Harvey Jennings “Pat” Cunningham, 83, of Washington, WV, died August 31, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born Feb. 11, 1939, on Thursday, WV, the son of the late Jennings R. “Hap” and Aileen Mathers Cunningham. He graduated from Harrisville High School in 1957. Pat was a U.S. Army Veteran having served in Germany. He retired after 35 years from A.G.A. Gas Inc. of Washington, WV. Pat enjoyed going to car shows, Hot Rods, mechanic work, spending time with family, and talking about the old times.

WASHINGTON, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO