Baltimore, MD

Babyface no longer playing Charm City Live due to 'scheduling conflict,' city says

By Brandon Weigel
 4 days ago

BALTIMORE -- When can Baltimoreans see Babyface again?

It will not be at the new Charm City Live festival, as the singer and producer is no longer performing due to a "scheduling conflict," the Department of Recreation and Parks said.

Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds was set to headline the inaugural edition of the festival, scheduled for Sept. 24 at War Memorial Plaza in front of Baltimore City Hall, along with R&B singers Kelly Price Jon B, and pop star Rebecca Black of "Friday" fame.

"We remain committed to curating a diverse lineup of entertainment that all Baltimoreans can enjoy and we will keep the public informed as more updates are made available about performers for what we know will be a great day of family-friendly fun," the department said.

Mayor Brandon Scott and other officials announced the festival a week ago. The all-day event is free and is also set to include food from local restaurants and a kids zone.

