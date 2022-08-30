ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Advocates ask for action on bill that would keep foreclosed homes in local hands

By Dana DiFilippo
New Jersey Monitor
New Jersey Monitor
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NKMBZ_0hbacHJS00

Anti-poverty advocates are urging the governor to sign legislation that would help people facing foreclosure hang on to their homes and otherwise build community wealth. (Photo by New Jersey Monitor)

Anti-poverty advocates are urging the governor to sign legislation that would help people facing foreclosure hang on to their homes and otherwise build community wealth.

Legislators passed a bill to create what’s called the Community Wealth Preservation Program in June, but Gov. Phil Murphy has yet to sign it. About 100 affordable housing advocates signed a letter they sent Murphy last month, urging him to approve it.

“Every single day that goes by without the protections offered by this legislation is a day that families and communities lose the ability to protect the single greatest mechanism for building wealth and achieving the American Dream,” the letter states.

The program would give families and community organizations the first shot at buying foreclosed properties at sheriff sales, ensuring the properties remain locally owned. It would also allow nonprofits to buy foreclosed properties to preserve affordable housing and create incentives for people to buy abandoned homes and live there, instead of investors flipping them for profit.

New Jersey has one of the highest foreclosure rates in the nation.

While state officials forbade evictions for homeowners facing foreclosure during the pandemic, that moratorium ended in mid-November. Since then, foreclosures have crept up steadily, with nearly 2,400 reported statewide in the first two quarters of this year.

At the same time, New Jersey has one of the worst racial wealth gaps in the nation.

Investors snapping up foreclosed homes — often in communities of color — have helped widen that gap, research shows. In May, Rutgers University researchers found corporate investors bought almost half of homes sold in Newark, contributing to “rapidly rising rents, decreased homeownership, higher barriers to affordable housing production goals, renter displacement, and less stable communities.”

“Sadly, this reality continues a long pattern of economic threats to predominantly Black and increasingly Latino neighborhoods in a state whose communities are among the most segregated in the country,” the researchers wrote.

Homeownership is the biggest wealth-generating tool, said Staci Berger, who heads the Housing and Community Development Network of New Jersey. The group signed the letter to Murphy.

“Families that own their homes have the assets to create and expand businesses, send their children to college, or build a nest egg for a secure retirement,” Berger said.

Matthew Hersh, the group’s director of policy and advocacy, said the Community Wealth Preservation Program would help families grow generational wealth.

“This is a really important bill that can not only allow families to keep these assets in the community, but in the event that that doesn’t happen, it can provide an opportunity for organizations like Habitat for Humanity to acquire the properties and then sell them as affordable housing to eligible families,” Hersh said.

Alyana Alfaro, a Murphy spokeswoman, declined to comment.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The post Advocates ask for action on bill that would keep foreclosed homes in local hands appeared first on New Jersey Monitor .

Comments / 0

Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Hundreds of rental assistance payments are apparently missing. N.J. lawmaker asks what went wrong.

Hundreds of payments meant to stop financially strapped renters in New Jersey are apparently missing, and now one lawmaker is asking why. State Sen. Troy Singleton, D-Burlington, asked Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, a fellow Democrat who serves as the head of the state Department of Community Affairs (DCA), which administers the rental programs, to explain what the agency is doing to get the money to those who were approved for the programs but never got the payments.
HOUSE RENT
thelakewoodscoop.com

Non-Profits In New Jersey Can Now Apply For Up To $70,000 In Security Grants

The New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness is now accepting applications for the state fiscal year 2023 NJ NSGP for both Security Personnel and Target Hardening Equipment, which allows eligible not-for-profits in the state to receive grants of up to $20,000 and $50,000 annually. These grants are now...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
New Jersey 101.5

Why NJ public schools are a mess (Opinion)

That's not my opinion. That is what veteran and even some young, not yet dejected, beaten down and somewhat idealistic teachers are saying. The reasons for why it is a total mess lie mostly with the state of New Jersey, some with spineless clueless administrators and some with parents and their precious offspring.
EDUCATION
goleader.com

What It Means for N.J. Residents As Real ID Deadline Approaches

STATE – Domestic travelers who either do not have or do not want to carry a passport are coming up against a deadline to obtain the new federally-issued and allegedly more secure Real ID. Though the deadline to obtain the new ID has already been pushed back twice due to complications posed by the pandemic, officials said earlier this year that the current launch date of May 3, 2023 is not likely to be moved again.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Development#Foreclosure#American
CBS Philly

New rate hikes goes into effect for New Jersey American Water customers

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – If you live in New Jersey, you may have to pay more for your water starting Thursday. A new rate hike just went into effect for New Jersey American Water customers.Here's how it impacts you:According to the water company, the average customer will pay about $2.93 more a month.The price hike will also cost the average wastewater customer another $3.74 a month.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Evictions
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
wrnjradio.com

Wawa gives ‘Cheers to Classrooms’ with free any size hot coffee for teachers, administration every day in September

Wawa, Inc. announced the return of its month-long “Cheers to Classrooms” celebration from Thursday, September 1 – Friday, September 30, across the Mid-Atlantic Operating Area of PA, NJ, DE, MD, VA and Washington, D.C., that will recognize teachers and school administration who educate, guide and inspire children across our region with the following support:
DELAWARE STATE
midjersey.news

September 3, 2022

Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Florence Township Police Chief Brian Boldizar announced that the last known person to have seen Sheila Maguire alive before she was killed inside her Florence home is believed to have been found dead yesterday in Pennsylvania, perhaps from an apparent suicide. A body...
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey Monitor

Mary Peltola wins U.S. House race in Alaska, defeating Sarah Palin in special election

Democrat Mary Peltola will become the first woman to represent Alaska in the U.S. House of Representatives and the first Alaska Native ever to serve in Congress. The former state legislator and current tribal fisheries leader is the first Democrat to win a U.S. House race here in 50 years and will serve the remaining four months of the term left unfinished by the death of Congressman Don Young in March.
ALASKA STATE
New Jersey Monitor

New Jersey Monitor

Trenton, NJ
4K+
Followers
935
Post
738K+
Views
ABOUT

The New Jersey Monitor is an independent, nonprofit and nonpartisan news site that strives to be a watchdog for all residents of the Garden State. When policy makers are making decisions, our reporters will tell you what they’re doing, why they’re doing it and how their actions matter to you. When a public official behaves badly, we’ll expose it. When there’s a story that hasn’t been told, we’ll find it. We strive to hold powerful people accountable and explain how their actions affect New Jerseyans from Montague to Cape May.

 https://newjerseymonitor.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy