townandtourist.com

50 Best Things To Do in Columbia, SC (All Ages!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. South Carolina’s capital Columbia is a city packed with exciting spots. With heartwarming hospitality from locals and easily navigable streets, this city is a great place for tourists. The city has so much to offer from family-friendly parks to historical sites and lots more.
Charleston City Paper

Get ready for some October Fest-ivals

Get your steins ready. South Carolina will have more than its share of October beer events and activities to attend. After several years of cancellations and delays due to hurricanes and pandemics, beer festivals are back and they’re bigger than ever. Whether you are new to Charleston, a veteran...
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Music for transformation in South Carolina prisons

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There’s a program in our South Carolina prisons helping inmates hit a good note. A native of Camden had been offering weeklong songwriting workshops at Lee Correctional Institution over the past decade as part of a criminal justice initiative. Claire Bryant is Assistant Professor of...
FOX Carolina

Upper SC State Fair is back with 11 days of fun

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Upper South Carolina State Fair is back with 11 days of food and fun for your family to enjoy. The fair, located at 3800 Calhoun Memorial Highway, opens Sept. 1 at 5 p.m. and will run through Sept. 12. Guests will be able to...
country1037fm.com

South Carolina University Welcomes Largest Incoming Class in 6 Years

Back to school! One South Carolina university has welcomed its largest group of incoming freshmen in 6 years! That’s right, the school is getting big. Charleston Southern University in Charleston, SC just welcomed over 1,000 new students for their current fall semester. WCBD News 2 reports that this is...
Newberry Observer

Fair returns successfully in Newberry

NEWBERRY — Crista Lukoski, executive director of Keep Newberry County Beautiful, said the Keep Newberry Beautiful Fair was very successful and had about 10,000 people over the four days (Aug. 25-28). “So many families with their children enjoying the fair for the first time. There were crowds, but the...
thenewirmonews.com

Tourism board holds annual meeting

The Capital City/Lake Murray Country (CCLMC) Regional Tourism Board’s Annual Meeting was held August 25. The meeting provided an opportunity for the tourism community and political allies to learn what the organization accomplished this year in promoting tourism and economic development in Richland, Lexington, Newberry and Saluda counties. “Capital...
abccolumbia.com

Richland Library will give cardholders access to free legal guidance

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland Library’s Main branch will offer it’s cardholders a free one-on-one session with a licensed attorney on Sept. 9 from 1 pm to 4 pm. During the 15 minute session, customers can ask about issues ranging from civil to business contracts and Wills and Trust.
abccolumbia.com

Local Living: Festivals, Festivals and more

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, you have a chance to go fishing for a good cause. On September 11, 2022 the non-profit “For His Glory Outdoors” will host a bass-fishing tournament on Lake Murray. The winning angler will take home one thousand dollars.
News19 WLTX

New cheesy restaurant coming to West Columbia

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you love mac and cheese and live in or near West Columbia your dreams may have just come true. 'I Heart Mac & Cheese' a fast-casual concept specializing in customizable, made-to-order macaroni and cheese bowls and grilled cheese sandwiches, today announced the opening of its newest location in West Columbia.
Charlotte Stories

South Carolina Ranked The Most Progressive State In America For Computer Science

a provider of coding classes for kids and teens, has carried out a comprehensive study and identified the most and least progressive states when it comes to access and enrollment to computer science courses. Given the significance of computer science in the modern world, not having access to courses such as coding can put children at a significant disadvantage to their peers when it comes to opportunities when they are older. The study revealed that there are significant disparities based on the location and profiles of students.
abccolumbia.com

Chapin hosting annual Labor Day Festival and Parade

CHAPIN, SC (WOLO)– The annual Chapin Labor Day Festival and Parade is set for this holiday weekend. There will be several events Saturday, including a 5-k walk, run starting at 7 am. Sunday night at 7pm you can catch a a concert featuring Maddie Rean Band and more on...
wbtw.com

Seen this crab? South Carolina Department of Natural Resources wants your pictures

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — People living along the South Carolina coast are encouraged to report sightings of a non-native blue land crab. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said on Friday that those living near the coast who see what looks like an enormous fiddler crab should snap a photo and report it to the agency.
thenewirmonews.com

Rob Shaw Gallery to feature Rebecca Horne

This Friday, September 2, from 6 to 9 pm, Rob Shaw Framing and Gallery, 324 State Street in West Columbia, will host a reception launching a month-long exhibit and sale of works by artist Rebecca Horne. An international-award-winning, self-taught abstract artist based in West Columbia, Horne is inspired by the...
moderncampground.com

Big Rig Friendly RV Resort Ready for Football

Big Rig Friendly RV Resort (South Carolina) is ready for the football kickoff and is already getting a lot of bookings, the RV resort shared in a press release. The park is located in West Columbia at 336 Gardner’s Terrace Road, approximately one mile from the State Farmers Market.
abcnews4.com

'Shocking and sobering:' South Carolina teachers respond to plummeting test scores

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A new study has found that student test scores plummeted in math and reading after the pandemic. It is a decline that hasn't been seen in decades. Shocking and sobering is how Patrick Kelly from the Palmetto State Teachers Association describes the results of a study conducted by the National Center for Educational Statistics.
WLTX.com

Harbison area to get Korean hot pot restaurant

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia is getting a new Asian fusion restaurant in the Harbison area. KPOT Korean BBQ & Hot Pot will be opening in the former Krab Hut location (also a former Chili's) at 280 Harbison Blvd. The restaurant serves lunch and dinner and features an all-you-can-eat dining experience.
