All the Times Kourtney Kardashian Bared an Insane Amount of Skin, Proving She’s Truly the Hottest

By Laura Rizzo
 4 days ago

Looking good, Kourtney Kardashian! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians starlet often bares it all on social media and continually proves that age is just a number.

She’s a workout junkie, meticulous about her diet and obsessed with clean skincare, which obviously contributes to her enviable frame. Time and time again, Kourt proves she’s one of the hottest stars in Hollywood.

How does she always look so incredible? The mom of three credits eating foods that are right for her. “In my experience, I’ve found the best method to train my body to curb sugar cravings, burn fat and kick-start weight loss is by sticking to a keto diet,” she dished in a blog post from June 2019. Kourtney added, “‘Keto’ is short for ‘ketosis,’ a metabolic state that happens when your body switches from burning carbs to burning fat.”

Of course, it isn’t all work and no play for the brunette beauty — she gives herself a little wiggle room.

“I cheat twice a day with a little something sweet after lunch and dinner,” she revealed. “But when I did the keto diet, I was very strict six days a week and my cheat day was on Sundays. I’d go to the farmers market before church and get a matcha latte and chocolate croissant from Alfred’s. Then, after church, I’d head to Soho House for their buffet (all-you-can-eat waffles with butter and syrup).”

And in terms of workouts, one of her trainers, Joel Bouraïma, shared on Poosh about her treadmill routine in April 2021.

He outlined the four different individual moves, which included the “Side Steps Shuffle,” “Side Steps with Resistance Band,” “Incline Walk with Dumbbells” and “Goblet Squat/Incline Backwards Walk with Kettlebell.”

It looks like a little discipline (and good genes) goes a long way. Keep scrolling to see all the times Kourtney flaunted a whole lot of skin.

