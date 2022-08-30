Khloe Kardashian Makes Rare Comment About Welcoming Baby No. 2 With Tristan: ‘An Honor and a Gift’

Shutterstock (2)

Proud mom! Khloé Kardashian made a rare comment about her son after welcoming baby No. 2 via surrogate with ex Tristan Thompson.

“Being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honor and a gift,” Khloé, 38, said of daughter True Thompson, 4, and her baby boy in an interview with Elle, published on Tuesday, August 30.

“I know it’s cliché, but I love everything, even the hard parts [of parenting],” the Kardashians star continued. “It’s super scary, but I take my job very seriously.”

She added, “We have to take those roles seriously, especially in today’s day and age, with how much accessibility children have and the information they’re exposed to so young.”

In Touch confirmed on August 5 that Khloé and Tristan, 31, welcomed their second child together via surrogate. In addition to the two kids he shares with the reality star, the NBA player is father to son Prince with ex Jordan Craig and son Theo with Maralee Nichols.

It was revealed that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and Canada native, who dated on and off from 2016 until 2021, were expecting their second child on July 13. The news came nearly one year after they split due to the athlete’s affair with Maralee.

In June 2021, the personal trainer sued Tristan for paternity after they conceived their son in March 2021. He was still in a relationship with Khloé at the time of the affair.

Despite welcoming a new addition to the family, Khloé and Tristan have not rekindled their on-again, off-again romance. “Khloé and Tristan are not back together,” a source told In Touch in February. “[They] have not spoken since December outside of coparenting matters.”

It’s not currently clear how involved Tristan is in raising the former couple’s children, though a source exclusively told In Touch in August that Khloé’s mom, Kris Jenner, supports her in raising the kids on her own.

“Kris has zero tolerance for Tristan,” the insider shared at the time. “[She] is giving Khloé all the emotional support she needs as she adjusts to being a new mom again.”

The grandmother, 66, is “100 percent behind Khloé’s decision to raise the baby solo,” the insider added. “As far as she’s concerned, [Tristan] isn’t welcome in her family.”

“Kris has freed up some time to spend time with Khloé,” they said. “In fact, she has been practically living at Khloé’s house.”