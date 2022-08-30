Read full article on original website
Crowds return to the Allentown Fair
COVID worries ease, as crowds return to the Allentown Fair. In recent years crowds were something many tried to avoid due to the pandemic. However, fairgoers say they aren't too worried this time around.
'Welcome home': Lehigh Valley family finally reunites with their son after 4 years
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - The pandemic kept many people apart, sometimes for weeks or months. But on Friday, one Lehigh Valley family was finally reunited with their son after he spent four years serving in the Navy in Japan, unable to make the trip home due to COVID. For the Price family, it was the most important moment in almost half a decade.
13th-ranked Kutztown stunned by Assumption in a shutout loss
WORCESTER, Mass. - Kutztown limited host Assumption to 208 yards of total offense but a first quarter field goal by the Greyhounds held up for 3-0 win over the preseason 13th-ranked Golden Bears. Patrick May connected on a 36-yard field goal in the waning moments of the first quarter for...
Berks horse farm helps people heal
HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - Horses are helping people heal. Take Heart Counseling and Equine Assisted Therapy runs out of a 52-acre farm in Heidelberg Township, Berks County. Charley was the first horse, and his owner, Meagan Good, opened her therapeutic horse farm in 2009 after reading the book "Hope Rising." She says she felt a spiritual call, so she went back to school and studied counseling for five years, with the hope of one day having her own place for healing.
Family opening Ms. Velvet's Cafe in Allentown, turn their grief over hit and run into something positive
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Five years after a deadly hit and run in Allentown, a family is turning their grief into something positive. This week, Carlos Marrero is opening Ms. Velvet's Cafe on N 4th St. in honor of his sister Ruby, who was killed in a hit and run in February of 2017. When we stopped by the restaurant Thursday, the griddle was already hot, and customers were at the window. It's the first business Marrero has ever owned himself.
Berks nursing home 'fully staffed' as employees strike
EXETER TWP., Pa. — Hundreds of nursing home workers across Pennsylvania, including some in Berks County, began the Labor Day weekend by walking the picket line. The 700 members of SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania said they are seeking wage increases and assurances that nursing homes will follow state staffing rules.
Customers grab cheesesteaks from the Brass Rail stand at the Allentown Fair, one last time
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - "You can get a cheesesteak anywhere, but why here? They're the best- they just are," said Linda Swankoski. The Brass Rail in Allentown hasn't said goodbye just yet. "We had to come to the fair and have one last one," said Bill Roberts. "We went there so...
40 bands to perform at the Kempton Fairgrounds - Karnival of the Arts
ALBANY TWP., Pa. -- "Karnival of the Arts" kicked off in Albany Township Friday night. More than 40 bands will perform at the Kempton Fairgrounds this weekend. Plus, dozens of artists and vendors will be there. Organizers say it's a family friendly event, with something for everyone. The event runs...
Chief: Overheated kettle sparks fire at Dieffenbach's
TULPEHOCKEN TWP., Pa. — Firefighters made quick work of a fire that erupted inside the Dieffenbach's Potato Chips factory in Berks County. A cooking kettle inside the plant on Host Road in Tulpehocken Township overheated Thursday night and sparked a fire, according to Chief Lester Feick, Keystone Fire Company of Rehrersburg.
Montgomery County commissioners reflect on response to remains of Hurricane Ida, 1 year later
NORRISTOWN, Pa., - The Montgomery County Commissioners noted the one-year anniversary of the damage caused by the remains of Hurricane Ida at their meeting Thursday morning. The day also marked National Preparedness Month, and Commission Chair, Dr. Valerie Arkoosh, gave a report of the county’s response to the disaster. Over an eight-hour period, Arkoosh said, six to eight inches of rain fell, leading to widespread flooding. In addition, “an F-2 tornado with 130 mph winds carved an eight- mile- long path of destruction through Upper Dublin and Horsham townships. The Schuylkill River at Norristown and the Perkiomen creek crested at record levels.”
1 arrested, 1 sought in deadly Pottstown shooting
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - U.S. Marshals arrested a man Thursday in connection with a deadly shooting in Montgomery County. Authorities arrested 18-year-old Kahseem Williams in Philadelphia. He is charged with third-degree murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault, conspiracy, and related charges stemming from the murder of 25-year-old Dakari Rome and the shooting of a 17-year-old boy, both from Pottstown.
Crane, tractor-trailer to bring footbridge to canal trail in Catasauqua
CATASAUQUA, Pa. - A large delivery is rolling through Catasauqua on Thursday. A tractor-trailer and crane are placing a footbridge at the Lehigh Canal trail, police said. Some parking restrictions and road closures are in place to give the big rigs enough room to get through. No parking is allowed...
Berks coroner seeking woman's next of kin
LONGSWAMP TWP., Pa. -- The Berks County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public's help in a next-of-kin search. Shirley R. Zimmerman, 71, was pronounced dead on Friday, September 2, 2022 at 8:05 p.m. According to a news release from the coroner's office, Zimmerman was found deceased in her...
Suspect arrested in Poconos vacation resort burglaries
SMITHFIELD TWP., Pa. -- Michael Paul Moreno was arrested on Thursday, September 1, 2022 and charged with burglary and related offenses. The Pennsylvania State Police, Stroudsburg, began receiving complaints for late night burglaries, theft, and prowling around vacation resorts since 2018. The incidents happened in Smithfield Township, Paradise Township, and...
Pa.'s Health Department is distributing free potassium iodide tablets to residents
HARRISBURG, Pa. -- The Department of Health will offer free potassium iodide, or KI, tablets on Thursday, Sept. 15, to Pennsylvanians within 10 miles of the state's four active nuclear power plants. The KI tablet giveaway is part of routine preventive efforts in case of future emergencies. "Emergency preparedness is...
Reading reopens revamped courtyard in center city
READING, Pa. — Reading celebrated the reopening of an outdoor space in center city with the launch of a new First Friday event. Mayor Eddie Morán cut the ribbon on the Penn Street Courtyard, which underwent significant renovations over the past few months to address several issues, including ADA accessibility.
Here's what's going on at the Great Allentown Fair
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Great Allentown Fair is underway, featuring lots of rides, concerts, and so much more. Organizers say the fair provides a fun and educational experience for visitors of all ages. 69 News reporter Ali Reid was at the fairgrounds Friday for 69 News at Sunrise with a...
Moravian football suffers road loss to TCNJ in season opener
EWING, N.J. - Jayson Schmidt scored a pair of rushing touchdown to lead The College of New Jersey to a 31-13 win over Moravian in the season opener for both teams. Trailing 28-6, the Greyhounds cashed in with their first touchdown of the season when Chris Carpini capped of a 15-play, 80-yard drive with a seven yard touchdown reception from Jared Jenkins.
Authorities seeking man accused of setting forest fires in Schuylkill
SHENANDOAH, Pa. - Authorities are looking for a man from Schuylkill County, John Banaszewski, who they say set multiple forest fires. There's an arrest warrant for what police say is his involvement in at least six fires set in the woods near Shenandoah in the spring. Police say they talked...
