goofytown
3d ago
Bail? Are you kidding me? Lock these losers up…the miserable bastard doesn’t deserve to be free
WBAY Green Bay
Two life sentences for man in 2019 grandparent killings
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Neenah man who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing his grandparents in their Grand Chute home when he was 17 will be eligible for parole when he’s almost 60 years old. Friday, a judge sentenced Alexander Kraus, 20, to two consecutive terms of...
wearegreenbay.com
Grand Chute man receives sentence for killing his grandparents
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The man responsible for killing his own grandparents received his prison sentence on Friday. The Outagamie County District Attorney’s Office tells Local 5 that 20-year-old Alexander Kraus received two life sentences and will have parole eligibility after 40 years. Kraus was found guilty...
seehafernews.com
Woman Connected to Infamous Green Bay Murder Pleads Insanity
The woman accused in a brutal murder case in Green Bay has pleaded insanity. Taylor Schabusiness was in Brown County Court yesterday (September 1st) when she entered the plea of not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. A Brown County judge had previously deemed Schabusiness competent to stand...
seehafernews.com
Bail Hearing Held For Man Facing Attempted Theft Charge
Bail is set at $200 cash for a 30-year-old man who allegedly tried to steal a backpack from a male victim on the city’s Southside late last week. Jacob F Panske, who did not supply an address to the court, is charged with Attempted Theft and Disorderly Conduct. Manitowoc...
Complaint: Man accused in Door County hit-and-run death ingested medications
According to the complaint, Josh Gann reportedly told people in a bar that he had recently ingested 19 different medications.
Wisconsin man gets life for killing grandparents
APPLETON, Wis. (AP) — A judge on Friday sentenced a Wisconsin man accused of fatally shooting his grandparents to life in prison. The Appleton Post-Crescent reported that Outagamie County Judge Mitchell Metropulos ordered 20-year-old Alexander Kraus to serve at least 40 years minus the three-and-a-half years he’s spent in custody before petitioning for supervised release.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac officers perform life-saving efforts on man who crashed moped
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 51-year-old Fond du Lac man was found face down on the terrace of an intersection with no pulse when officers arrived around 10:30 p.m. on Friday. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, the man was found at the intersection of...
seehafernews.com
Bail Hearings Held For Three People Arrested In Manitowoc Drug Bust
Three people charged following their arrests Wednesday at a Manitowoc residence on drug charges appeared in Manitowoc County Circuit Court this afternoon for bail hearings. 29-year-old Tessie Wells and 30-year-old Daniel Wagner of Manitowoc, along with 30-year-old Tyler Hoffman of Two Rivers are charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and Drug Paraphernalia and being the Keeper of a drug house.
radioplusinfo.com
9-3-22 fdl man charged in connection with family dollar parking lot shooting
A Fond du Lac man has been charged in connection with a shooting incident in the Family Dollar parking lot that injured a Fond du Lac woman. Twenty one year old Christopher Bell made his initial Fond du Lac Court appearance Friday on multiple charges including attempted first degree intentional homicide, recklessly endangering safety, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, resisting and six counts of bail jumping, all as a repeat offender. Bail was set at $500,000 cash. Police chief Aaron Goldstein says Bell had gotten into an argument the day before the August 27 shooting, and by happenstance ran into the same group the next day at the Family Dollar store. Goldstein says store employees say the group tried the de-escalate the situation and leave in their vehicles, when the suspect started shooting. The victim , a 32 year old Fond du Lac woman, received a non life-threatening gunshot wound in her lower extremities. Goldstein says two officers on patrol witnessed the shooting, chased the suspect and took him into custody at gunpoint. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for November 11.
seehafernews.com
Teenaged Green Bay Homicide Suspect May Try to Have Case Moved to Juvenile Court
A Green Bay teen connected to a homicide from earlier this year may be asking to have his case moved to juvenile court. Jeremiah Robinson was 15 years old when he allegedly shot and killed a man outside of the Walgreens store on the corner of Oneida and Mason Streets back in February.
seehafernews.com
Oshkosh Man Sentenced After Attempting to Meet Up with a Teenage Girl
A 60-year-old Oshkosh man has been sentenced after he attempted to meet up with a teenage girl. Kevin Mueller will be spending 15 years in prison followed by 10 years of extended supervision. He began sending messages to someone he believed to be the parent of a 13-year-old girl but...
Fox11online.com
Two separate Fond du Lac crashes hospitalize two people
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Two people have been hospitalized following two separate crashes in Fond du Lac. The first crash happened Friday night around 9:15 p.m. in the area of Scott and Mill Streets. Police say it appears a person riding a scooter was trying to cross Scott Street,...
WBAY Green Bay
Two hurt in accidental shooting in Grand Chute; Florida man faces charges
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Grand Chute police say two people were wounded Friday evening in an accidental shooting. According to police, a 70-year-old man from Grand Chute and a 67-year-old woman from St. Augustine, Florida, were both struck when a .22 caliber rifle was accidentally fired at about 7:15 P.M. on the 800-block of W. Northstar Dr.
wearegreenbay.com
Man charged with stealing from Green Bay U-Haul unit, falsely says items were at his parents
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Algoma is facing six charges after allegedly stealing items from a storage unit in Green Bay and was found with multiple bolt cutters, a broken lock, wire snips and other items. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, on...
seehafernews.com
Details Released Regarding Fatal Door County Hit-and-Run
The Door County Sheriff’s Office has released some more details surrounding the fatal hit-and-run crash in Sevastopol last weekend. We have learned that 71-year-old Marilyn VanDenBogart, who was a longtime teacher at Gibraltar Elementary School, was getting the mail outside of her home on Gordon Road when she was hit by 43-year-old Joshua Gann of Sturgeon Bay.
radioplusinfo.com
9-1-22 fdl man charged with homicide
A Fond du Lac man has been charged in the shooting death of a Fond du Lac man last month. Thirty two year old Timothy Brown made his initial court appearance Wednesday on charges of first degree intentional homicide and felon in possession of a firearm in the August 20 shooting death of 40 year old Brandon Johnson. Johnson was found dead in the 200 block of Marquette Street with multitple gunshot wounds. Bail was set at $1 million cash. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 9. Brown was arrested August 22 following the execution of a search warrant at a West Cotton Street residence.
seehafernews.com
Third Suspect in Green Bay Homicide Finally Arrested
Four months after the killing of Randall Denny in Green Bay, all three people believed to have been involved are in police custody. Jacob Ventura was arrested shortly after the shooting at the corner of Western and Perkins Avenues, and Gustavo Cantu was arrested two weeks ago in Texas, and now, police have detained his brother, Alejandro Cantu.
wearegreenbay.com
Wanted homicide suspect arrested in Green Bay, total in custody climbs to 3
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The third wanted suspect for a Green Bay homicide that happened back in April has reportedly been arrested. According to Brown County arrest records, 31-year-old Alejandro Cantu was arrested on September 1. He was arrested on eight charges. Those charges are:. Probation Violation. Maintain...
dailydodge.com
Bond Set At $1-Million For Fond Du Lac Man Charged With Homicide
(Fond du Lac) Cash bond was set at $1-million-dollars Wednesday for a Fond du Lac man accused of shooting and killing another person last month. Timothy Brown made his initial appearance in court on felony charges of First-Degree Intentional Homicide – Use of a Dangerous Weapon and Possess a Firearm as a Convicted Felon.
Comments / 1