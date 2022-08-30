Read full article on original website
Man detained after power was knocked out by vehicle crashing into a utility pole during major accident in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Missing Child Found After Forty YearsSam H ArnoldHouston, TX
A suspect fled the scene after firing his weapon several times following an argument in a McDonald's parking lothoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Texas Woman Pleads Guilty to Romance ScamLarry LeaseHouston, TX
The Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern is one of the most unique places you can go in the Lone Star StateB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 9/2: Quarterback Explosion, Teller Returns, and Talking Mond
I hope everyone is looking forward to the long weekend with Labor Day on the way. I’m planning on breaking out the smoker and doing up some wings for the OSU-Notre Dame game Saturday night, and my wife and I are going to buy a new refrigerator. Exciting! The critical element of the new fridge is that the old one moves to the garage to serve as a beer refrigerator, a development I’m unreasonably excited about. Access to a cold beer at any time is a significant and perhaps dangerous development in the McBride household, so if you don’t hear from me much over the weekend, you’ll know why.
Watch: Texas five-star QB commit Arch Manning delivers dime on the move in opening game
In his opening game of the season, Arch Manning has been on the money early for the New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman Greenies against Hahnville. One of the best highlights featured Manning escaping a collapsing pocket to his left and delivering a strike to the back of the endzone for a score.
247Sports
Ex-Oklahoma football star Gerald McCoy sends message to Lincoln Riley
Ex-Oklahoma football star Gerald McCoy gave a succinct answer this week when asked what he would tell former Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley if he saw him at a supermarket. Riley left Oklahoma after the 2021 season for the job vacancy at USC and now has the Trojans as one of the perceived frontrunners in the Pac-12.
247Sports
Tennessee football OL Darnell Wright accuses Ball State of dirty play
Tennessee football offensive lineman Darnell Wright is accusing Ball State of a dirty play following Thursday night's season-opening win for the Volunteers. Wright posted a video on Twitter showing what appears to be a Ball State player pulling him down to the turf by the ankle during a passing play for Tennessee.
How to Watch Texas Tech versus Murray State
Who: Texas Tech (0-0) vs. Murray State (0-0) When: Saturday, September 3, 7:00 p.m. (CT) Media: Big 12 Now on ESPN+ (TV), Texas Tech Sports Network (radio) Returning Starters: Texas Tech (11), Murray State (11) 2021 Records: Texas Tech (7-6, 3-6), Murray State (6-5, 3-3) Series History: first meeting. Last...
What they were saying about Arkansas' win over Cincinnati
The Hogs were fortunate to take a 14-0 lead to halftime after seeing the Bearcats miss two first-half field goals, but the visitors came on strong in the third quarter and had a chance to tie or take the lead in the fourth. Jordan Domineck made a game-changing strip sack and recovery to give the ball back to Arkansas, and the Hogs made Cincinnati pay with a game-deciding touchdown after just two offensive plays.
Iowa vs. South Dakota State football: Hawkeyes' offense, Brian Ferentz blasted by national media after 7-3 win
Iowa football opened its 2022 season with an uninspiring 7-3 win against FCS South Dakota State. The Hawkeyes' offense struggled all day, failing to score despite the seven points generated by the entire team. Iowa's defense forced two safeties in the second half — which is the same amount of...
247Sports
How to Watch: UNC vs. App State
On Saturday, North Carolina will head west for its first-ever matchup against Appalachian State in Boone, N.C, at noon. Fresh off a dominating 56-24 victory over Florida A&M on Saturday, the Tar Heels are expected to be tested early and often against a Mountaineers team that includes 21 fifth or sixth-year players, including sixth-year quarterback Chase Brice.
How to watch OU vs. UTEP
NORMAN, Okla. — The opener for the Brent Venables era is here. The Sooners enter it as a 30-point favorite in what marks the fifth overall meeting between the two, with the Crimson and Cream taking each of the first four. Here’s a look at how to watch Saturday’s...
