division I baseball by Baseball America this week. The class features right-handed pitcher Jace Kaminska (Wichita State), designated hitter Charlie Fischer (Southern Miss), right-handed pitcher Michael Garza (Incarnate Word), outfielder Casey Burnham (Kansas), infielder/outfielder Cayden Brumbaugh (Oklahoma State) and right-handed pitcher Will Rizzo (Texas A&M).
News Channel Nebraska
One person hospitalized, three found dead at Millard home
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was transported to the hospital from a home where three people were found dead Wednesday evening. Authorities said the deaths were not suspicious, and there was no threat to the community. They told 6 News they suspected a carbon monoxide leak at the home, located near Z Street and 136th Circle, may have been to blame.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln PD announce arrest in connection to homicide
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Police have made an arrest in connection with a homicide in Lincoln. Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins said during a news conference Thursday that 55-year-old William Wright was arrested in connection with the death of 61-year-old Ronald George. George's body was found near 3rd and P Streets...
News Channel Nebraska
Officers involved in Omaha apartment shooting identified
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department released the names of the officers involved in a shooting earlier this week. OPD said the officers involved were Jason Martinez, a 20 year veteran of OPD, and Jennifer Turner who has been on the force for 7 years. Authorities said an update...
News Channel Nebraska
Huskers Roll Past Rebels, 3-0
LINCOLN, Neb. - The No. 2 Nebraska volleyball team turned in another solid offensive showing in a 25-13, 25-23, 25-21 sweep of Mississippi in front of a crowd of 8,113 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday night. The Huskers improved to 5-0 with their fifth straight sweep to...
News Channel Nebraska
OPD investigates in-custody death
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department’s Officer Involved Investigations Team responded to a call of a suicidal individual who later died. OPD said officers with the Omaha Police Uniform Patrol Bureau were dispatched to 7700 block of Mary St. around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday for a call of a suicidal individual threatening to shoot themself.
News Channel Nebraska
Police still looking for suspect in Omaha homicide, reward increases
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are still looking for a suspect in an Aug. 12 homicide. According to Police, 20-year-old Wuanya M. Smith is wanted for second-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. The charges are related...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska Supreme Court upholds convictions of Sarpy County mom
PAPILLION, Neb. -- The State Supreme Court is upholding the multiple convictions of a Sarpy County mom accused of drugging and sexually assaulting her daughter's friends. 39-year-old Christina Greer had her 11 convictions upheld by the Nebraska High Court on Monday. She was found guilty after an investigation found that...
News Channel Nebraska
Man convicted of meth charge in Madison County goes missing from CCC-L
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man convicted of drug charges in Madison County has gone missing from a Lincoln prison facility. Authorities have been notified about a missing inmate from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln. Kelcey Schrage left his job in the community today and failed to return to the facility, according to a press release issued by the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
News Channel Nebraska
OPD: Man dies after reported shooting
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed one man. OPD said police were dispatched to 4310 N 52nd St. for a reported shooting where they found 20-year-old Derrick Hayes Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound. Hayes Jr. was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
News Channel Nebraska
Tonnage rate increase to be enacted at Beatrice landfill
BEATRICE – The Beatrice Solid Waste Agency board will institute an increase in the landfill tonnage fee, this coming year. A two-dollar per ton increase was approved by the BASWA Board, Monday night. Mayor Stan Wirth chairs the board. "Everything is more expensive. We run quite a bit of...
News Channel Nebraska
19-year-old arrested after pursuit near Beatrice
BEATRICE – A pursuit by a Gage County Sheriff’s Deputy ended with the arrest of a 19-year-old suspect near Beatrice, Thursday. At around 3:45 p.m., the deputy clocked a southbound vehicle with his radar on U.S. Highway 77 traveling at 102-miles-per-hour. The vehicle was observed speeding near the Locust Road intersection with the highway, about two miles south of Beatrice.
News Channel Nebraska
19-year-old hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after Omaha shooting
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities in the metro are looking for a suspect after a shooting seriously injured a 19-year-old woman. Omaha Police are investigating the shooting that happened Thursday just after 5:00 p.m. Officers initially responded to 5319 N. 30th Street and then were directed to 3740 Hartman Avenue. Upon...
News Channel Nebraska
Legendary former Bulldog coach joins son on sidelines in return to Auburn
AUBURN – Former longtime Auburn Coach Dave Carlson returned to the sidelines at Bulldog Stadium Friday, this time in a supporting role for his son, Logan View Head Coach Matt Carlson. Matt and Auburn Head Coach Tony Janssen both played for Carlson, who taught and coached at Auburn for...
