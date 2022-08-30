Read full article on original website
Agriculture Online
How to determine field profitability
Yield monitors, and the massive amount of data they generate, have provided farmers with information on crop performance for decades, but a comprehensive analysis of the entire operation is needed to maximize profit. While the yield maps created from that data offer insight on crop yield and characteristics such as...
Agriculture Online
Solinftec unveils a new weed-killing robot to reduce farms’ needs for chemical inputs
U.S.- and Brazil-based ag robotics startup Solinftec has unveiled its new Solix Sprayer robot that can autonomously detect and spray weeds in the field. The new ‘bot joins the Solix Scouting robot that’s already in the fields in Brazil and the U.S. Manufacturing, research and development company McKinney...
Agriculture Online
3 Big Things Today, September 2, 2022
1. Corn, soybean, and wheat futures jump overnight. Corn, soybeans, and wheat rebounded overnight after corn and wheat touched one-week lows on Thursday. The crop markets are following movement in financial markets as investors keep an eye on U.S. jobs data and further interest rate hikes. The market will also...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. grains recover but on track for weekly fall
KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Chicago corn, wheat and soybean futures were set for a weekly fall, even as prices edged higher on Friday after falling sharply in the previous session amid mounting concerns about a global economic slowdown. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade...
Agriculture Online
Do you know what’s crawling on your cows?
Eastern Virginia cattle producer Steve Hopkins knows when his 300 brood commercial Angus and SimAngus cows are out on their lush summer pastures they’ll encounter a pest or two. But, the ones his cows were hosting four years ago were worse than he could have imagined. In 2018, Riverview...
Agriculture Online
TABLE-Ukraine agriculture exports rise in August
KYIV, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Ukraine's exports of key agricultural commodities rose to 4.5 million tonnes in August from 2.75 million tonnes in July, helped by higher corn, wheat and rapeseed shipments, agriculture ministry data showed on Saturday. The following are detailed Ukrainian exports in August. UKRAINE AGRICULTURE EXPORTS IN AUG/JULY (tonnes) commodity August 2022 July 2022 corn 1,850,670 1,098,555 wheat 899,627 411,755 sunseed 153,924 362,110 sunoil 390,571 306,924 barley 206,798 183,093 soybeans 128,369 141,550 meals 286,224 141,500 rapeseed 624,460 90,523 soybean oil 22,401 15,646 (Agriculture ministry) (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Jason Neely)
Agriculture Online
CBOT Trends-Wheat down 4-7 cents, corn down 7-8 cents, soy down 14-17 cents
CHICAGO, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Thursday. WHEAT - Down 4 to 7 cents per bushel. * Wheat futures falling on concerns about...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat, corn, soybeans bounce ahead of U.S. holiday weekend
CHICAGO, Sept 2 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat, corn and soybean futures rose on Friday on a short-covering bounce ahead of a three-day U.S. holiday weekend, led by strength in crude oil and other commodities as fears waned about aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. A rally in world...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Ukraine starts 2022 sunflower and soybean harvests
KYIV, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farms have begun the 2022 sunflower and soybean harvest, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. Farmers had threshed the first 81,700 tonnes of sunseed from 1% of the sowing area and 1,300 tonnes of soybeans from 0.1% of the area, the ministry said in a report.
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat, corn, soy fall on economic concerns as U.S. Midwest harvest nears
CHICAGO, Sept 1 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell more than 4% and corn and soybeans slipped on Thursday on mounting concerns about a global economic slowdown, analysts said, just as the Midwest crop harvest nears. Wall Street stocks also slid as data showing that U.S. manufacturing grew steadily in...
Agriculture Online
Argentina grain export dollars rose to hit $3.4 bln in August
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Argentina grains exports brought in some $3.4 billion in August, a 5% increase from July, an industry group said on Thursday, as the South American country tries to boost the flow of foreign currency to rebuild depleted central bank reserves. The combined oilseed industry...
Agriculture Online
Brazilian mills limit wheat imports as inflation dents domestic demand
SAO PAULO, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian mills have limited imports of wheat due to rising prices and the impact of domestic inflation on consumption, which affected demand for pasta, cookies and bread, industry representatives and analysts said on Friday. Wheat imports through July reached the lowest levels since 2017,...
Agriculture Online
France's InVivo says lower crop output will help it save energy
PARIS, Sept 2 (Reuters) - French agribusiness group InVivo said on Friday an expected 20% drop in the volume of crops to be gathered this autumn would help it cut energy consumption as requested by the government in case of potential gas cutoffs and power shutdowns this winter. The fall...
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures climb on cash market optimism
CHICAGO, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures ended higher on Friday on expectations of higher cash cattle prices next week and position-squaring ahead of a long U.S. holiday weekend, traders said. Benchmark CME October live cattle futures settled up 1.750 cents at 144.550 cents per lb,...
Agriculture Online
USDA projects farm income to rise around 5% in 2022
The USDA said Thursday it expects farm income for 2022 to rise 5.2%, to $147.7 billion, from a year earlier, with cash receipts for agricultural commodities at a record level. But higher production expenses and lower government Covid-19 payments are presenting some headwinds. The slight bounce in income comes after...
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-CME cattle futures end higher as corn prices sag; hogs mixed
CHICAGO, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures settled mostly higher on Thursday as lower grain prices propped up feeder cattle futures, signaling cheaper feed costs, traders said. Benchmark CME October live cattle futures settled up 0.225 cent at 142.800 cents per lb, a day after dipping...
Agriculture Online
World food price index falls further in August
PARIS, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The United Nations food agency's world price index fell for a fifth month in a row in August, further from all-time highs hit earlier this year, as a resumption of grain exports from Ukrainian ports contributed to improved supply prospects. The Food and Agriculture Organization's...
Agriculture Online
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Sept 7-13
MOSCOW, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Sept 7-13 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Sept 7-13 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,368.9 2,699.2 3,663.7 - indicative price, $/tonne 329.3 294.7 317.6 Aug 31-Sept 6 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,053.8 2,729.3 3,569.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 348.0 297.5 317.6 Aug 24-30 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,794.7 3,092.1 3,852.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 358.1 299.8 317.6 Aug 17-23 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,018.1 3,034.0 3,705.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 367.3 301.7 317.6 Aug 10-16 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,219.6 3,504.9 3,802.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 369.4 310.6 317.6 Aug 3-9 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,626.8 2,945.4 3,311.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 371.9 311.2 320.2 July 27-Aug 2 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,951.7 3,002.6 2,923.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 388.2 321.0 319.0 July 20-26 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,984.9 4,413.7 3,144.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 386.8 332.9 303.0 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt Editing by David Goodman )
Agriculture Online
Golden Pass LNG beefs up trading team as it moves closer to startup
Sept 2 (Reuters) - Golden Pass LNG, a joint venture between Qatar Energy and Exxon Mobil, is adding trading staff as it moves closer to commercial operations and as rivals beef up exports, according to LinkedIn profile updates. Demand for the super cooled gas has sky-rocketed since Russia invaded Ukraine,...
Agriculture Online
Experts stress importance of farmers in water conservation efforts
Modernizing a crumbling 19th-century irrigation system in Colorado and building spawning habitat for salmon downstream from thirsty California farms are among the nature-based projects in the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill designed to help western states cope with drought. Tanya Trujillo, assistant secretary for water and science at the U.S. Department...