Everything Scott Frost said after the win over North Dakota
It was a bit touch-and-go for a few quarters between Nebraska and North Dakota. The Huskers found themselves in a close game with North Dakota in the second half as both offensive and defensive issues from last week lingered into the Huskers' second game of the season. After the game,...
Details on FSU coach Mike Norvell’s contract extension, raise (from Dec. of 2021)
Florida State and coach Mike Norvell agreed to a one-year contract extension back on Dec. 14 of 2021, and the deal was verbally announced by FSU that day. That amendment to Norvell’s original contract was put in writing, and signed by Norvell as well as FSU president Richard McCullough and the university’s associate general counsel the following day on Dec. 15 according to a contract obtained by Noles247 via a records request.
Watch: Coach Marcus Freeman's Post-Game Comments After the Loss to Ohio State
Coach Marcus Freeman talked in the post-game about the fourth quarter and the importance, for his team, to learn how to finish. He also commented on the play of Ohio State Quarterback CJ Stroud, who made big plays when he needed to, as well as talking about the Notre Dame running game which was the game plan for the Irish against the Buckeyes.
Where WVU's transfers out landed on the depth chart
From last preseason through the end of this summer, West Virginia saw more than twenty scholarship players enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, departing the program with the intent of finding a new home. Not everyone has found a new home, with a couple going to junior college or finding no new school at all. The vast majority, though, found a landing spot, and here is where they showed up on the depth charts at their new schools.
WATCH: Dan Lanning addresses Oregon's 49-3 loss to Georgia
Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning put the blame on himself and the Oregon coaches after the program's 49-3 loss to Georgia to open the 2022 football season. Hear what Lanning said following the loss and how the Ducks will rebound from here. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter...
Instant Analysis: Alabama 55, Utah State 0
In taking out Utah State, 55-0, Saturday night at Bryant-Denny Stadium, Alabama improved to 16-0 in season openers under head coach Nick Saban. When it was over, BOL senior analyst Travis Reier provided some thoughts on the game and talked about some other contests that caught his attention in Week One of the 2022 college football season.
247Sports
Wiltfong Whiparound: Oklahoma has major recruiting momentum
On Thursday's episode of Wiltfong Whiparound, we talked about Oklahoma, how they're trending for five-star defensive lineman David Hicks and the possibility that the Sooners could sign their best class in 247Sports history. All of that in the video above. Oklahoma is currently sitting on 22 commits and the 247Sports...
Report Card: Nebraska grinds out ugly win over North Dakota
Nebraska football churned out a strong second half to help the Huskers overcome North Dakota 38-17 in a game that had the potential to get sideways. Tied 7-7 at halftime the Huskers came out and scored a quick touchdown and added another field goal, before North Dakota ripped off 10 points of its own to tie things back up. The Huskers then got a strong performance from its ground game to go along with a few important catches that allowed the team to pull ahead.
Murray State Yeager Shots
The Texas Tech air raid is back and in full effect. In the 63-10 incineration of Murray State, Tech’s offense, under new coordinator Zach Kittley, looked like the better offenses we saw during the tenures of Mike Leach and Kliff Kingsbury. Regardless of whether the quarterback was Tyler Shough,...
What We Learned Live: Ohio State 21, Notre Dame 10
Ohio State defeated Notre Dame 21-10 Saturday night and afterward, we debuted our live postgame podcast, What We Learned Live. Dave Biddle is joined by guests Bill Kurelic, Patrick Murphy and Steve Helwagen on this 100-minute-plus podcast talking all things Buckeyes vs. Fighting Irish, the big recruiting weekend for OSU and more.
Pitt lands commitment from Jordan Bass
Prior to the return of the 'Backyard Brawl,' Pittsburgh received some good news on the recruiting front. Jordan Bass, a Top 10 player in Virginia in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite, announced his commitment to the Panthers. The Hampton (Va.) Phoebus prospect can play either safety of linebacker in college. He...
247Sports
