Feds: Nurse removes vials, syringes of hydromorphone at Detroit hospital

By DeJanay Booth
CBS Detroit
 4 days ago

(CBS DETROIT) - A nurse has pleaded guilty after federal officials say she tampered with vials and syringes of liquid painkillers at a Detroit hospital where she worked.

Federal officials say between March 2020 and August 2020, Mary Cheatham, 42, of Ypsilanti, worked in a critical care unit at the hospital when she allegedly removed vials and syringes of injectable hydromorphone and then "replaced the saline-filled vials and syringes into the unit's medication dispensing machines."

"Patients entering a hospital must have confidence they will receive the treatment they are promised," United States Attorney Ison, stated. "Cheatham violated that trust and potentially exposed patients to unnecessary pain and suffering and must be held accountable for her actions."

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 18, 2023. She faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

The case was investigated by the Food and Drug Administration.

"The FDA oversees the U.S. drug supply to ensure that it is safe and effective, and those who knowingly tamper with medicines put the health of patients at risk," said Acting Special Agent in Charge Ronne G. Malham. "We will continue to protect the public health and bring to justice health care professionals who take advantage of their unique position and compromise their patients' health and comfort by tampering with needed drugs."

stinkybutt
3d ago

and you know just because a patient was still screaming in pain drs were not like oh ok here's more. imagine screaming in agony and them telling you they have already given you all the pain medicine they are allowed to give you and u have no relief at all. you could have burns or broken bones and you woulda been better off downing a bottle of rum. gives me the chills. it was basically like here's a cup of water for the pain....scary

PugMomma
3d ago

I don't care if she was an addict or not. How can a nurse (or anyone for that matter) sit back and watch their patients suffering in agony, all the while knowing that you've selfishly stolen their relief from them and given them salt water instead?! That's just evil, no other way to describe it.

Doug Shuff
3d ago

Unfortunately this is pretty common. Health Care professionals have the highest percentage of drug use of any profession. This is in part due to stress factors and availability.

