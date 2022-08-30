ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MSNBC

Thursday’s Mini-Report, 9.1.22

Today’s edition of quick hits. * All eyes on a south Florida courtroom: “A federal judge said Thursday she would make public a more detailed list of what the FBI seized from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, as lawyers for Trump and the Justice Department faced off in a federal courtroom in Florida on Thursday for the first time in a case involving the unprecedented search of his home.”
Daily Mail

Trump calls Biden an 'enemy of the state' and says 'I may just have to do it again' in presidential run hint, at rally just two days after President accused him of 'destroying American democracy'

Former President Donald Trump slammed President Biden and the Democratic party at a rally on Saturday for Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and hinted at a possible presidential run in 2024. 'As you know this week, Joe Biden came to Philadelphia Pennsylvania to give the most vicious, hateful and...
The Independent

Karl Rove tells Fox News that Trump wasn’t allowed to take papers from White House: ‘It’s verboten’

Former George W Bush administration adviser Karl Rove tore into Donald Trump on Wednesday for taking sensitive White House documents to Mar-a-Lago, saying the former president had “no right to do so” under the law.“Let’s be clear on this. None of these government documents are his to have taken,” Mr Rove said, interrupting a host on Fox News who referred to some of the documents in question as belonging to Mr Trump.“A lot of the former president’s problems are of his own creation,” the Republican politico continued. “Under the Presidential Records Act of 1978, you cannot take original documents...
MSNBC

GOP defenses of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago scandal take a pitiful turn

The Associated Press noted in a new report that as details emerge about Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago scandal, “Republicans have grown notably silent.” There’s certainly some truth to that: Three weeks ago, after learning of the FBI executing a court-approved search warrant, GOP officials tripped over themselves to condemn federal law enforcement and defend the former president.
MSNBC

Trump is now eyeing more than just pardons for Jan. 6 rioters

Donald Trump suggested again yesterday that he’d issue presidential pardons to Jan. 6 rioters if he returns to the White House, echoing a line he’s said several times before. Yesterday, however, the Republican went even further in expressing support for those who attacked the U.S. Capitol. During an...
MSNBC

How Trump's promised perks for Jan. 6 rioters could help form the next mob

Former President Donald Trump is all but certain to run for president again. And he’s sending increasingly clear signals that he’d like to form another Jan. 6-style mob to help him secure the White House. In a Thursday interview with right-wing radio host Wendy Bell, Trump alleged that...
MSNBC

Trump wildly misses the point of notorious Mar-a-Lago picture

The Justice Department’s court filing in the Mar-a-Lago case on Tuesday night was devastating. Officials explained in brutal detail that it not only found highly classified materials at Donald Trump’s glorified country club, it also argued that it gathered evidence “that efforts were likely taken to obstruct the government’s investigation,” with government records “likely concealed and removed” before the FBI’s search.
MSNBC

Ginni Thomas pressed lawmakers in second state to overturn Biden's win: WaPo

Wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, Ginni Thomas, pressed lawmakers to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 victory not only in Arizona, as previously reported, but also in a second battleground state, Wisconsin, according to emails obtained under state public-records law. Washington Post reporter Emma Brown discusses.Sept. 2, 2022.
MSNBC

Democrats bet national security trumps Trump for some GOP voters

Senator Amy Klobuchar tells Alex Wagner that contrary to some polling, her sense from American voters is that the national security implications of Donald Trump's disregard for proper handling of the nation's secrets will sway some voters who might have otherwise been inclined to vote for a Republican candidate. Sept. 2, 2022.
MSNBC

Could Trump’s lawyers take the fall for the Mar-a-Lago documents?

A court filing reveals least one of former President Trump’s attorneys provided a false statement to the Justice Department. Former U.S. Attorney Barb McQuade and ex-FBI Special Agent Clint Watts discuss Trump’s potential criminal exposure and the timeline for a federal indictment.Sept. 4, 2022.
