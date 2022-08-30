ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russian billionaire renounces citizenship, will move to disputed Nagorno-Karabakh

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. A Russian billionaire of Armenian descent has decided to renounce his Russian citizenship and move to the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Ruben Vardanyan said he made the decision to move to Nagorno-Karabakh with an understanding...
Insecure Putin won’t attend Gorbechev’s funeral

Russian President Vladimir Putin won’t be attending the funeral of Mikhail Gorbachev this weekend. It’s the latest snub against the deceased leader who presided over the end of the Soviet Union. In a Thursday call with the Associated Press and other media outlets, Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said...
Putin, who mourned USSR loss, offers Gorbachev faint praise

Russian President Vladimir Putin famously described the Soviet Union’s collapse as the “greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the 20th century.” On Wednesday, he marked Mikhail Gorbachev’s death with only muted praise for the leader who oversaw the Communist state’s demise. Putin called his Kremlin predecessor “a...
U.S. Ambassador set to attend Gorbachev funeral

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. The U.S. State Department said Ambassador John Sullivan will attend the funeral of former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev in Moscow on September 3. Gorbachev died on August 30 at a Moscow hospital at age 91.
Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers

An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
Taiwan shoots down drone on China’s coast – is China about to retaliate?

Taiwanese forces shot down what they called an “unidentified civilian aerial camera” drone that flew over a Taiwanese-controlled island right off China’s coast on Thursday. The incident comes as China has begun sending drones to surround and harass Taiwan. Taiwan’s Kinmen Defense Command announced their troops were...
Video: Hackers hack Russian taxi system; send all taxis to huge traffic jam in Moscow

On Thursday, hackers breached a Russian taxi app and sent dozens of drivers to the same location, causing a massive traffic jam. Yandex Taxi, a Russian taxi app, confirmed to Forbes.ru that it was targeted by hackers who caused a traffic jam that left drivers stuck for nearly an hour on Moscow’s Kutuzovsky Prospekt, a major road that leads to the capital city’s center.
Trump Is Big Mad About Mar-a-Lago Search, Uses Family to Play the Victim During Rally

“There can be no more real example of the very clear threats to American freedom than just a few weeks ago when… we witnessed one of the most shocking abuses of power we have witnessed from any administration in American history,” former President Donald Trump said at his rally Saturday night — the first since the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago compound. Trump used the opportunity to spread lies about the investigation, the 2020 election, and a bevy of other topics. At the Pennsylvania rally in support of GOP candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano, Trump claimed that the Democratic...
US gets court OK to seize Russian Lukoil’s $45 million jet

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. The Justice Department announced on August 31 that the United States had obtained a warrant from a district court to seize a $45 million Boeing aircraft owned by Russian oil and gas giant Lukoil based on a violation of sanctions dating back to the Russia’s partial invasion of Ukraine in 2014.
US calls Iran’s response to nuclear talks ‘not constructive’

The U.S. considers Iran’s response in the talks to revive the 2015 nuclear accord to be “not constructive,” the State Department said Thursday night. Vedant Patel, a department spokesperson, did not elaborate but added that U.S. officials were still looking at the response, which Iran had submitted to the European Union. The E.U. has drafted a proposal to rescue the agreement, abandoned by former President Donald Trump in 2018.
Chinese police crack down on petitioners, dissidents ahead of 20th party congress

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has announced it will hold its 20th National Congress on Oct. 16, amid a mounting wave of censorship and curbs on the freedom of dissident voices around the country. A...
Iran captures 2 more US Navy sea drones; then releases after US Navy rolls up

Iran briefly captured two more U.S. Navy sea drones on Thursday before releasing them on Friday hours after being confronted by two U.S. Navy warships, officials said. The incident comes just two days after an Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) ship seized another American sea drone. The two U.S....
Iraqi cleric calls on loyalists to withdraw after 30+ dead in Baghdad clashes

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Influential Iraqi cleric Muqtada al-Sadr has called on his loyalists in the Green Zone to withdraw after nearly 24 hours of fierce clashes with security forces and rival Iran-backed Shi’ite groups that left at least 30 dead.
Poll: Half of Americans say sending troops to Afghanistan was ‘a mistake’

Nearly half of Americans believe it was a mistake to send U.S. troops to Afghanistan, according to a poll released this week, one year after the disorderly American withdrawal. During the final weeks of the withdrawal, 13 American service members were killed in an Islamic State terrorist attack while helping...
