Read full article on original website
Related
Lindsey Graham Doubles Down On 'Riots In The Streets' Warning
"What I tried to do was state the obvious," Graham said, again raising the specter of violence if Trump is prosecuted for taking top secret documents from the White House.
MSNBC
Thursday’s Mini-Report, 9.1.22
Today’s edition of quick hits. * All eyes on a south Florida courtroom: “A federal judge said Thursday she would make public a more detailed list of what the FBI seized from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, as lawyers for Trump and the Justice Department faced off in a federal courtroom in Florida on Thursday for the first time in a case involving the unprecedented search of his home.”
Trump May Have Sold Classified Documents, Should Be 'Arrested': Kirschner
Kirschner said Friday that "things just went from bad to worse to unfathomably dangerous" after empty classified folders were found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
Trump calls Biden an 'enemy of the state' and says 'I may just have to do it again' in presidential run hint, at rally just two days after President accused him of 'destroying American democracy'
Former President Donald Trump slammed President Biden and the Democratic party at a rally on Saturday for Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and hinted at a possible presidential run in 2024. 'As you know this week, Joe Biden came to Philadelphia Pennsylvania to give the most vicious, hateful and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Karl Rove tells Fox News that Trump wasn’t allowed to take papers from White House: ‘It’s verboten’
Former George W Bush administration adviser Karl Rove tore into Donald Trump on Wednesday for taking sensitive White House documents to Mar-a-Lago, saying the former president had “no right to do so” under the law.“Let’s be clear on this. None of these government documents are his to have taken,” Mr Rove said, interrupting a host on Fox News who referred to some of the documents in question as belonging to Mr Trump.“A lot of the former president’s problems are of his own creation,” the Republican politico continued. “Under the Presidential Records Act of 1978, you cannot take original documents...
See Melania Trump text message that left former Trump press secretary 'sickened'
Former Trump White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham has revealed a text exchange between her and former first lady Melania Trump asking to release a statement condemning any violence on January 6.
Joe Biden Was SLAMMED For His Warning That The US, Still Reeling From An Attempted Coup, Is Facing Existential Threats That Could End Democracy As We Know It
Biden's speech outlining the extensive evidence that one party is seeking to radically transform American democracy in order to ensure they never again lose an election was criticized as "political."
Putin walks awkwardly as he lays flowers on Mikhail Gorbachev’s open casket after denying ex-Soviet leader state funeral
RUSSIAN President Vladimir Putin appeared to walk awkwardly as he laid flowers at the open casket of ex-Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, sparking fresh health concerns. The first and last president of the USSR, Gorbachev died in Moscow at the age of 91 on Tuesday. Today, Putin made a rare public...
RELATED PEOPLE
MSNBC
GOP defenses of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago scandal take a pitiful turn
The Associated Press noted in a new report that as details emerge about Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago scandal, “Republicans have grown notably silent.” There’s certainly some truth to that: Three weeks ago, after learning of the FBI executing a court-approved search warrant, GOP officials tripped over themselves to condemn federal law enforcement and defend the former president.
MSNBC
Trump is now eyeing more than just pardons for Jan. 6 rioters
Donald Trump suggested again yesterday that he’d issue presidential pardons to Jan. 6 rioters if he returns to the White House, echoing a line he’s said several times before. Yesterday, however, the Republican went even further in expressing support for those who attacked the U.S. Capitol. During an...
Trump Arrives for Pennsylvania Rally Under Pressure
The former president is set to stump for his endorsed candidates including Dr. Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano, who are floundering in polls in the state.
Russian mercenaries helping Putin fight his war in Ukraine appear to have also killed hundreds of African civilians, report says
The Wagner Group is a Russian mercenary organization that has deployed in Ukraine, Libya, and Syria, among other places. A report says its members deliberately target civilians in Mali and the Central African Republic. Timothy Lay, a coauthor of the report, said the group engages in "a kind of criminal...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man who voted for Trump twice has surprising opinion about Biden's move
CNN reporter Miguel Marquez visited President Joe Biden’s hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, and spoke to working-class voters about Biden’s plan to forgive some student loan debt.
MSNBC
How Trump's promised perks for Jan. 6 rioters could help form the next mob
Former President Donald Trump is all but certain to run for president again. And he’s sending increasingly clear signals that he’d like to form another Jan. 6-style mob to help him secure the White House. In a Thursday interview with right-wing radio host Wendy Bell, Trump alleged that...
MSNBC
Trump wildly misses the point of notorious Mar-a-Lago picture
The Justice Department’s court filing in the Mar-a-Lago case on Tuesday night was devastating. Officials explained in brutal detail that it not only found highly classified materials at Donald Trump’s glorified country club, it also argued that it gathered evidence “that efforts were likely taken to obstruct the government’s investigation,” with government records “likely concealed and removed” before the FBI’s search.
MSNBC
Ginni Thomas pressed lawmakers in second state to overturn Biden's win: WaPo
Wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, Ginni Thomas, pressed lawmakers to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 victory not only in Arizona, as previously reported, but also in a second battleground state, Wisconsin, according to emails obtained under state public-records law. Washington Post reporter Emma Brown discusses.Sept. 2, 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MSNBC
Senators return from bipartisan Ukraine trip as U.N. team heads to nuclear plant
Senators Amy Klobuchar and Rob Portman have just returned from a bipartisan trip to Ukraine, and they join Morning Joe to discuss meeting with Ukrainian leaders, including President Zelenskyy. The senators also weigh in on the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago and the response from former President Trump.Sept. 1, 2022.
MSNBC
Justice Department argues they were misled about classified documents at Mar-a-Lago
NBC's Ken Dilanian discusses the Department of Justice's case and arguments over the search for classified documents at former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate and how this could be more than just a case of obstruction.Sept. 1, 2022.
MSNBC
Democrats bet national security trumps Trump for some GOP voters
Senator Amy Klobuchar tells Alex Wagner that contrary to some polling, her sense from American voters is that the national security implications of Donald Trump's disregard for proper handling of the nation's secrets will sway some voters who might have otherwise been inclined to vote for a Republican candidate. Sept. 2, 2022.
MSNBC
Could Trump’s lawyers take the fall for the Mar-a-Lago documents?
A court filing reveals least one of former President Trump’s attorneys provided a false statement to the Justice Department. Former U.S. Attorney Barb McQuade and ex-FBI Special Agent Clint Watts discuss Trump’s potential criminal exposure and the timeline for a federal indictment.Sept. 4, 2022.
Comments / 0