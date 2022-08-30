ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klein, TX

EXCLUSIVE: Conroe City Councilwoman Marsha Porter responds to recall efforts

CONROE, TX – Recently and reported by Conroe Today, Conroe City Council in a 3-2 vote enacted the termination process for Conroe City Administrator Paul Virgadamo and Conroe CFO Steve Williams. Virgadamo was subsequently terminated after 25 years working for the city; Williams tendered his resignation before he could be terminated. A “lack of transparency, lack of communication, and a growing unhealthy culture” were cited among the reasons for the terminations.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

DISTRICT SNAPSHOT: Montgomery ISD projects nearly 10,000 students in 2022-23

Montgomery ISD is projected to add nearly 500 students from the previous year as the 2022-23 school year begins. Montgomery ISD is projected to add nearly 500 students from the previous year as the 2022-23 school year begins. The district has seen enrollment grow 8.59% over four years despite a slight drop in the 2020-21 school year during the COVID-19 pandemic.
MONTGOMERY, TX
Harris Co. Judge 'flip-flops' in constable defunding debate

HOUSTON - Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo has responded angrily to those who contend she and the Democratic majority on Commissioners Court stripped local Constables of millions of dollars they'd saved in their departmental "rollover" accounts. "It is a lie de-funding and you are hurting our law enforcement," said Hidalgo...
Tomball ISD new schools in planning from November 2021 bond

Tomball ISD projects are getting underway from the district’s $494.46 million bond package voters approved in November, although many of the projects are in the early stages. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact Newspaper) Tomball ISD projects are getting underway from the district’s $494.46 million bond package voters approved in November, although...
TOMBALL, TX
Fulshear transit study results to guide next steps in city’s mobility

Those projects include local and regional commuter bus networks, new park and ride centers and vanpool services. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The city of Fulshear and Fort Bend County Public Transit have been collaborating on the Fulshear Transit Feasibility Study since August 2019. Now, they are looking to solidify timelines, secure funding, and identify costs for upcoming short- and long-range projects to increase mobility. Those projects include local and regional commuter bus networks, new park and ride centers and vanpool services.
FULSHEAR, TX
Do you have a 10th or 11th grader at Humble ISD?

Humble ISD will offer and pay for the PSAT/NMSQT for 10th and 11th grade students who choose to opt-in to take the exam. The test will be administered on Wednesday, October 12. Please complete the online registration form by September 9, 2022.
HUMBLE, TX
Montgomery County approves reduced tax abatement for steel company Husteel America

Montgomery County Attorney B.D. Griffin presents a five-year tax abatement for South Korean steel company Husteel America to build improvements at its Splendora facility at an Aug. 23 Commissioners Court. The deal was approved in a 4-1 vote. (Screenshot courtesy Montgomery County) Montgomery County commissioners approved a five-year tax abatement...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Check out August's featured neighborhood in Spring, Klein: Champion Forest, 77379

Located near the intersection of Cypresswood and Champion Forest drives, Champion Forest comprises 1,469 single-family homes and is zoned to Klein ISD. (Ronald Winters/Community Impact Newspaper) Located near the intersection of Cypresswood and Champion Forest drives, Champion Forest comprises 1,469 single-family homes and is zoned to Klein ISD. Median home...
SPRING, TX
Gosling Road construction sees progress on cement pours, crossovers during August

Work on Gosling Road advanced in August, according to Montgomery County Precinct 3 and Harris County Precinct 3. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact Newspaper) Work on a new bridge is underway over Spring Creek as part of a 14- to 15-month project to widen Gosling Road to four lanes between Creekside Forest Drive and Gatewood Reserve Lane. The project is a joint effort between Montgomery County Precinct 3 and Harris County Precinct 3.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
12 latest commercial permits filed in Conroe, including First Watch and Walk On's Bistreaux & Bar

The daytime cafe First Watch serves made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch items using farm-fresh ingredients. (Courtesy First Watch) Several new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Conroe area. The following projects have been filed through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, and information may be subject to change.
CONROE, TX
