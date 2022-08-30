ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

WTAP

Obituary: Cunningham, Harvey Jennings “Pat”

Harvey Jennings “Pat” Cunningham, 83, of Washington, WV, died August 31, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born Feb. 11, 1939, on Thursday, WV, the son of the late Jennings R. “Hap” and Aileen Mathers Cunningham. He graduated from Harrisville High School in 1957. Pat was a U.S. Army Veteran having served in Germany. He retired after 35 years from A.G.A. Gas Inc. of Washington, WV. Pat enjoyed going to car shows, Hot Rods, mechanic work, spending time with family, and talking about the old times.
WTAP

Obituary: Scott, Joyce Ann Conner

Joyce Ann Conner Scott, 69, of Mineral Wells, WV passed away in her sleep Wednesday, August 31, 2022. She was born in Parkersburg on June 7, 1953. A daughter of the late Rollie and Dora Conner. Joyce was a member of the Big Tygart United Methodist Church. She is survived...
WTAP

Obituary: Bumgarner, Lindsey Brooke

Lindsey Brooke Bumgarner, 37, of Parkersburg, WV passed away on August 28, 2022, with the compassionate care of the Willows Center. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
WTAP

Obituary: Tanner, James (Mike) Mikel

James (Mike) Mikel Tanner, 70, of Chloe, WV went home to be with the Lord on August 27, 2022. He was born on October 16, 1951, in Gassaway, WV, the son of the late Nina Mary Tanner Drake. Mike is survived by his wife, Rhonda Tanner, son, Joshua Tanner, daughter,...
WTAP

Obituary: Starkey, Lenora Margaret

Lenora Margaret Starkey, 75, of Marietta, OH passed away on August 27, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by loving family, and with the compassionate care of Amedisys Hospice. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
WTAP

The Washington County Fair’s first day is currently underway

WASHINGTON CO., OH. (WTAP) - Today’s the first day of the Washington County Fair. It kicked off this morning with a parade through Marietta. Rides, line dancing, live music, and livestock shows are located throughout the fairgrounds and continuing throughout the four days. The president of the Washington County...
WTAP

The Washington County Fair starts Saturday

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Fair starts tomorrow at noon. There is an entry fee of $10 which covers rides and events going on inside the fair. Some of the events include a tractor pull Saturday, a Rodeo Sunday, and a drag race Tuesday. Kurt Bohlen is the...
WTAP

2022 Football Frenzy Week 3 Recap

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Week 3 of the high school football season is nearly wrapped up, and teams are starting to come in to form, and Friday night saw a ton of well-played football games. Parkersburg held off a huge comeback attempt from Riverside, as they survive 35-28. Parkersburg South...
WTAP

One person dead in vehicle crash in Meigs County

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio (WTAP) - According to a news release from the Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, one person died as the result of a two-vehicle crash around 12:18 a.m. on August 31 on State Route 7. Thirty-six-year-old Ashley Sizemore of Syracuse, Ohio, succumbed to her injuries...
WTAP

Two people facing charges after search warrant in Vienna

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Two people face charges after an early morning search warrant in Vienna. It happened on 6th Avenue at 6 am Friday. According to a news release from the Vienna Police Department 61-year-old, Brian Caseman was arrested for felony possession with the intent to deliver heroin. 54-year-old Marthanna Savage was arrested for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for obstructing an officer.
