Tax Cuts, Barbeque And Our Song Of The Week On This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, if West Virginia voters say yes to “Amendment 2” on the November ballot, the state legislature will have the authority to eliminate business equipment, inventory tax and property tax on vehicles. Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, embraces the plan, but many county leaders fear the tax cuts would devastate basic public services. Randy Yohe looked into the contentious issue.
Omicron Boosters Arrive In W.Va. After CDC Approval
On Thursday evening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved a new COVID-19 booster. Gov. Jim Justice and his advisors took time during the Friday COVID-19 briefing to talk through the distribution and requirements of the recently approved booster. In a prerecorded message, Ret. Maj. Gen. Jim Hoyer reaffirmed...
Three W.Va. Airports Receive $8.7 Million For Projects
West Virginia will receive more than $8.7 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) for three airport projects. The investment of federal dollars at airports in Lewisburg, Charleston and Huntington is expected to increase airport safety and efficiency for travelers and boost tourism and economic development across the state.
Two Sides To A Proposal That Would Eliminate W.Va.’s Business Property Taxes
Three W.Va. Counties To Benefit From Additional American Rescue Plan Funds
West Virginia has been awarded an additional $15.4 million from the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) as part of the American Rescue Plan. The plan was created to help ease economic impacts from the pandemic. The funds are part of the EDA’s Coal Communities Commitment, which allocates $200 million of...
Medicaid And CHIP Eligibility Check Will Return
As President Joe Biden is expected to end the nation's public health emergency later this year, pandemic related relief programs are going back to previous levels. More than 200,000 West Virginia children and their parents will have to renew their membership in Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP).
Coal Operator Files Countersuit Against Appalachian Power
An Ohio coal company has filed a countersuit against Appalachian Power. American Consolidated Natural Resources has responded to Appalachian Power’s lawsuit in the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas claiming breach of contract. ACNR said the utility failed to arrange for transportation and accept delivery of coal under contract...
