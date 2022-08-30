ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

A Detailed Look At The New Cenobites in Hulu's Hellraiser - IGN The Fix: Entertainment

Hulu’s Hellraiser premieres on October 7th, but before we get this new reimagining of Pinhead and his demonic minions, we get our first clear look at the new Pinhead and a brand new Cenobite. #Hellraiser on Hulu will be a reimagining of the original horror first seen in the series of Clive Barker horror movies. The exclusive images from Entertainment Weekly give us our first glimpse of Jamie Clayton’s Pinhead and a new Cenobite named The Masque. In other news, Rick and Morty showrunner assures fans that the award-winning adult animated series will seemingly never come to an end, as the Rick and Morty team are currently working on Rick and Morty season 7 and Rick and Morty season 8, along with Rick and Morty season 6 set to air on Adult Swim. And NHTSA’s message about how you can be a hero by preventing drunk driving.
TV SERIES
IGN

Second Developer in a Week Calls Out Publisher PQube [Update: PQube Responds]

Publisher PQube has responded to allegations from developer Corecell around the development and ownership of AeternoBlade 2. In a statement provided to IGN (in full below), PQube appears to say that it didn't pay an agreed minimum guarantee to the developer because Corecell self-released a PC version of the game. It also says it "sent numerous proposals and supporting agreements" to give rights for the game back to Corecell, but claims it wasn't acknowledged by the developer.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn Is, Genuinely, an Elden Ring and God of War Mash-up

There’s a majesty in Elden Ring that few other games can contend with. Its world is densely packed with a thousand waiting discoveries, its combat systems are richly layered, and its lore begs to be chronicled by a dozen YouTube scholars. But every now and again I can’t help but wonder what Elden Ring would be if it were not so beholden to FromSoftware’s own rules. What if it had the sense of cinematic spectacle that fuels Sony’s blockbusters? A story-rich narrative with the flashy, ability-augmented combat of God of War? The answer, it seems, may well be held in Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Henson
IGN

Ooblets - Review

Have you ever moved to a new town and, what do you know, there’s an abandoned farm ready for you to claim and revitalize all on your own? With adorable creatures to collect and eccentric townsfolk to befriend, Ooblets doesn’t follow a completely unfamiliar formula. But while the unique twists it adds to that structure aren’t very deep, they did keep me smiling for the roughly 30 hours it took to finish the main story.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Conan Exiles - The Age of Sorcery Update Launch Trailer

Conan Exiles' Age of Sorcery update is available now for the open-world survival game, bringing sorcery to the game, along with a new building interface, a rebalanced attributes system, Creative Mode, and a battle pass featuring cosmetic items. Watch the twisted launch trailer for the Age of Sorcery update.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Best New Game Trailers (Week of 8-29-22)

The Best New Game Trailers Of The Week Of 8/29/22!. 00:00 - Forspoken - Official Gameplay Overview Trailer | gamescom 2022. 10:00 - The Last Oricru - Official Release Date Trailer. 11:24 - Pokémon Masters EX - Official Trailer. 11:39 - The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Loot Guide

Looting is an essential mechanic in Escape from Tarkov. This is the action that you’ll be doing the most, apart from shooting other players and trying to survive Raids. Items come in all shapes and forms, and you should get as much as you can — even if you won't use them.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High On Life#How High#Video Game#Squanch Games#Metroid
IGN

The Evercade EXP is The Vinyl Equivalent of Gaming Handhelds

From the premium Analogue Pocket to Nintendo’s relatively cheap and cheerful Game & Watch collection, the handheld retro gaming market has exploded in recent years. There are a ton of options for those looking to satisfy their 8- to 32-bit itch, but most don’t replicate the much-loved ritual of that bygone era – inserting a cartridge.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Hogwarts Legacy - Tour the Ravenclaw Common Room Trailer

Take a tour of the Ravenclaw common room in this new trailer for Hogwarts Legacy, the upcoming open-world, action RPG. Hogwarts Legacy launches on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC on February 10, 2023. The Nintendo Switch release date will be confirmed at a later time.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Twitter Is Finally Testing an Edit Button

Yes, it is happening: Twitter is testing a feature that will allow you to edit your tweets. In a recent blog post, Twitter confirmed that the Edit Tweet feature is currently undergoing "internal testing." Once the testing has concluded, the Edit Tweet feature will roll out to Twitter Blue subscribers later this month, just as Twitter noted earlier this year.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
IGN

Training Manuals

There are 12 Training Manuals to be found in The Last of Us. These Training Manuals aim to increase your overall effectiveness during the game, whether it be increasing the durability of your Melee Weapons or increasing the amount at which you recover from Health Packs. Collecting all 12 Training Manuals will earn you the I Got This trophy.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Fortnite x Destiny: Recreating Javelin-4 in the Unreal Engine

The Fornite Destiny crossover caught both communities by surprise, but seeing Javelin-4 in the world of Fortnite is no small feat. We got to sit down with the creator of this new map and PVP mode in Fortnite to discuss what it took to make this happen. Boomer Gurney, Creative Director of PWR alongside his teammates Wertanderw, KKSlider, TonyQuest, and DolpinDom collaborated with Bungie to make this Destiny in Fortnite map. The results have impressed many so we sat down to get some more insight and uncover a few easter eggs with the creator.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

What PS5’s Price Hike Means for Next Gen - Next-Gen Console Watch

Welcome back to Next-Gen Console Watch, our show following all the news and rumors on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series. Narz is filling in for Daemon this week, and she's joined by Ryan McCaffrey, host of IGN’s Xbox podcast, Podcast Unlocked, and Mark Medina, from IGN's PlayStation podcast, Podcast Beyond. Today we’ll be discussing the PS5’s price hike and what it means for Xbox. And The Last of Us Part 1 remake is almost upon us, and Mark’s been playing it! And of course, last week’s poll results and a new poll for you to vote on this week.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How Andor Brings a New Level of Maturity to Star Wars

The Star Wars galaxy is no stranger to characters changing from good to evil - the whole Anakin Skywalker saga is centered on one man’s journey from light to dark, to light again. These are often total switches from one end of the scale to the other, though. Rarely do we see characters who operate in those grey areas in between - something Andor looks set to explore thoroughly.
MOVIES
IGN

She-Hulk: Who Is the Wrecking Crew's Mysterious Benefactor?

Warning: this article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 3! If you haven't already, be sure to check out IGN's review of the new episode. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has quickly established that Hulk has a new rival when it comes to being the strongest hero in the MCU. Jen Walters (Tatiana Maslany) packs quite a punch, and it’s going to take a real heavy-hitter of a villain to stand up to She-Hulk.
TV SERIES
IGN

Something in the Dirt - Official Teaser Trailer

Levi has snagged a no-lease apartment sight unseen in the Hollywood Hills to crash at while he ties up loose ends for his exodus from Los Angeles. He quickly strikes up a rapport with his new neighbor John, swapping stories like old friends under the glowing, smoke-filled skies of the city. Soon after meeting, Levi and John witness something impossible in one of their apartments. Terrified at first, they soon realize this could change their lives and give them a purpose. With dollar signs in their eyes, these two eccentric strangers will attempt to prove the supernatural.
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

Trinity Trigger - Announcement Trailer

Watch the announcement trailer for Trinity Trigger to meet Cyan, Elise, Zantis. and the Triggers, who are companions who can transform into weapons. Get a peek at gameplay, the world, and more from this upcoming action RPG ahead of its launch on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 in early 2023.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy