Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
A Texas Police Chief Says We Need a Shield, Rifle, and AmmunitionTom HandyHouston, TX
Here are the candidates running in November general election in Sugar Land, Missouri City area
The November general election is approaching, and the deadline for candidates to file for a place on the ballot passed Aug. 22. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) As the November general election approaches, the deadline for candidates to file for a place on the ballot passed Aug. 22. Below are the candidates...
Learn who is running for League City City Council
Most of the League City City Council positions are up for election in November, and some races are uncontested while others have several candidates. (Courtesy city of League City) Most of the League City City Council positions are up for election in November, and some races are uncontested while others...
conroetoday.com
EXCLUSIVE: Conroe City Councilwoman Marsha Porter responds to recall efforts
CONROE, TX – Recently and reported by Conroe Today, Conroe City Council in a 3-2 vote enacted the termination process for Conroe City Administrator Paul Virgadamo and Conroe CFO Steve Williams. Virgadamo was subsequently terminated after 25 years working for the city; Williams tendered his resignation before he could be terminated. A “lack of transparency, lack of communication, and a growing unhealthy culture” were cited among the reasons for the terminations.
DISTRICT SNAPSHOT: Montgomery ISD projects nearly 10,000 students in 2022-23
Montgomery ISD is projected to add nearly 500 students from the previous year as the 2022-23 school year begins. Montgomery ISD is projected to add nearly 500 students from the previous year as the 2022-23 school year begins. The district has seen enrollment grow 8.59% over four years despite a slight drop in the 2020-21 school year during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here are the candidates running in November general elections in the Bellaire, Meyerland, West University area
General elections for Congress, the Texas Senate and the Texas House of Representatives will be held Nov. 8. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The November general election is approaching, and the deadline for candidates to file for a place on the ballot passed Aug. 22. Below are the candidates running in the...
Click2Houston.com
Humble ISD parents concerned about halfway house located near student’s new agricultural center
Some parents of students in Humble Independent School District are up in arms. They say they received a letter from the school district saying the new North AG Center is next to what is now a halfway house. “We have learned that a property within walking distance of the barns...
fox26houston.com
Harris Co. Judge 'flip-flops' in constable defunding debate
HOUSTON - Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo has responded angrily to those who contend she and the Democratic majority on Commissioners Court stripped local Constables of millions of dollars they'd saved in their departmental "rollover" accounts. "It is a lie de-funding and you are hurting our law enforcement," said Hidalgo...
Harris County commissioners approve $750M flood mitigation grant
Commissioners approved a $750 million grant from the Texas General Land Office for flood mitigation during a special meeting on Aug. 23. (Kelly Schafler/Community Impact Newspaper) Editor's note: This story has been update to include additional details on the Sept. 8 public hearing. Harris County commissioners voted 4-0 to approve...
Tomball ISD new schools in planning from November 2021 bond
Tomball ISD projects are getting underway from the district’s $494.46 million bond package voters approved in November, although many of the projects are in the early stages. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact Newspaper) Tomball ISD projects are getting underway from the district’s $494.46 million bond package voters approved in November, although...
'It makes me a little nervous' | Humble ISD agricultural center built next to halfway house raises concerns
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An Humble ISD police officer sat outside the district’s new agricultural science center in Porter on Friday as part of a plan to beef up security amid concerns about a neighbor. "Well, the issue is the halfway house that’s just within feet of the...
Fulshear transit study results to guide next steps in city’s mobility
Those projects include local and regional commuter bus networks, new park and ride centers and vanpool services. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The city of Fulshear and Fort Bend County Public Transit have been collaborating on the Fulshear Transit Feasibility Study since August 2019. Now, they are looking to solidify timelines, secure funding, and identify costs for upcoming short- and long-range projects to increase mobility. Those projects include local and regional commuter bus networks, new park and ride centers and vanpool services.
kingwood.com
Do you have a 10th or 11th grader at Humble ISD?
Humble ISD will offer and pay for the PSAT/NMSQT for 10th and 11th grade students who choose to opt-in to take the exam. The test will be administered on Wednesday, October 12. Please complete the online registration form by September 9, 2022.
Mother considering legal action after claims her son was bullied, attacked at Goose Creek CISD high school
BAYTOWN, Texas — A Goose Creek CISD parent is calling attention to a video where she says her son, who is dyslexic, was bullied, leading to a physical fight on campus. This happened at Ross Sterling High in Baytown. The student's mom says she reported bullying concerns to the...
See how each Spring ISD campus performed on STAAR tests in 2022
Scores for English 1 and 2 have remained consistent since 2019, but high school students across Texas are still working to reach pre-pandemic levels in three STAAR subjects. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Spring ISD saw an increase in all reading and math scores for third to eighth grades in the spring...
Montgomery County approves reduced tax abatement for steel company Husteel America
Montgomery County Attorney B.D. Griffin presents a five-year tax abatement for South Korean steel company Husteel America to build improvements at its Splendora facility at an Aug. 23 Commissioners Court. The deal was approved in a 4-1 vote. (Screenshot courtesy Montgomery County) Montgomery County commissioners approved a five-year tax abatement...
Harmony Public Schools opens new Sugar Land high school
Harmony Public Schools opened a new high school, Harmony School of Innovation - Sugar Land, on Aug. 29. (Courtesy Harmony Public Schools) Harmony Public Schools, a Texas-based pre-K-12 college preparatory charter school system, announced the official opening of a new high school in Sugar Land. Located at 13738 Old Richmond...
Harris County ESD 9 approves Tele911 implementation in Cy-Fair
Harris County Emergency Services District No. 9 is a taxing district that supports emergency services offered by the Cy-Fair Fire Department. (Courtesy Daniel Arizpe/Cy-Fair Fire Department) Harris County Emergency Services District No. 9 commissioners approved moving forward with the implementation of Tele911, an emergency medical services system to reduce the...
Check out August's featured neighborhood in Spring, Klein: Champion Forest, 77379
Located near the intersection of Cypresswood and Champion Forest drives, Champion Forest comprises 1,469 single-family homes and is zoned to Klein ISD. (Ronald Winters/Community Impact Newspaper) Located near the intersection of Cypresswood and Champion Forest drives, Champion Forest comprises 1,469 single-family homes and is zoned to Klein ISD. Median home...
Gosling Road construction sees progress on cement pours, crossovers during August
Work on Gosling Road advanced in August, according to Montgomery County Precinct 3 and Harris County Precinct 3. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact Newspaper) Work on a new bridge is underway over Spring Creek as part of a 14- to 15-month project to widen Gosling Road to four lanes between Creekside Forest Drive and Gatewood Reserve Lane. The project is a joint effort between Montgomery County Precinct 3 and Harris County Precinct 3.
12 latest commercial permits filed in Conroe, including First Watch and Walk On's Bistreaux & Bar
The daytime cafe First Watch serves made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch items using farm-fresh ingredients. (Courtesy First Watch) Several new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Conroe area. The following projects have been filed through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, and information may be subject to change.
